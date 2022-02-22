« previous next »
jackh

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 22, 2022, 11:21:32 am
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on February 18, 2022, 10:06:42 pm
I managed to bag one on Game today too.  2nd red controller and Horizon for £580.

Do you know what day these are being shipped?

I received both the order confirmation and the packing emails Friday, but not 'on its way' yet - the 'packing' message said "it will be dispatched the day before release". I'm sure when I got through the queue the bundle release date was 22nd Feb, but I also feel like it said 25th Feb somewhere.
Walshy nMe®

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 22, 2022, 12:20:04 pm
As it's next day delivery with DPD, I am hoping will be shipped Thursday to be here Friday.  The date was 25th for pre order from memory.
jackh

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 22, 2022, 12:26:05 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on February 22, 2022, 12:20:04 pm
As it's next day delivery with DPD, I am hoping will be shipped Thursday to be here Friday.  The date was 25th for pre order from memory.

Nice one. Might stop checking my emails every three minutes then ;D
Walshy nMe®

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 22, 2022, 12:48:33 pm
Haha yeah I am just hoping for Friday now so trying to put it out of my mind.

My replacement TV gets delivered Friday too so it's going to be Christmas day in Walshy Towers
jackh

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 22, 2022, 01:53:27 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on February 22, 2022, 12:48:33 pm
Haha yeah I am just hoping for Friday now so trying to put it out of my mind.

My replacement TV gets delivered Friday too so it's going to be Christmas day in Walshy Towers

I'm going to be a few months away from getting a 4k TV I think, which was going to be fine until yesterday when my brother told me he'd pre-ordered me GT7 (due in under a fortnight) ;D

Plan A had been to sell Horizon on (I'm only just winding down on the original game!) and play through my current PS4 backlog, safe in the knowledge that I'd bagged the console. GT7 confuses that plan...need a tv!
Walshy nMe®

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 23, 2022, 05:56:29 pm
Quote from: jackh on February 22, 2022, 01:53:27 pm
I'm going to be a few months away from getting a 4k TV I think, which was going to be fine until yesterday when my brother told me he'd pre-ordered me GT7 (due in under a fortnight) ;D

Plan A had been to sell Horizon on (I'm only just winding down on the original game!) and play through my current PS4 backlog, safe in the knowledge that I'd bagged the console. GT7 confuses that plan...need a tv!

Jack have you got the email yet?  I got one saying it has been dispatched and will be delivered tomorrow.

jackh

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 23, 2022, 10:18:57 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on February 23, 2022, 05:56:29 pm
Jack have you got the email yet?  I got one saying it has been dispatched and will be delivered tomorrow.

Nothing yet!
Walshy nMe®

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 24, 2022, 10:55:22 am
Ah man hopefully you get the email today.

Mines coming 12-1.

I got my son to sell a load of Lego but told him wont be here till its sold. Shot myself in the foot cos he hasnt sold any yet so its gonna have to be in the wardrobe for a bit.
jackh

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 24, 2022, 01:35:19 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on February 24, 2022, 10:55:22 am
Ah man hopefully you get the email today.

Mines coming 12-1.

I got my son to sell a load of Lego but told him wont be here till its sold. Shot myself in the foot cos he hasnt sold any yet so its gonna have to be in the wardrobe for a bit.

Just got the email - due tomorrow. Enjoy yours!
Walshy nMe®

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 24, 2022, 04:05:07 pm
Shes here and shes a big girl isnt she haha.
Walshy nMe®

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 04:24:30 pm
Managed to get all set up now, so fast and sleek isn't it.



Quote from: jackh on February 24, 2022, 01:35:19 pm
Just got the email - due tomorrow. Enjoy yours!

Thanks mate - you too!
jackh

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 06:06:33 pm
Mine arrived this morning - been working so not really done anything besides the initial setup. Going to have a go on that Astro game when I get in - my brother tells me it showcases some of the new controller's features.

Looking forward to GT7 arriving.
gerrardisgod

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 06:39:02 pm
Astros Playroom is a glorious introduction to the console, enjoy it.
ToneLa

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 06:50:31 pm
Get black plates off eBay, you literally slide them on and off, no tools required

Cyberpunk for £20 is good yknow.

Haptic feedback. It's there for guns and it's there for driving which makes it a cut above automatically. Or in English: the triggers get stiffer at relevant moments

Miles Morales is still the best for me in terms of "60fps with Ray tracing at 4K"

And get the PS Plus collection cause they're all tarted up for PS5. Not ludicrously so, but man is Wipeout good at 60fps
J-Mc-

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 09:48:01 pm
Love the use of the triggers on fifa, R2 gets harder to press the more tired your player gets.
jackh

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 11:02:03 pm
Anyone want to share PSN IDs? Going to want to compare GT7 times soon, as well as trophy hunt on whatever game it might be.
GiorgosCarraGoonies

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 11:12:27 pm
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 11:02:03 pm
Anyone want to share PSN IDs? Going to want to compare GT7 times soon, as well as trophy hunt on whatever game it might be.
UTW18

Any and all can add me

I have GT7 pre-ordered too - not much use at driving games (or any games) but by all means up for some competition
AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 11:50:28 pm
AndyMulrooney

Will be getting GT7 and will also be getting Elden Ring if anyone wants to co-op some bosses!
GiorgosCarraGoonies

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 12:27:24 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 11:50:28 pm
AndyMulrooney

Will be getting GT7 and will also be getting Elden Ring if anyone wants to co-op some bosses!
I have had ER installing downstairs tonight.

Awful gamer, but active.  Let's go lol
J-Mc-

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 02:23:10 am
J-Mc-

I did have a few on RAWK but had a mass clear out of my friends list a while back, so apologies if I deleted you.
Walshy nMe®

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 09:06:04 am
Im jwalsh82 I dont really get online too much.

I feel paralysed by choice. I played Horizon and got the platinum back when it came onto but never did the DLC Im caught in 2 minds whether to play it again on easy to refresh myself.

Ive also got a few games on the go like San Andreas and Disco Elysium. I want to play through some of the PS Collection too that I havent played like Last Guardian. Ive played Last of Us 2 and God of War but now want to go through again on the 5.

Also my son has Guardians of the Galaxy and Miles Morales that I want to go through and check the difference on PS5.

Basically I cant make my mind up what to do cos playing 4 games feels like wasting the 5.

Might send the thing back :D
AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 09:06:30 am
Quote from: GiorgosCarraGoonies on Yesterday at 11:12:27 pm
UTW18

Any and all can add me

I have GT7 pre-ordered too - not much use at driving games (or any games) but by all means up for some competition

Cant find you for some reason mate.
