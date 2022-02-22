Im jwalsh82 I dont really get online too much.I feel paralysed by choice. I played Horizon and got the platinum back when it came onto but never did the DLC Im caught in 2 minds whether to play it again on easy to refresh myself.Ive also got a few games on the go like San Andreas and Disco Elysium. I want to play through some of the PS Collection too that I havent played like Last Guardian. Ive played Last of Us 2 and God of War but now want to go through again on the 5.Also my son has Guardians of the Galaxy and Miles Morales that I want to go through and check the difference on PS5.Basically I cant make my mind up what to do cos playing 4 games feels like wasting the 5.Might send the thing back