« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Down

Author Topic: Playstation 5 (2020)  (Read 87874 times)

Offline J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,347
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1960 on: January 26, 2022, 02:55:10 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on January 26, 2022, 02:05:45 pm
Sony confirmed that for Horizon Forbidden West, the upgrade from the PS4 version to the PS5 version will be free.

Seeing as how there's a $10 (and I'm assuming £10) price difference between the two, won't people just buy the PS4 version and get the free upgrade for cheaper? Or is there something I'm missing?

They announced it when they were facing backlash, if I remember right, this will be the last free upgrade, as any others will have the £10 fee.
Logged

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,391
  • Merry Kloppmas
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1961 on: January 26, 2022, 03:30:46 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on January 26, 2022, 02:55:10 pm
They announced it when they were facing backlash, if I remember right, this will be the last free upgrade, as any others will have the £10 fee.

Scummy practice that. Them, EA and 2K should be ashamed of themselves
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1962 on: January 26, 2022, 10:42:21 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on January 26, 2022, 03:30:46 pm
Scummy practice that. Them, EA and 2K should be ashamed of themselves

Is it that shitty?

Back when the PS1 or PS2 were out nobody would think twice about both being sold separately for different prices during the period of the console crossover.

If the 2 items have a different price surely its reasonable to ask for the difference to upgrade from one to the other?
Logged

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,398
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1963 on: January 26, 2022, 10:54:58 pm »
It's just daft more than anything, Dying Light 2 have the same thing. Checked the price on Curry's, PS4 copy is £5 cheaper I mean what's the point?
Logged

Offline J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,347
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1964 on: January 27, 2022, 07:11:14 am »
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1965 on: January 27, 2022, 07:43:27 am »
You can get 15 percent off HFW at Currys using code ALOY15
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,213
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1966 on: January 27, 2022, 07:50:41 am »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on January 26, 2022, 10:54:58 pm
It's just daft more than anything, Dying Light 2 have the same thing. Checked the price on Curry's, PS4 copy is £5 cheaper I mean what's the point?

Exactly. They're banking on people not knowing about the free upgrade to stump up more money for the PS5 version
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,050
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1967 on: January 29, 2022, 10:43:44 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on January 26, 2022, 10:42:21 pm
Is it that shitty?

Back when the PS1 or PS2 were out nobody would think twice about both being sold separately for different prices during the period of the console crossover.

If the 2 items have a different price surely its reasonable to ask for the difference to upgrade from one to the other?
It is. You're paying for a graphics setting. Other than some upgraded effects or performance, cross gen games offer nothing that's a major difference. Imagine having to pay for graphics settings on PC games. The comparison of the PS1 to PS2 is not the best. The difference in PS2 games over the PSX was a massive generational difference.
« Last Edit: January 29, 2022, 10:45:55 pm by Macphisto80 »
Logged

Offline J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,347
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1968 on: January 30, 2022, 02:27:27 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on January 29, 2022, 10:43:44 pm
It is. You're paying for a graphics setting. Other than some upgraded effects or performance, cross gen games offer nothing that's a major difference. Imagine having to pay for graphics settings on PC games. The comparison of the PS1 to PS2 is not the best. The difference in PS2 games over the PSX was a massive generational difference.

Except youre not just paying for the graphics settings are you?

Youre paying for the new console features, the 3d audio, haptic feedback, 60-120fps at higher resolution, faster loading.

Easily worth £10.

I eargerly await your long winded argument that im simply not going to read :wave
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,050
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1969 on: January 30, 2022, 08:39:53 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on January 30, 2022, 02:27:27 am
Except youre not just paying for the graphics settings are you?

Youre paying for the new console features, the 3d audio, haptic feedback, 60-120fps at higher resolution, faster loading.

Easily worth £10.

I eargerly await your long winded argument that im simply not going to read :wave
Right. So on top of paying the asking price of what should be standard features from next gen hardware, youre accepting paying publishers for the privilage of something that should be obligatory by playing something on that hardware? Paying for the privilage of taking advantage of something you already paid for? OK. Thats some mad logic, that.

Imagine doing the same for PC hardware.
« Last Edit: January 30, 2022, 08:41:58 pm by Macphisto80 »
Logged

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,391
  • Merry Kloppmas
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1970 on: Yesterday at 09:58:16 am »
Don't bother, he'll never take his tongue out from the Sony hole
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1971 on: Yesterday at 06:01:58 pm »
Sony have bought bungie.
Logged

Online Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,671
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1972 on: Yesterday at 06:26:14 pm »
That came out of left field. Glad that theyve essentially confirmed theyll continue to release games on PC, bodes well for future Sony acquisitions.
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,833
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1973 on: Yesterday at 08:16:42 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 06:01:58 pm
Sony have bought bungie.

Kinell, will there even be any third party developers in the future?
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1974 on: Yesterday at 08:23:52 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 08:16:42 pm
Kinell, will there even be any third party developers in the future?

This is what consolidation does. MS set the ball rolling with Zenimax and then Bethesda. Even though Sony had been working on this for half a year its still a result of that. They need to secure live services and Bungie know that area. Also if COD disappears off Playstation then they have a developer who know the FPS genre pretty well.

More in the pipeline.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1975 on: Today at 12:04:07 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 06:01:58 pm
Sony have bought bungie.

So Destiny.  Isnt that Bungies only real concern ? 

Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,050
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1976 on: Today at 01:23:24 am »
It's just IP's. To be honest, Activision is no great loss to Sony. At least not as far as my preferences go. Call of Duty and Fortnight? Keep em. They're fucking shite, and Bobby Kotick is the spawn of Satan. c*nt.

Bungie is a bit of a surprise for MS to let go of, seeing that the core of their team is still there, as far as I'm aware of, that built the original Halo's. Not a fan of Destiny, but I'm sure with enough cash thrown at them, they could come up with something fresh again, so it's a smart acquisition. Sony don't really need many 3rd parties. They've a plethora of lesser known indy mid shelf game studios there that they are putting money into, and for me, that's more exciting than any of these so called "AAA" developers and their boring predictable shite they pump out every year. The industry needs new blood and new ideas.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:29:38 am by Macphisto80 »
Logged

Online Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,671
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1977 on: Today at 04:38:50 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 08:16:42 pm
Kinell, will there even be any third party developers in the future?
The cost of development for AAA games is just too high at this point that one big flop could send a company belly up. Much safer to sell to a platform holder/Tencent/Embracer. None of these publishers would've been sold off if they didn't want to.
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Up
« previous next »
 