Any idea on if something like Gamepass is sustainable in the long term for developers? I imagine they get nicely compensated by MS



I've heard of a big title getting a deal bigger than the actual production cost of the game itself, and without any restrictions on sale (so it was still on Steam, Epic, consoles etc). Though that was for day one access, and there were fears it could eat into the retail sales, it was enough to compensateThey're not all like that, of course, budgets in the industry are naturally all over the shop. But it doesn't even have to involve a massive change to your game (it still needs to pass Microsoft's certification) and some games are just as not suitable for a standard retail model (subscription based etc. hedge their bets on income over time) and benefit just from having a channel there to release on. There's games that only exist because Gamepass was an optionI'd say overall it's good for the industry (even if I dislike the method of just throwing money at a problem, like Epic, for the reasons above I think Gamepass is doing the industry some good).Microsoft are basically eating some production cost with their deep pockets, or picking up a title on the cheap when their title has passed its peak and well into sale territory anyway. That's a win winI have doubts about if Gamepass is truly profitable long term but that's Microsoft's problem. If it's ever gonna burst, we aren't seeing signs of it yet. It's like anything really: get it while it's good.It helps I think their aim is to be like a Netflix for the industry, as in longterm, and y'know. Microsoft has other fingers in other pies. To me, it's always poured money into the Xbox to make money. That's how they operate