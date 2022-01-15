« previous next »
Playstation 5 (2020)

AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 15, 2022, 11:48:36 am
I nearly bought a 12 month PSNow sub off cdkeys last week aswell but think I will hold out to see what they are doing with it.
J-Mc-

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 15, 2022, 01:22:28 pm
Quote from: dalarr on January 15, 2022, 10:54:58 am
Lets hope that were not forced into a more expensive ps plus subscription then

If they roll it into one, I reckon itll be around the £15 a month mark.
Jm55

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 15, 2022, 06:13:26 pm
Word is that the new one will have classic Playstation games available on it and it will be a tiered subscription. Theres a lad called Mystic (well thats his YouTube channel name) who did a video on it a month or so ago.

Seems fairly sound.
ScottScott

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 15, 2022, 10:34:10 pm
It's definitely needed for PS. Gamepass has changed the game IMO. If they implement a back compat program as well going back to PSOne, PS2 and PS3 then they'll be flying. They just need to make sure they price it right and don't think they can rest on their position and bump the price
naYoRHa2b

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 15, 2022, 11:01:40 pm
I think PS needs it from a legacy point of view but there day one firsty party stuff sells buckets, you'd be mad to put day one stuff on there when you can sell millions for 70 quid a pop. I don't think they'll go full Game pass equivalent for that reason.
gazzalfc

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 15, 2022, 11:16:26 pm
As someone who has been into retro gaming for a long time and looking to play them on modern TV's, Playstation 1,2 and even 3 games are not going to look good in a world of 4K 120Hz variable refresh rate TV's. Nostalgia is all good but Metal Gear Solid, Tomb Raider and Crash Bandicoot is going to look like how you all though pong looked to you back in 1990

Playstation 1 plays games at 240p resolution which is 426 x 240 (102,240 pixels) at 30 frames per second. Modern 4k is 3840x2160 (8,294,400 pixels) at 60, 90 or even 120 frames a second.
dalarr

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 16, 2022, 11:02:56 am
Maybe Im getting too old for this. I tried PS Now for a week and ended up playing Fallout New Vegas and nothing else. It just felt wrong not buying, downloading and owning the entire game. I got paralyzed by the sheer volume of choices. I realize that the market isnt geared towards me and my needs anymore.

That being said, I finally got hold of a PS5 in late December. Its a new world. Still playing my old games but everything about it is better. I like the quick and slick menus and thr fact that it doesnt sound like a jet engine. Waiting for GoW and the new LEGO-game. For the time being Im actually playing XCOM2 on the ps5. It seems like a waste of good hardware.
ToneLa

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 16, 2022, 01:28:09 pm
AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 16, 2022, 01:34:18 pm
I dont think Game Pass has had any major effect against the PS despite what the Xbox fanboy said further up, they are still selling double compared to any Xbox console.
dalarr

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 16, 2022, 02:18:31 pm
BER

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 17, 2022, 11:42:35 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 16, 2022, 01:34:18 pm
I dont think Game Pass has had any major effect against the PS despite what the Xbox fanboy said further up, they are still selling double compared to any Xbox console.

I've never seen a fanboy get triggered as easily as you.  ;D
AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 17, 2022, 11:46:20 am
Quote from: BER on January 17, 2022, 11:42:35 am
I've never seen a fanboy get triggered as easily as you.  ;D

You got the receipts? I own both consoles ya weirdo  ;D

You put up a good argument though  ::) I'm yet to see any reason why PS should be in a hurry for a Game Pass equivalent when they are beating Xbox by a long way.
ScottScott

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 17, 2022, 02:01:20 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 17, 2022, 11:46:20 am
You got the receipts? I own both consoles ya weirdo  ;D

You put up a good argument though  ::) I'm yet to see any reason why PS should be in a hurry for a Game Pass equivalent when they are beating Xbox by a long way.

Value for money? I own Series X but I will get a PS5 when they become more readily available and I'd love to be able to pay monthly to get access to all of their best 1st party games to be able to play through. But that's just me. If people are happy paying £70+ every time a new game comes out then don't let me stop you
AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 17, 2022, 02:05:10 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on January 17, 2022, 02:01:20 pm
Value for money? I own Series X but I will get a PS5 when they become more readily available and I'd love to be able to pay monthly to get access to all of their best 1st party games to be able to play through. But that's just me. If people are happy paying £70+ every time a new game comes out then don't let me stop you

They've already said new first party games wouldn't be available day one if they released the equivalent though because it is unsustainable.

Your answer doesn't even make sense anyway, I'm talking from a Playstation perspective, why would they care about "value for money" when they are only interested in making money (which they do when their first party games sell in the millions).
J-Mc-

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 17, 2022, 09:29:52 pm
I hate the gamepass argument, mainly because at the minute, its full of filler that no one will ever play.

Yes its hundreds of games, but out of those hundreds, only 4-5 are good yet are also readily available for purchase second hand, at half the cost of a GP ultimate sub.

The likes of Halo and Forza are carrying it, but they dont hold the attention for long anymore, not for me anyway.

Played the Xbox when both came out for about a week, havent touched it since.

In the meantime, ive completed Horizon, Ghost of Tsushima and Guardians of the Galaxy on PS5.
MBL?

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 17, 2022, 10:23:12 pm
Sounds a bit mad but I think it would be better if the first party games are not on it day one. I could be wrong of course but it doesnt look like the model is a good thing for aaa games at the rate Sony make them. Unless it is a lot more expensive than gamepass of course but there is a line there and price per month needs to be very attractive.
naYoRHa2b

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 18, 2022, 06:20:43 am
Quote from: MBL? on January 17, 2022, 10:23:12 pm
Sounds a bit mad but I think it would be better if the first party games are not on it day one. I could be wrong of course but it doesnt look like the model is a good thing for aaa games at the rate Sony make them. Unless it is a lot more expensive than gamepass of course but there is a line there and price per month needs to be very attractive.

Exactly

Sony wants to make money, Gamepass doesn't make enough to offset the 8bn MS spent on Bethesda and the rest they spend getting third party stuff but that doesn't matter because MS can afford it. Sony can't afford to throw day one stuff on a platform for 10 quid a month when they have multi million sellers like God of war selling 19.5 million on the PS4.

Yeah great for the customer if you can play Playstation first party so cheaply but how does that benefit the business?. Just throwing money away.
gray19lfc

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 18, 2022, 10:43:35 am
Can I connect a pair of Sony XM3 headphones to my PS5 via Bluetooth? Will the mic on the headphones replace the mic on the controller?
Logged

naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 18, 2022, 12:54:20 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on January 18, 2022, 10:43:35 am
Can I connect a pair of Sony XM3 headphones to my PS5 via Bluetooth? Will the mic on the headphones replace the mic on the controller?
. I have these headphones and I have to use a v-moda boom pro mic cable as the built in ones don't work. Not sure if they work with Bluetooth as I use them wired into the controller jack.

The microphone works flawlessly by the way in conjunction with the headset I haven't found a better alternative.
ScottScott

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 18, 2022, 02:27:55 pm
Quote from: J-Mc- on January 17, 2022, 09:29:52 pm
I hate the gamepass argument, mainly because at the minute, its full of filler that no one will ever play.

Yes its hundreds of games, but out of those hundreds, only 4-5 are good yet are also readily available for purchase second hand, at half the cost of a GP ultimate sub.

The likes of Halo and Forza are carrying it, but they dont hold the attention for long anymore, not for me anyway.

Played the Xbox when both came out for about a week, havent touched it since.

In the meantime, ive completed Horizon, Ghost of Tsushima and Guardians of the Galaxy on PS5.

Come on, at least try and not be an obvious troll  ::)
J-Mc-

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 18, 2022, 02:41:28 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on January 18, 2022, 02:27:55 pm
Come on, at least try and not be an obvious troll  ::)

Not trolling, im 100% serious.

Its not the big amazing service its hyped to be.
Jake

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 18, 2022, 02:45:33 pm
I've got both consoles, but there are dozens of good games on gamepass. Depending on the genre but there are things for everyone.
Youve got final fantasy 7 to 15 on there thats about 1000 hours to sink if you want.
All the halos, gears, mass effect, there's another few hundred hours.
Fallout 3, nv, 4 and 76.
GTA5 and RDR2 come and go from it
Sports games you've got all last years titles
Coop like a way out and it takes two
Solo time sinks like two point hospital or sims4
Award.winning indie titles like Ori


Sony has some amazing exclusives, and I dont know if gamepass is good for business, but its amazing for gamers.
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

ScouserAtHeart

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 18, 2022, 02:53:50 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on January 18, 2022, 10:43:35 am
Can I connect a pair of Sony XM3 headphones to my PS5 via Bluetooth? Will the mic on the headphones replace the mic on the controller?

You could connect it to the controller directly through the audio jack?
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 18, 2022, 02:57:31 pm
Quote from: Jake on January 18, 2022, 02:45:33 pm
I've got both consoles, but there are dozens of good games on gamepass. Depending on the genre but there are things for everyone.
Youve got final fantasy 7 to 15 on there thats about 1000 hours to sink if you want.
All the halos, gears, mass effect, there's another few hundred hours.
Fallout 3, nv, 4 and 76.
GTA5 and RDR2 come and go from it
Sports games you've got all last years titles
Coop like a way out and it takes two
Solo time sinks like two point hospital or sims4
Award.winning indie titles like Ori


Sony has some amazing exclusives, and I dont know if gamepass is good for business, but its amazing for gamers.

And Microsoft just bought Activision, and there's rumours of them wanting to buy Take 2 as well. Everything on gamepass day one, but you'd assume it'd still be cross platform
Garrus

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 18, 2022, 03:22:51 pm
Any idea on if something like Gamepass is sustainable in the long term for developers? I imagine they get nicely compensated by MS but MS can probably afford to lose money on GP for a long time and then jack up prices if they kill the competition.

GP is tempting but I haven't got around to it simply because I don't have the time to play for more than a couple of hours over a weekend.

Picked up Ghost of Tsushima a couple of weeks ago and really enjoying it. Stealth is a little too cheap but I've had a blast with what I've played so far.
gray19lfc

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 18, 2022, 03:34:18 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on January 18, 2022, 12:54:20 pm
. I have these headphones and I have to use a v-moda boom pro mic cable as the built in ones don't work. Not sure if they work with Bluetooth as I use them wired into the controller jack.

The microphone works flawlessly by the way in conjunction with the headset I haven't found a better alternative.

Thanks for that, just ordered one now.
Scottymuser

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 19, 2022, 10:53:01 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on January 15, 2022, 11:01:40 pm
I think PS needs it from a legacy point of view but there day one firsty party stuff sells buckets, you'd be mad to put day one stuff on there when you can sell millions for 70 quid a pop. I don't think they'll go full Game pass equivalent for that reason.

From a financial stand point - not sure that is 100% true.   The best selling PS4 exclusives, sold about 20m.  But that is 1 game a year MAX.  And thats a total of about 1.4B revenue IF all games were sold at that 70 USD price (very unlikely).  Not all of that will go to Sony (think of marketing costs, the physical logistics, a small % to game stores, etc). 

If the subscription works like Game pass, and is, say, 20 USD a month - across a year 360.  If we assume that Sony could guarantee that 30m sales between multiple exclusives each year (probably a little on the high side as that would assume 1 mega, and 2 medium, exclusives a year) - that would be a total revenue of about 2B, not all to Sony.  If they persuade 7m people to sub for that 1 year at 20 bucks a month then thats actually the same revenue - well more, as there would be no logistics etc to count for.  If it's 15 bucks - then it's more like 12-13m people to subscribe.

For ref  - MS have 25m GamePass subscribers.

AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 19, 2022, 11:03:19 am
I can imagine a few heads will be spinning at Sony HQ this morning, I wonder what they have up their sleeve.
Zlen

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 19, 2022, 11:19:59 am
Don't think Sony will be very reactive about this at all. They've always been closer to Nintendo in how they milk users of their platforms, but with less charm and more thinly veiled contempt (yeah, I didn't forget your proprietary PS Vita cards you motherfuckers). They have a strong user base and can take their time figuring out what to do next.
Malaysian Kopite

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
January 19, 2022, 01:11:04 pm
I just hope they don't eventually sell to one of the FAANG companies if all this consolidation continues, Amazon/Apple would love to have them.
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

ToneLa

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 07:49:25 am
Quote from: Garrus on January 18, 2022, 03:22:51 pm
Any idea on if something like Gamepass is sustainable in the long term for developers? I imagine they get nicely compensated by MS

I've heard of a big title getting a deal bigger than the actual production cost of the game itself, and without any restrictions on sale (so it was still on Steam, Epic, consoles etc). Though that was for day one access, and there were fears it could eat into the retail sales, it was enough to compensate

They're not all like that, of course, budgets in the industry are naturally all over the shop. But it doesn't even have to involve a massive change to your game (it still needs to pass Microsoft's certification) and some games are just as not suitable for a standard retail model (subscription based etc. hedge their bets on income over time) and benefit just from having a channel there to release on. There's games that only exist because Gamepass was an option

I'd say overall it's good for the industry (even if I dislike the method of just throwing money at a problem, like Epic, for the reasons above I think Gamepass is doing the industry some good).

Microsoft are basically eating some production cost with their deep pockets, or picking up a title on the cheap when their title has passed its peak and well into sale territory anyway. That's a win win

I have doubts about if Gamepass is truly profitable long term but that's Microsoft's problem. If it's ever gonna burst, we aren't seeing signs of it yet. It's like anything really: get it while it's good.

It helps I think their aim is to be like a Netflix for the industry, as in longterm, and y'know. Microsoft has other fingers in other pies. To me, it's always poured money into the Xbox to make money. That's how they operate
Garrus

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 09:33:49 am
Thanks for the response. It will be interesting to see what Sony's inevitable gamepass like offering is going to be.
AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 09:37:14 am
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 09:33:49 am
Thanks for the response. It will be interesting to see what Sony's inevitable gamepass like offering is going to be.

They need to lash everything on there now from PS1 to now.
