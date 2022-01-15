I think PS needs it from a legacy point of view but there day one firsty party stuff sells buckets, you'd be mad to put day one stuff on there when you can sell millions for 70 quid a pop. I don't think they'll go full Game pass equivalent for that reason.



From a financial stand point - not sure that is 100% true. The best selling PS4 exclusives, sold about 20m. But that is 1 game a year MAX. And thats a total of about 1.4B revenue IF all games were sold at that 70 USD price (very unlikely). Not all of that will go to Sony (think of marketing costs, the physical logistics, a small % to game stores, etc).If the subscription works like Game pass, and is, say, 20 USD a month - across a year 360. If we assume that Sony could guarantee that 30m sales between multiple exclusives each year (probably a little on the high side as that would assume 1 mega, and 2 medium, exclusives a year) - that would be a total revenue of about 2B, not all to Sony. If they persuade 7m people to sub for that 1 year at 20 bucks a month then thats actually the same revenue - well more, as there would be no logistics etc to count for. If it's 15 bucks - then it's more like 12-13m people to subscribe.For ref - MS have 25m GamePass subscribers.