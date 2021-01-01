So the one game you were looking forward to was Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Part 2, because you really liked part one.



Now you're moaning that they showed remake announcements? KOTOR is definitely worthy of one too, it's a hard ask to play the original these days. And it's a little strange to compare it to last gen where both The Last of Us and GTA5 were remastered and released within the first year of PS4. Outside of that all there was was Driveclub and Killzone?



I think everyone has poor memory when it comes to console releases.







The last of us literally got a remake on PS4. Uncharted got a collection on PS4. Halo got a collection on Xbox. Gears got remastered on the Xbox.



This isn't new.



Yes, a remake of a game that 24 years old, Kosh, and one of my favourite games of all time. I'm not without my complaints about that either, and the irony of it isn't lost on me. But the complaints about that game are for different reasons. Besides, that's a PS4 title. Not a "next gen" one that I droped about half a grand on to wait for. If you're going to release a brand new generation of hardware, then best make sure you've got the software to back it up. This has been a persistent issue with the industry for a while now. Especially these so caled "showcases" where they blow smoke up your ass for 40 minutes, and even the so called showcase has padding in it with CGI trailers. You know when you see one of those that they don't even have a game yet. Realistically, out of everything they showed there, there's about 2 games ready for release in the near future in March and that's GT7 (also for the PS4), the other is probably Alan Wake, and that's about 10 years old. It's shite. The writing's on the wall for gaming, and it's saying 'Netfix'. We've already got Gamepass and Sony's own branding of it. Just a matter of time. Eventually companies will release a box that's just a streaming system with storage and a controller.Yeah, that, uh, that's sort of my point.But are you ready for the remaster of the remaster of a remaster, but on PS5?! It's exciting, no?