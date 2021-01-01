Remakes, remasters, CGI teasers of stuff that's at least 2 years away from releasing, and what else...Oh, cross gen mayhem. Yep. If this is what next gen is supposed to be, then next gen can get to fuck. Spent half an hour sucking each other off at the end too. "Let's get Cory in there to talk about the GOW DLC...I mean, Ragnarok. You remember Cory, right, kids?" He then goes on to offer nothing to say, but they wheeled him out there anyway because he wasn't busy or something. I dunno. Half of these game directors are up their own assholes. In fact, the entire industry is at this point.



I think it's fairly safe to say that this generation, thus far, is failing to grab me even more than what the start of last gen did, and that's saying something. Yes, I know. Pandemic and all that. They should have just delayed releasing the fucking things if all we're doing is paying a premium for games that would be perfectly fine and possible on the previous generation.