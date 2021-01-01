« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Down

Author Topic: Playstation 5 (2020)  (Read 76352 times)

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,964
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1800 on: Yesterday at 10:04:53 pm »
I think the big question is. . .

Will we ever witness a new GTA game?
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,410
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1801 on: Yesterday at 10:05:11 pm »
I'm actually more impressed that Rockstar are still able to milk the same original GTA 5 story on 3 console generations over 9 years.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,964
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1802 on: Yesterday at 10:08:52 pm »
I hope Wolverine is violent, I dont want no kiddy version with no blood etc.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,907
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1803 on: Yesterday at 10:16:58 pm »
Wasnt the last one quite gory?

Just remember seeing a cutscene with him jamming a bad guys head in a helicopters blades.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,585
  • ....mmm
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1804 on: Yesterday at 10:30:21 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:08:52 pm
I hope Wolverine is violent, I dont want no kiddy version with no blood etc.

I mean there's plenty of blood in that small clip ;D
Logged
:D

Online OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,215
  • Picaro
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1805 on: Yesterday at 10:34:15 pm »
Well all I wanted was Spider-Man 2 and Ragnarok so I'm very happy. Ragnarok looked like it was ready to come out but I get the feeling it's a year away.

Elden Ring was unrealistic to expect from this ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:40:35 pm by OsirisMVZ »
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,400
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1806 on: Yesterday at 10:46:55 pm »
Remakes, remasters, CGI teasers of stuff that's at least 2 years away from releasing, and what else...Oh, cross gen mayhem. Yep. If this is what next gen is supposed to be, then next gen can get to fuck. Spent half an hour sucking each other off at the end too. "Let's get Cory in there to talk about the GOW DLC...I mean, Ragnarok. You remember Cory, right, kids?" He then goes on to offer nothing to say, but they wheeled him out there anyway because he wasn't busy or something. I dunno. Half of these game directors are up their own assholes. In fact, the entire industry is at this point.

I think it's fairly safe to say that this generation, thus far, is failing to grab me even more than what the start of last gen did, and that's saying something. Yes, I know. Pandemic and all that. They should have just delayed releasing the fucking things if all we're doing is paying a premium for games that would be perfectly fine and possible on the previous generation.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1807 on: Yesterday at 11:15:39 pm »
When did it become the norm for reputable retailers (Argos, Curry etc) to be advertising games and accepting payment for a pre-order for which dont even have a release date or even any real confirmation as to what year theyll be released?

Recently Ive seen Hogwarts Legacy and Breath of the Wild 2 available for pre-order both willing to take around £70 off you up front even though a fucking price hasnt even been announced yet?

Everything just seems so much more of a fucking blag these days.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,942
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1808 on: Yesterday at 11:43:43 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:52:10 pm
Is Alan Wake any good? I know Control is a spiritual sequel which I enjoyed.

These events are always a let down after the initial hype and leaks. Insomniac look busy though!
Yes it's very good, having said that I played it about 8 years ago and loved it, definitely inspired by Twin Peaks in setting alone.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:01:37 pm
I'm not majorly disappointed with anything shown.

Still lightyears ahead of Microsoft and the the Xbox series X in terms of original games and IP.

Remakes and remasters can work really well if you get them right. You have the story, gameplay mechanics and a fan base ready to buy them. But you have to get that balance between giving an old game a lick of Unreal Engine paint vs getting the details the fans demand right.

I think the embarrassment of Cyberpunk will really hit original property games. They went triple A original property game and fell flat on their arse.

It's very easy to go back to the well and remaster an Uncharted etc

I think it's going to be years until we see developers get to grips with the console and bring in true original content again
Light years is a stretch, for me anyway, nearly all of the PS single player franchises are third person open world or adventure games, which frankly bore me fucking rigid.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,942
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1809 on: Yesterday at 11:45:13 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:04:53 pm
I think the big question is. . .

Will we ever witness a new GTA game?
They don't need to release one, GTA Online is making tens of millions every week.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,476
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1810 on: Today at 12:31:50 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 link=topic=343756.msg17941597#msg17941597 date=
I think it's fairly safe to say that this generation, thus far, is failing to grab me even more than what the start of last gen did, and that's saying something. Yes, I know. Pandemic and all that. They should have just delayed releasing the fucking things if all we're doing is paying a premium for games that would be perfectly fine and possible on the previous generation.
We arent even a year in to this generation as of now. What were you expecting to see? My memory is shit but I dont recall it being any worse than the previous one? As far as I can remember this has been a better first year than both ps3 and PS4.
Logged

Online OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,215
  • Picaro
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1811 on: Today at 08:40:16 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:43:43 pm
Light years is a stretch, for me anyway, nearly all of the PS single player franchises are third person open world or adventure games, which frankly bore me fucking rigid.
Purely about what someone is into, isn't it. I'm in my early 30s now and whenever I see a First Person Shooter I switch off as I instantly register those as games for 12 year olds in my mind. How many more times do I have to see Deathloop advertised?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Up
« previous next »
 