For games with dual entitlement i.e. FIFA 21 PS4 version can be upgraded to PS5 version for free - do you get all the same benefits as if you bought the PS5 version such as quicker load times etc? Or is purely just the graphics that get upgraded? Same question for Black Ops Cold War.



I have both version of FIFA 21 installed, you do get all the benefits on the PS5 version (namely the DualSense enhancements, quicker loading times, (slightly) better graphics).The PS4 version also loads quicker than it did on PS4. I still play the PS4 version on occasion to co-op with my bro who doesn't have a PS5.Apparently with FIFA 22 there will be a bigger disparity between next gen and previous gen. Also you need to buy the Ultimate Edition to get duel entitlement.