Playstation 5 (2020)

TheKid.

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #1680 on: July 10, 2021, 03:44:58 pm
Needs to be the ultimate edition of Miles Morales though - not the standard
Jm55

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #1681 on: July 10, 2021, 09:35:16 pm
Quote from: Classycara on July 10, 2021, 03:40:09 pm
Thanks mate!

Yes as the second poster said - needs to be the ultimate version of Spider-Man which is about 20 quid more.

Ive bought it and whilst I like Spider-Man Im no huge fan of comic books etc but it had me re-watching the Toby Maguire movies, I absolutely loved it.
ToneLa

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #1682 on: July 11, 2021, 04:30:23 pm
Spiderman also has a 60 fps mode or a ray tracing mode

I've ended up on the 60fps mode - it doesn't exactly look shit with this on and Spidey's movement is so so glorious

Big respect for it. As an open world game it does something very few do - makes the very act of traversal enjoyable!
gray19lfc

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #1683 on: July 13, 2021, 09:22:20 am
For games with dual entitlement i.e. FIFA 21 PS4 version can be upgraded to PS5 version for free - do you get all the same benefits as if you bought the PS5 version such as quicker load times etc? Or is purely just the graphics that get upgraded? Same question for Black Ops Cold War.
Graeme

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #1684 on: July 13, 2021, 09:38:07 am
If youve purchased the PS4 version, the PS5 downloads the PS5 version, just the same as if youd purchased the PS5 version directly.
gray19lfc

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #1685 on: July 13, 2021, 03:13:14 pm
Quote from: Graeme on July 13, 2021, 09:38:07 am
If youve purchased the PS4 version, the PS5 downloads the PS5 version, just the same as if youd purchased the PS5 version directly.

Sure I read something the other day, that said if you bought PS4 version of Black Ops Cold War and upgrade to PS5, you dont benefit from ray tracing and the faster load times than if you would have bought the actual PS5 version of the game?
ToneLa

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #1686 on: July 13, 2021, 04:28:19 pm
All that is per game

AssCreed Valhalla? Decent free update
JasonF

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #1687 on: July 13, 2021, 05:43:32 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on July 13, 2021, 09:22:20 am
For games with dual entitlement i.e. FIFA 21 PS4 version can be upgraded to PS5 version for free - do you get all the same benefits as if you bought the PS5 version such as quicker load times etc? Or is purely just the graphics that get upgraded? Same question for Black Ops Cold War.

I have both version of FIFA 21 installed, you do get all the benefits on the PS5 version (namely the DualSense enhancements, quicker loading times, (slightly) better graphics).

The PS4 version also loads quicker than it did on PS4. I still play the PS4 version on occasion to co-op with my bro who doesn't have a PS5.

Apparently with FIFA 22 there will be a bigger disparity between next gen and previous gen. Also you need to buy the Ultimate Edition to get duel entitlement.
J-Mc-

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #1688 on: July 13, 2021, 06:12:07 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on July 13, 2021, 03:13:14 pm
Sure I read something the other day, that said if you bought PS4 version of Black Ops Cold War and upgrade to PS5, you dont benefit from ray tracing and the faster load times than if you would have bought the actual PS5 version of the game?

If you have the free upgrade, you download the actual PS5 version of the game.

The PS4 disc is just used to validate the purchase, nothing more.

On the menu, press the options button and select game version and make sure the PS5 version is selected.
Graeme

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #1689 on: July 13, 2021, 06:53:39 pm
Quote from: JasonF on July 13, 2021, 05:43:32 pm
I have both version of FIFA 21 installed, you do get all the benefits on the PS5 version (namely the DualSense enhancements, quicker loading times, (slightly) better graphics).

There’s a couple of other bits too. The mass team celebration if you score a late equaliser or winner wasn’t on the PS4 version. I’ve also had Klopp come into the pitch after games and do his signature celebration in front of the kop after games which I don’t ever recall seeing on PS4
reddebs

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #1690 on: Yesterday at 05:20:47 pm
Bless, Paul managed to bag himself one at last which is arriving tomorrow and he's just realised it's not going to fit in the space on the TV unit so it's going to have to stand up at the side of the telly.

Awe what a shame 🙄
Jm55

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #1691 on: Yesterday at 08:24:46 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:20:47 pm
Bless, Paul managed to bag himself one at last which is arriving tomorrow and he's just realised it's not going to fit in the space on the TV unit so it's going to have to stand up at the side of the telly.

Awe what a shame 🙄

Exactly the same thing happened to me.

Im not arsed but my girlfriend wasnt impressed when she got home from work.
reddebs

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #1692 on: Yesterday at 08:53:34 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 08:24:46 pm
Exactly the same thing happened to me.

Im not arsed but my girlfriend wasnt impressed when she got home from work.

I think they look smart stood up so I'm ok with it, I just thought it was funny that he'd not even measured up to check it would fit before ordering one.
AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #1693 on: Yesterday at 09:09:45 pm
Same thing happened to me! Big white spaceship standing next to my tv!
Jake

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #1694 on: Yesterday at 09:55:08 pm
Also the owner of a big white standing spaceship

Also dont understand the little stand that came with it and how to fit it
J-Mc-

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #1695 on: Yesterday at 10:52:47 pm
Can look really good stood up if you get some accessories that match the white :thumbup
Classycara

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #1696 on: Yesterday at 10:59:31 pm
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 09:55:08 pm
Also the owner of a big white standing spaceship

Also dont understand the little stand that came with it and how to fit it

The base rotates underneath (hold the base and rotate the edges) to reveal the screw. Took me ages to realise the screw wasnt missing!
JasonF

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #1697 on: Today at 12:11:38 am
Quote from: J-Mc- on Yesterday at 10:52:47 pm
Can look really good stood up if you get some accessories that match the white :thumbup

Looks horizontal to me.
Classycara

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #1698 on: Today at 01:18:03 am
just had a fun wind down this evening collecting all the final trophies in astros playroom for a rare platinum - not usually my thing but it was just really fun to play through the game a bit again, nice and mindless enjoyment

perfect palate cleanse before starting the last of us 2 soon
ToneLa

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #1699 on: Today at 11:28:57 am
The plates slide off dead easy and black ones are like 20 squid on ebay

White suuuucks
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #1700 on: Today at 11:29:50 am
Anyone not using the stand while keeping it vertical?
Classycara

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #1701 on: Today at 12:20:07 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 11:28:57 am
The plates slide off dead easy and black ones are like 20 squid on ebay

White suuuucks

yeah it's really not grown on me at all, don't like the look at all. might invest at some point, although always worried about using messing around too much (but it seems minimal)
ToneLa

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #1702 on: Today at 01:18:28 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:20:07 pm
yeah it's really not grown on me at all, don't like the look at all. might invest at some point, although always worried about using messing around too much (but it seems minimal)

You don't need to do much to change them

No screws, nothing. The plates clip on and off, surprised Sony didn't mention it as a huge selling point
