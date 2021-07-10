« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43]   Go Down

Author Topic: Playstation 5 (2020)  (Read 69580 times)

Offline TheKid.

  • Goat abuser
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,857
  • Vamos
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1680 on: July 10, 2021, 03:44:58 pm »
Needs to be the ultimate edition of Miles Morales though - not the standard
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1681 on: July 10, 2021, 09:35:16 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on July 10, 2021, 03:40:09 pm
Thanks mate!

Yes as the second poster said - needs to be the ultimate version of Spider-Man which is about 20 quid more.

Ive bought it and whilst I like Spider-Man Im no huge fan of comic books etc but it had me re-watching the Toby Maguire movies, I absolutely loved it.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,577
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1682 on: July 11, 2021, 04:30:23 pm »
Spiderman also has a 60 fps mode or a ray tracing mode

I've ended up on the 60fps mode - it doesn't exactly look shit with this on and Spidey's movement is so so glorious

Big respect for it. As an open world game it does something very few do - makes the very act of traversal enjoyable!
Logged

Offline gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,490
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1683 on: Yesterday at 09:22:20 am »
For games with dual entitlement i.e. FIFA 21 PS4 version can be upgraded to PS5 version for free - do you get all the same benefits as if you bought the PS5 version such as quicker load times etc? Or is purely just the graphics that get upgraded? Same question for Black Ops Cold War.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,921
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1684 on: Yesterday at 09:38:07 am »
If youve purchased the PS4 version, the PS5 downloads the PS5 version, just the same as if youd purchased the PS5 version directly.
Logged

Offline gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,490
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1685 on: Yesterday at 03:13:14 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 09:38:07 am
If youve purchased the PS4 version, the PS5 downloads the PS5 version, just the same as if youd purchased the PS5 version directly.

Sure I read something the other day, that said if you bought PS4 version of Black Ops Cold War and upgrade to PS5, you dont benefit from ray tracing and the faster load times than if you would have bought the actual PS5 version of the game?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,577
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1686 on: Yesterday at 04:28:19 pm »
All that is per game

AssCreed Valhalla? Decent free update
Logged

Online JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,458
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1687 on: Yesterday at 05:43:32 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 09:22:20 am
For games with dual entitlement i.e. FIFA 21 PS4 version can be upgraded to PS5 version for free - do you get all the same benefits as if you bought the PS5 version such as quicker load times etc? Or is purely just the graphics that get upgraded? Same question for Black Ops Cold War.

I have both version of FIFA 21 installed, you do get all the benefits on the PS5 version (namely the DualSense enhancements, quicker loading times, (slightly) better graphics).

The PS4 version also loads quicker than it did on PS4. I still play the PS4 version on occasion to co-op with my bro who doesn't have a PS5.

Apparently with FIFA 22 there will be a bigger disparity between next gen and previous gen. Also you need to buy the Ultimate Edition to get duel entitlement.
Logged

Offline J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,279
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1688 on: Yesterday at 06:12:07 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 03:13:14 pm
Sure I read something the other day, that said if you bought PS4 version of Black Ops Cold War and upgrade to PS5, you dont benefit from ray tracing and the faster load times than if you would have bought the actual PS5 version of the game?

If you have the free upgrade, you download the actual PS5 version of the game.

The PS4 disc is just used to validate the purchase, nothing more.

On the menu, press the options button and select game version and make sure the PS5 version is selected.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,921
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1689 on: Yesterday at 06:53:39 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 05:43:32 pm
I have both version of FIFA 21 installed, you do get all the benefits on the PS5 version (namely the DualSense enhancements, quicker loading times, (slightly) better graphics).

There’s a couple of other bits too. The mass team celebration if you score a late equaliser or winner wasn’t on the PS4 version. I’ve also had Klopp come into the pitch after games and do his signature celebration in front of the kop after games which I don’t ever recall seeing on PS4
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1690 on: Today at 05:20:47 pm »
Bless, Paul managed to bag himself one at last which is arriving tomorrow and he's just realised it's not going to fit in the space on the TV unit so it's going to have to stand up at the side of the telly.

Awe what a shame 🙄
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43]   Go Up
« previous next »
 