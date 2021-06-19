I'm still on the SimplyGames system, they had bundles today.



Been playing Spiderman. Bought the set, original and Miles Morales. Superb stuff.



Decided to install AssCreed Valhalla.



PS5 version.. Wow! It has finally clicked for me now. It's the 60fps combined with the little touches, the motion of fabric or the way the light refracts through the stained glass windows of a church onto Eivor's clothes.. I got into the loop. The animation for blowing your horn to start a raid is glorious.



I've been playing it all night. Just, it hooked me, finally.



I think it's because the PS4 version was buggy and trashy, and now the PS5 version is sublime. Most kinks ironed out. It is smooth and quick to load. Get into the game in seven seconds? Aye.



So, for me. The top PS5 games right now are Spiderman (and I am working through the original again, and looking forward to Miles Morales) and AssCreed Valhalla.



Because both got generous, proper PS5 upgrades. Take note, developers. Wish Rockstar would take the hint. Maybe their GTAV upgrade will be amazing, shrug.