Author Topic: Playstation 5 (2020)  (Read 64206 times)

Offline TheKid.

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1560 on: May 20, 2021, 03:53:59 pm »
I picked one up today from Game for my sister in law

Only had bundles though
Offline ToneLa

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1561 on: May 20, 2021, 08:05:23 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on May 20, 2021, 01:10:10 pm
Anyone know of anywhere with stock / getting stock? My Nephews bday coming up and wouldn't mind grabbing one.

Game abour twice a week. Trust me though, just keep the product page open all the time, sign up to the hotstocks app and get that F5 button ready

Being in a queue over 30 mins probably means you won't get one.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1562 on: May 20, 2021, 09:13:26 pm »
Yeah my sister was in the queue today for about an hour then missed out. I'll keep on eye out, cheers guys!
Offline TheKid.

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1563 on: May 20, 2021, 09:21:25 pm »
Turns out the sister in law no longer wants one so now trying to shift it on via various WhatsApp groups. Last time I try and do someone a favour
Online Jm55

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1564 on: May 20, 2021, 10:38:06 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on May 20, 2021, 09:13:26 pm
Yeah my sister was in the queue today for about an hour then missed out. I'll keep on eye out, cheers guys!

Theres a number of Twitter accounts which are pretty reliable for stock drops, theyre not 100% but if you follow the main ones theyre generally pretty good, thats how I got mine anyway. If you want any specific suggestions let me know.

As a general rule you need to be on pretty immediately when the sale drops, I tried Game a few times and never got anything other than a 1 hour queue which sold out before I got anywhere near the front and that was with being on it within minutes, I ended up getting mine from Argos who tend to drop them in the early hours of the morning.

Theyre almost never in stock other than for a sale where theyre available for as long as it takes their system to process the buyers, in fact I dont think they have been in stock for longer than one isolated sale in any retailer since release.

The retailers tend to all get stock around a similar time (I assume big shipments arrive in one go) and you then have a couple of weeks of drops before another month or so before they restock.

Generally if you can be arsed to follow the Twitter accounts, keep an eye out for when the stocks are likely to drop and jump on when they do, youll probably get one fairly quickly, it took me about 10 days of doing that (after about a month of waiting for the stock to arrive.)

All worth it though, its a boss system, the controller really is fantastic.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1565 on: May 20, 2021, 11:13:37 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on May 20, 2021, 10:38:06 pm
Theres a number of Twitter accounts which are pretty reliable for stock drops, theyre not 100% but if you follow the main ones theyre generally pretty good, thats how I got mine anyway. If you want any specific suggestions let me know.

As a general rule you need to be on pretty immediately when the sale drops, I tried Game a few times and never got anything other than a 1 hour queue which sold out before I got anywhere near the front and that was with being on it within minutes, I ended up getting mine from Argos who tend to drop them in the early hours of the morning.

Theyre almost never in stock other than for a sale where theyre available for as long as it takes their system to process the buyers, in fact I dont think they have been in stock for longer than one isolated sale in any retailer since release.

The retailers tend to all get stock around a similar time (I assume big shipments arrive in one go) and you then have a couple of weeks of drops before another month or so before they restock.

Generally if you can be arsed to follow the Twitter accounts, keep an eye out for when the stocks are likely to drop and jump on when they do, youll probably get one fairly quickly, it took me about 10 days of doing that (after about a month of waiting for the stock to arrive.)

All worth it though, its a boss system, the controller really is fantastic.

What accounts are best to follow?
Offline Jake

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1566 on: May 21, 2021, 02:27:59 pm »
Quote from: TheKid. on May 20, 2021, 09:21:25 pm
Turns out the sister in law no longer wants one so now trying to shift it on via various WhatsApp groups. Last time I try and do someone a favour

I'll buy it.

Apparently a drop on very this afternoon
Online Jm55

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1567 on: May 21, 2021, 08:34:42 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 20, 2021, 11:13:37 pm
What accounts are best to follow?

PS5 U.K. stock
PS5 Stock U.K.

Were the two I used the most of but there are quite a few.

Youll get a few erroneous drop warnings, but generally if you follow enough youll notice a theme and some of them are bang on (the reason I thought it worth the gamble to wake up at 2am for the Argos drop was because a few of them had tweeted about it. Im not sure how they get their info or even if its just a case of them being arsed to collect loads of information and broadcast it via Twitter so they appear in the known but either way for me it was useful and definitely was a big reason why I managed to get one in January. They also tend to figure out the best way of navigating the websites when a drop does happen (eg add to wish list, add to basket etc etc) which helps you navigate through for it. There are also a few guys that will sit on YouTube monitoring the websites when they think a drop is due soon, boring as fuck to watch but you can have it on in the background and then jump on the internet when something does happen.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1568 on: May 22, 2021, 09:12:48 am »
Game and Argos have had drops at 4am before

See also https://stockdrops.net/
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1569 on: May 26, 2021, 01:40:03 pm »
Quote from: TheKid. on May 20, 2021, 09:21:25 pm
Turns out the sister in law no longer wants one so now trying to shift it on via various WhatsApp groups. Last time I try and do someone a favour

I assume she's offering it at RRP ::)
Offline Jake

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1570 on: May 26, 2021, 03:48:20 pm »
Apparently Game and Very had drops this morning.
Offline bailey90

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1571 on: May 26, 2021, 05:01:04 pm »
Offline ToneLa

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1572 on: May 26, 2021, 06:57:29 pm »
simplygames had some today
(sign up and you get an email when it's your turn to buy)

and a mate got lucky on ShopTo
Offline OsirisMVZ

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1573 on: May 26, 2021, 07:20:23 pm »
State of Play tomorrow night featuring Horizon: Forbidden West! 10pm BST.
Offline TheKid.

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1574 on: May 26, 2021, 09:47:21 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on May 26, 2021, 01:40:03 pm
I assume she's offering it at RRP ::)

Was me that had to sell it - I ordered it for her then she decided she didnt want it. Got shut of it the day it arrived though so no harm
Online Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1575 on: May 27, 2021, 08:48:20 am »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on May 26, 2021, 07:20:23 pm
State of Play tomorrow night featuring Horizon: Forbidden West! 10pm BST.
Hope they give us a date. The only reason I haven't tried to get a PS5 is because Horizon doesn't have a date. Genuinely can't wait for this game.
Offline redan

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1576 on: Yesterday at 09:11:32 am »
Finally got my PS5 from Currys yesterday and had a blast even setting it up! Also Astros Playroom is an absolute delight. Great to show old school platformers can still translate well to the modern age. Makes me think Ratchet and Clank could be great!

Any other game recommendations which really show off the PS5?

Also how many hours is Miles Morales? I got a £20 PS store voucher with my bundle so was tempted by that but its still £45
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1577 on: Yesterday at 09:47:06 am »
Quote from: redan on Yesterday at 09:11:32 am
Finally got my PS5 from Currys yesterday and had a blast even setting it up! Also Astros Playroom is an absolute delight. Great to show old school platformers can still translate well to the modern age. Makes me think Ratchet and Clank could be great!

Any other game recommendations which really show off the PS5?

Also how many hours is Miles Morales? I got a £20 PS store voucher with my bundle so was tempted by that but its still £45

Demon Souls, Returnal and Miles Morales all show off the PS5.

I'd say 45 quid for Miles Morales is worth it. It's great fun. I've played it for 23 hours, completed the story and side quests and got the platinum. So there's a fair bit of value in there I think.

Ratchet and Clank is out in just over a week also. If you had a PS4 and games like Days Gone, TLOU2 then they are worth revisiting with a 60fps patch. Also check out the PlayStation plus collection for some free PS4 games you might of missed out on.

Spiderman MM 38 here....https://www.shopto.net/en/ps5sp01-marvel-spider-man-miles-morales-playstation-5-p195329/
Offline ToneLa

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1578 on: Today at 08:35:20 am »
Bought black plates for mine off ebay

Quote from: redan on Yesterday at 09:11:32 am
Also how many hours is Miles Morales? I got a £20 PS store voucher with my bundle so was tempted by that but its still £45

The discounts are shite

On the subject of Miles Morales though i bought a couple of the £35 PSN vouchers off CDKeys (paying £30 each) and bought the Ultimate Spiderman edition or whatever

cause basically it's the original game fully remastered as well and it's fucking glorious.

And I still have a tenner left over which won't get used for aaaaaaaages
