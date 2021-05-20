Yeah my sister was in the queue today for about an hour then missed out. I'll keep on eye out, cheers guys!



Theres a number of Twitter accounts which are pretty reliable for stock drops, theyre not 100% but if you follow the main ones theyre generally pretty good, thats how I got mine anyway. If you want any specific suggestions let me know.As a general rule you need to be on pretty immediately when the sale drops, I tried Game a few times and never got anything other than a 1 hour queue which sold out before I got anywhere near the front and that was with being on it within minutes, I ended up getting mine from Argos who tend to drop them in the early hours of the morning.Theyre almost never in stock other than for a sale where theyre available for as long as it takes their system to process the buyers, in fact I dont think they have been in stock for longer than one isolated sale in any retailer since release.The retailers tend to all get stock around a similar time (I assume big shipments arrive in one go) and you then have a couple of weeks of drops before another month or so before they restock.Generally if you can be arsed to follow the Twitter accounts, keep an eye out for when the stocks are likely to drop and jump on when they do, youll probably get one fairly quickly, it took me about 10 days of doing that (after about a month of waiting for the stock to arrive.)All worth it though, its a boss system, the controller really is fantastic.