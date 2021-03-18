« previous next »
Playstation 5 (2020)

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
March 18, 2021, 08:50:23 pm
I have decided I want one.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
March 19, 2021, 12:51:52 pm
You use the ps4 for native games or streaming your ps5 games to it?

Native games. Well, FIFA for the most part. I don't really have the time to get into anything else these days and not really one to play stuff like Warzone. Haven't actually connected the two yet either, you've just reminded me!

Tbf I mainly use the consoles to watch things these days and even whilst navigating through the menu and loading items, the PS5 is so much more superior. The lack of a web browser is a bit daft though, I thought they'd be improving it rather than getting rid of it entirely.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
March 27, 2021, 10:13:02 am
I finished Miles Morales last night, brilliant game and action sequences. I had forgotten how the first game ended, so seeing the post-credits scene continue that original plotline made me go "ah yeah I need to remember what happened", so I've upgraded to the Ultimate Edition and will replay the first one at some point soon.
I literally did 1 mission a night for over a week to drag this game out, it could have been completed in a day or two.

Also got the new PS5 Yakuza game too, never played one before but wanted to start without Kiryu baggage.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
March 27, 2021, 10:16:16 pm
I finished Miles Morales last night, brilliant game and action sequences. I had forgotten how the first game ended, so seeing the post-credits scene continue that original plotline made me go "ah yeah I need to remember what happened", so I've upgraded to the Ultimate Edition and will replay the first one at some point soon.
I literally did 1 mission a night for over a week to drag this game out, it could have been completed in a day or two.

Also got the new PS5 Yakuza game too, never played one before but wanted to start without Kiryu baggage.
Enjoyed Miles.  Great game, and to be honest I was happy with the length.

Yakuza LAD is incredible, I waited on the PS5 version and I'm loving it.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
April 25, 2021, 11:30:40 am
One of the analog sticks on the controller has started acting up (it just rolls to the sky all the time when you're playing), and I've tried following the steps to get it to reset but it's just fucking ignoring me. It says to hold the button on the back for 5 secs with the machine off and it'll reset it and unpair but does it shite, it's back like you've done nothing - before I drive myself insane, will this reset actually work or should I just tell them I tried and fuck it off?
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
April 25, 2021, 01:22:59 pm
One of the analog sticks on the controller has started acting up (it just rolls to the sky all the time when you're playing), and I've tried following the steps to get it to reset but it's just fucking ignoring me. It says to hold the button on the back for 5 secs with the machine off and it'll reset it and unpair but does it shite, it's back like you've done nothing - before I drive myself insane, will this reset actually work or should I just tell them I tried and fuck it off?

Wow, even the PS5 controllers has this stick drift problem?
Every PS4 controller I've had develops it in time...

Not sure about the PS5 as I can't bloody find one, but I gave up on the Dualshock 4s and just got new ones when this got bad enough
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
April 25, 2021, 01:27:37 pm
Sounds like stick drift. Less hassle buying a new pad than fixing it yourself or sending it for repair. It happens to me on Warzone so I've changed the deadzone in the options of the game.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
April 25, 2021, 01:30:07 pm
Why would you buy a new one when its under warranty?
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
April 25, 2021, 01:42:12 pm
Yeah, it's under warranty and Sony give you a set of steps to try. I can't get it to unpair like they say it should but I went through it again just now and then played against bots to try it and it wasn't drifting so maybe it was 50th time lucky.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
April 25, 2021, 02:08:59 pm
Why would you buy a new one when its under warranty?

Because I'd rather pay 60 quid for a new pad than wait weeks for it to be repaired.

In some cases people get a repaired controller back only for the issue to remain or happen again weeks later. You'll end up spending more time without a pad than with one.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
April 25, 2021, 04:39:11 pm
Ive sent two of mine back already to Sony, as I wasnt happy with the replacement they gave me. Takes forever to get through to them though, was on the phone for 2 hours the last time.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
April 25, 2021, 04:58:28 pm
My Dad had one of his act up and said similar about getting in touch with them, its why I really want this fix to work!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 01:23:16 pm
Returnal getting great reviews. Sounds like its weird and interesting, Ill definitely be picking it up.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 04:10:35 am
Returnal getting great reviews. Sounds like its weird and interesting, Ill definitely be picking it up.

Having spent a lot of hours on Hades and Dead Cells, I'm very keen to play a Roguelike with more modern graphics.
