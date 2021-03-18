« previous next »
Author Topic: Playstation 5 (2020)  (Read 59661 times)

I have decided I want one.
Quote from: Skeeve on March 18, 2021, 04:02:58 pm
You use the ps4 for native games or streaming your ps5 games to it?

Native games. Well, FIFA for the most part. I don't really have the time to get into anything else these days and not really one to play stuff like Warzone. Haven't actually connected the two yet either, you've just reminded me!

Tbf I mainly use the consoles to watch things these days and even whilst navigating through the menu and loading items, the PS5 is so much more superior. The lack of a web browser is a bit daft though, I thought they'd be improving it rather than getting rid of it entirely.
I finished Miles Morales last night, brilliant game and action sequences. I had forgotten how the first game ended, so seeing the post-credits scene continue that original plotline made me go "ah yeah I need to remember what happened", so I've upgraded to the Ultimate Edition and will replay the first one at some point soon.
I literally did 1 mission a night for over a week to drag this game out, it could have been completed in a day or two.

Also got the new PS5 Yakuza game too, never played one before but wanted to start without Kiryu baggage.
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on March 27, 2021, 10:13:02 am
I finished Miles Morales last night, brilliant game and action sequences. I had forgotten how the first game ended, so seeing the post-credits scene continue that original plotline made me go "ah yeah I need to remember what happened", so I've upgraded to the Ultimate Edition and will replay the first one at some point soon.
I literally did 1 mission a night for over a week to drag this game out, it could have been completed in a day or two.

Also got the new PS5 Yakuza game too, never played one before but wanted to start without Kiryu baggage.
Enjoyed Miles.  Great game, and to be honest I was happy with the length.

Yakuza LAD is incredible, I waited on the PS5 version and I'm loving it.
One of the analog sticks on the controller has started acting up (it just rolls to the sky all the time when you're playing), and I've tried following the steps to get it to reset but it's just fucking ignoring me. It says to hold the button on the back for 5 secs with the machine off and it'll reset it and unpair but does it shite, it's back like you've done nothing - before I drive myself insane, will this reset actually work or should I just tell them I tried and fuck it off?
