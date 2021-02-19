« previous next »
Topic: Playstation 5 (2020)

gazzalfc

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 19, 2021, 09:55:29 am
Quote from: RedKenWah on February 19, 2021, 08:25:56 am
Its an absolute pisstake this now. Need to open shops and let them get stock in so that ordinary peeps can go in and buy. Relying on online stores is an absolute joke far too many c*nuts out there being greedy....

You are crazy if you think opening stores is going to magically stop scalping.

Even taking covid out of the picture, you can still order online to collect in store. Even taking online click and collect out doesn't stop you and 20 mates going down to Game and buying all their stock and selling them all at inflated prices. Even if you police that then there will be queues 100's deep outside each store.

It is a supply and demand market. Demand is just astronomically larger than supply.  Same when it comes to LFC tickets, Glastonbury tickets, graphics cards etc.

The Nintendo Switch is a great example. It is still difficult to get your hands on a Switch (at a decent price) nearly 4 years after release.

You could put this back on Sony for not making enough to meet demand, but Covid is going to play a massive factor. There has been more demand for games consoles etc

The scalper bubble will pop. Most facebook listings are just a little over face value now. The more stock makes it into the UK the harder it will be for people to sell at inflated prices.

Or you could go get a Series X :P

I was in your shoes. I got very lucky as I had a good mate that managed to get one as sell at face value (and a couple of beers when the pubs open). But I got to a point where I was just happy to wait on being able to just walk into a shop and leave with my console without queuing and messing about.
« Last Edit: February 19, 2021, 10:00:03 am by gazzalfc »
Jm55

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 19, 2021, 11:01:54 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on February 19, 2021, 09:55:29 am
You are crazy if you think opening stores is going to magically stop scalping.

Even taking covid out of the picture, you can still order online to collect in store. Even taking online click and collect out doesn't stop you and 20 mates going down to Game and buying all their stock and selling them all at inflated prices. Even if you police that then there will be queues 100's deep outside each store.

It is a supply and demand market. Demand is just astronomically larger than supply.  Same when it comes to LFC tickets, Glastonbury tickets, graphics cards etc.

The Nintendo Switch is a great example. It is still difficult to get your hands on a Switch (at a decent price) nearly 4 years after release.

You could put this back on Sony for not making enough to meet demand, but Covid is going to play a massive factor. There has been more demand for games consoles etc

The scalper bubble will pop. Most facebook listings are just a little over face value now. The more stock makes it into the UK the harder it will be for people to sell at inflated prices.

Or you could go get a Series X :P

I was in your shoes. I got very lucky as I had a good mate that managed to get one as sell at face value (and a couple of beers when the pubs open). But I got to a point where I was just happy to wait on being able to just walk into a shop and leave with my console without queuing and messing about.

Had no idea Switches were still hard to come by, I know they were when the pandemic first kicked in but I didnt realise it was still an issue, I got one for Xmas a couple years ago.

On the scalping point, youre of course correct in that whilst the bulk of sales are done online, selling in stores simultaneously is never going to eradicate the issue. That said, if they shifted the ratio of store vs online more in favour of stores it would likely help a fair bit - whilst I take the you and 20 mates point thats never going to achieve anything like the same results as a bot which buys thousands of stock in seconds. At least if they were available in stores the people that really wanted them would have the option of an overnight queue or whatever to guarantee one (although not at the moment) Ive done that at Anfield myself a couple of times to make sure I got in the Kop for the CL semis.

I do stand by what I said earlier in the thread that if you do really want one, youll likely get one. I put serious effort into it for about 10 days in January when the drop happened and managed to get one at the end (I actually managed to get a Shopto bundle earlier than that but cancelled it as I wasnt familiar with them and didnt know how long their back order would take to fulfil.) I appreciate that not everyone would have the same experience, and not everyone has the time to give themselves the best chance, but if you do then I think that sooner or later youll get lucky with it.
redan

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 19, 2021, 12:39:26 pm
Yeah Ive been half trying every now and again but nothing serious. Itd be nice to have one but Im quite happy with my PS4 for now,

If RDR2 got remastered on it or even GTAVI or something itd be a completely different story and Id be staying up till all hours trying to get one.
RedKenWah

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 19, 2021, 06:49:39 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on February 19, 2021, 09:55:29 am
You are crazy if you think opening stores is going to magically stop scalping.

Even taking covid out of the picture, you can still order online to collect in store. Even taking online click and collect out doesn't stop you and 20 mates going down to Game and buying all their stock and selling them all at inflated prices. Even if you police that then there will be queues 100's deep outside each store.

It is a supply and demand market. Demand is just astronomically larger than supply.  Same when it comes to LFC tickets, Glastonbury tickets, graphics cards etc.

The Nintendo Switch is a great example. It is still difficult to get your hands on a Switch (at a decent price) nearly 4 years after release.

You could put this back on Sony for not making enough to meet demand, but Covid is going to play a massive factor. There has been more demand for games consoles etc

The scalper bubble will pop. Most facebook listings are just a little over face value now. The more stock makes it into the UK the harder it will be for people to sell at inflated prices.

Or you could go get a Series X :P

I was in your shoes. I got very lucky as I had a good mate that managed to get one as sell at face value (and a couple of beers when the pubs open). But I got to a point where I was just happy to wait on being able to just walk into a shop and leave with my console without queuing and messing about.

Haha if I had a chance Id get both PS5 and Series X but the missus would murder me!  ;D

Take the point about shops opening not automatically stopping scalping but it would give people more of a chance, spread the stock amongst stores across the country rather than solely rely on online store which is obviously exploitable.

I can see the scalper bubble bursting, I think its been predicted that these drops in Feb and Mar are going to hamper those scalping groups, and I suppose luckily as the console is new, there arent loads of PS5 only games out, so suppose plenty of time. But still Im impatient  :D 8) but if I have to wait out then meh its not the end of the world, much more important things in life happening right now, starting on St evening!
Jm55

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 19, 2021, 08:09:52 pm
Quote from: RedKenWah on February 19, 2021, 06:49:39 pm
Haha if I had a chance Id get both PS5 and Series X but the missus would murder me!  ;D

I briefly mentioned getting the X Box Series S as well as the PS5 and the response I got was not a positive one. ;D
Skeeve

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 19, 2021, 11:01:28 pm
Unless you expect to be a ps5 owner, but desperate for a gamepass machine, the Series S seems like it has been gimped a bit too much to be worth bothering with, loads of devs hating the lack of memory.
dalarr

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 20, 2021, 09:56:55 am
Question time for the ITKs. I just found out that Obsidians new RPG Avowed  will not be released for Playstation. Does it make sense for them to make Elder Scrolls and Fallout XBOX and PC exclusives? Wouldnt that lead to a huge drop in sales?
AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 20, 2021, 10:11:45 am
Quote from: dalarr on February 20, 2021, 09:56:55 am
Question time for the ITKs. I just found out that Obsidians new RPG Avowed  will not be released for Playstation. Does it make sense for them to make Elder Scrolls and Fallout XBOX and PC exclusives? Wouldnt that lead to a huge drop in sales?

They will probably just lash those games on game pass so I dont think they are really bothered about a drop in sales.
Skeeve

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 20, 2021, 03:37:26 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on February 20, 2021, 10:11:45 am
They will probably just lash those games on game pass so I dont think they are really bothered about a drop in sales.

Not to mention the obvious point that even if they were concerned about sales, they'd be expecting a fair chunk of previous playstation sales to migrate to either Xbox or PC with people being big enough fans of those series to do so.
J-Mc-

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 21, 2021, 12:24:32 am
I reckon that anything already announced will be cross platform (unless already stated as an exclusive,) with future releases being Xbox only.
Malaysian Kopite

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 23, 2021, 03:50:48 pm
GT7 delayed to next year, expecting GoW to be delayed as well
Macphisto80

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 23, 2021, 07:07:00 pm
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on February 23, 2021, 03:50:48 pm
GT7 delayed to next year, expecting GoW to be delayed as well
GT7 most likely delayed to be released simultaneously for the PSVR2, which Sony has now officially confirmed to be coming, but not in 2021.

I wasn't really that interested in one of these before, but now I am. I can still wait a bit, though. There's nothing really there for it to make it worth the trade. No rush.
OsirisMVZ

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 24, 2021, 02:42:30 am
30 min State of Play on Thursday, 10pm British Time. Showing off around 10 games.
AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 24, 2021, 10:59:48 am
They confirmed a lot of PS4 exclusives will be released on PC along with future PS5 games. Might be a good time to set up a monster of a rig.
Malaysian Kopite

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 24, 2021, 01:48:03 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on February 24, 2021, 10:59:48 am
They confirmed a lot of PS4 exclusives will be released on PC along with future PS5 games. Might be a good time to set up a monster of a rig.
Prices are horrendous, I might not have a choice though because I'm changing jobs in April and my new company isn't providing a PC
OsirisMVZ

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 24, 2021, 03:35:51 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on February 24, 2021, 10:59:48 am
They confirmed a lot of PS4 exclusives will be released on PC along with future PS5 games. Might be a good time to set up a monster of a rig.
I got mine in Autumn last year and played an absolute blinder because I would be having to get a 6 year old graphics card for it if I decided to do that now.
Something Worse

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 24, 2021, 04:05:49 pm
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on February 24, 2021, 01:48:03 pm
Prices are horrendous, I might not have a choice though because I'm changing jobs in April and my new company isn't providing a PC

Is that a COVID thing?
Malaysian Kopite

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 24, 2021, 09:05:04 pm
Quote from: Something Worse on February 24, 2021, 04:05:49 pm
Is that a COVID thing?
Combination of several things, Covid and its effect on demand and the supply chain, a worldwide silicon shortage, China tariffs, and most annoyingly the skyrocketing prices of crypto has meant that mining is bigger than ever, and that's not just limited to individuals, even governments are buying up GPU stocks to prop up their mining farms, with miners knowing full well they can just resell their GPUs on the gaming market if crypto prices fall. Saw someone on a Malaysian forum who just sold his RTX3080 that he bought in December for 2x the price.

Something Worse

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 24, 2021, 10:48:19 pm
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on February 24, 2021, 09:05:04 pm
Combination of several things, Covid and its effect on demand and the supply chain, a worldwide silicon shortage, China tariffs, and most annoyingly the skyrocketing prices of crypto has meant that mining is bigger than ever, and that's not just limited to individuals, even governments are buying up GPU stocks to prop up their mining farms, with miners knowing full well they can just resell their GPUs on the gaming market if crypto prices fall. Saw someone on a Malaysian forum who just sold his RXT3080 that he bought in December for 2x the price.

Fuck, I was planning on putting together a good PC this year. Ah well.
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
February 25, 2021, 12:22:05 pm
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on February 24, 2021, 09:05:04 pm
Combination of several things, Covid and its effect on demand and the supply chain, a worldwide silicon shortage, China tariffs, and most annoyingly the skyrocketing prices of crypto has meant that mining is bigger than ever, and that's not just limited to individuals, even governments are buying up GPU stocks to prop up their mining farms, with miners knowing full well they can just resell their GPUs on the gaming market if crypto prices fall. Saw someone on a Malaysian forum who just sold his RXT3080 that he bought in December for 2x the price.

Yep, was planning to finally get started on a build this year but fuck that as it stands.
Marty 85

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
March 5, 2021, 09:35:28 pm
Started up this console this evening and any game that has a press x to start screen won't load for me. Anyone experienced this before?

OsirisMVZ

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
March 10, 2021, 10:44:33 am
Another GAME drop tomorrow morning. They changed their queue system last week and it meant a 5 hour wait for me which I napped through when my spot in the queue finally opened ;D
OsirisMVZ

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
March 11, 2021, 09:28:28 am
Finally got my order, omg. Coming (*Shipped!) on the 16th March.

PS5, Spider-Man, Demon's Souls.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
March 11, 2021, 09:36:21 am
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on March 11, 2021, 09:28:28 am
Finally got my order, omg. Coming on the 16th March.

PS5, Spider-Man, Demon's Souls.

Congratulations :) happy gaming!
GiorgosCarraGoonies

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
March 11, 2021, 09:36:38 am
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on March 11, 2021, 09:28:28 am
Finally got my order, omg. Coming on the 16th March.

PS5, Spider-Man, Demon's Souls.
Class!  Enjoy!
gazzalfc

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
March 11, 2021, 10:11:28 am
Looks like more and more supply is now making it into the country to meet the demand.

Seeing loads more scalping adverts trying to flog before the bubble bursts
naYoRHa2b

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
March 11, 2021, 10:59:34 am
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on March 11, 2021, 09:28:28 am
Finally got my order, omg. Coming (*Shipped!) on the 16th March.

PS5, Spider-Man, Demon's Souls.

And astro bot don't forget!
RedKenWah

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
March 11, 2021, 09:32:31 pm
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on March 11, 2021, 09:28:28 am
Finally got my order, omg. Coming (*Shipped!) on the 16th March.

PS5, Spider-Man, Demon's Souls.

Same here, finally managed to preorder it via GAME! Hopefully it comes through soon! If so Ill be glad to not to have to go through this whole process again...
gazzalfc

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 01:34:38 pm
Any advice on storage options for this?

Am I just best off getting an 8GB mechanical external drive for my PS4 library and installing the core set of PS5 game to the internal drive and delete it when new games come out?
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 01:41:26 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:34:38 pm
Any advice on storage options for this?

Am I just best off getting an 8GB mechanical external drive for my PS4 library and installing the core set of PS5 game to the internal drive and delete it when new games come out?

We've got a 4TB Seagate HDD plugged into the back of it for the PS4 stuff (same one we used on the PS4), touch wood not had any issues with it whatsoever despite seeing that some people have had issues with external drives crashing their consoles.

Despite that, we've already filled up over half the internal storage so I can see it becoming an issue once more next gen games come out.
gazzalfc

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 04:41:13 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:41:26 pm
We've got a 4TB Seagate HDD plugged into the back of it for the PS4 stuff (same one we used on the PS4), touch wood not had any issues with it whatsoever despite seeing that some people have had issues with external drives crashing their consoles.

Despite that, we've already filled up over half the internal storage so I can see it becoming an issue once more next gen games come out.

Thanks.

Hope the extra internal storage options that eventually come out are affordable.

Cutting loading times is all well and good, but not if it's going to cost £200 a TB.
