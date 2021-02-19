You are crazy if you think opening stores is going to magically stop scalping.



Even taking covid out of the picture, you can still order online to collect in store. Even taking online click and collect out doesn't stop you and 20 mates going down to Game and buying all their stock and selling them all at inflated prices. Even if you police that then there will be queues 100's deep outside each store.



It is a supply and demand market. Demand is just astronomically larger than supply. Same when it comes to LFC tickets, Glastonbury tickets, graphics cards etc.



The Nintendo Switch is a great example. It is still difficult to get your hands on a Switch (at a decent price) nearly 4 years after release.



You could put this back on Sony for not making enough to meet demand, but Covid is going to play a massive factor. There has been more demand for games consoles etc



The scalper bubble will pop. Most facebook listings are just a little over face value now. The more stock makes it into the UK the harder it will be for people to sell at inflated prices.



Or you could go get a Series X



I was in your shoes. I got very lucky as I had a good mate that managed to get one as sell at face value (and a couple of beers when the pubs open). But I got to a point where I was just happy to wait on being able to just walk into a shop and leave with my console without queuing and messing about.



Had no idea Switches were still hard to come by, I know they were when the pandemic first kicked in but I didnt realise it was still an issue, I got one for Xmas a couple years ago.On the scalping point, youre of course correct in that whilst the bulk of sales are done online, selling in stores simultaneously is never going to eradicate the issue. That said, if they shifted the ratio of store vs online more in favour of stores it would likely help a fair bit - whilst I take the you and 20 mates point thats never going to achieve anything like the same results as a bot which buys thousands of stock in seconds. At least if they were available in stores the people that really wanted them would have the option of an overnight queue or whatever to guarantee one (although not at the moment) Ive done that at Anfield myself a couple of times to make sure I got in the Kop for the CL semis.I do stand by what I said earlier in the thread that if you do really want one, youll likely get one. I put serious effort into it for about 10 days in January when the drop happened and managed to get one at the end (I actually managed to get a Shopto bundle earlier than that but cancelled it as I wasnt familiar with them and didnt know how long their back order would take to fulfil.) I appreciate that not everyone would have the same experience, and not everyone has the time to give themselves the best chance, but if you do then I think that sooner or later youll get lucky with it.