Its an absolute pisstake this now. Need to open shops and let them get stock in so that ordinary peeps can go in and buy. Relying on online stores is an absolute joke far too many c*nuts out there being greedy....
You are crazy if you think opening stores is going to magically stop scalping.
Even taking covid out of the picture, you can still order online to collect in store. Even taking online click and collect out doesn't stop you and 20 mates going down to Game and buying all their stock and selling them all at inflated prices. Even if you police that then there will be queues 100's deep outside each store.
It is a supply and demand market. Demand is just astronomically larger than supply. Same when it comes to LFC tickets, Glastonbury tickets, graphics cards etc.
The Nintendo Switch is a great example. It is still difficult to get your hands on a Switch (at a decent price) nearly 4 years after release.
You could put this back on Sony for not making enough to meet demand, but Covid is going to play a massive factor. There has been more demand for games consoles etc
The scalper bubble will pop. Most facebook listings are just a little over face value now. The more stock makes it into the UK the harder it will be for people to sell at inflated prices.
Or you could go get a Series X
I was in your shoes. I got very lucky as I had a good mate that managed to get one as sell at face value (and a couple of beers when the pubs open). But I got to a point where I was just happy to wait on being able to just walk into a shop and leave with my console without queuing and messing about.