Playstation 5 (2020)

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #1000 on: Today at 01:52:16 PM
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:02:50 PM
2 consoles due to be delivered between 1.30 and 2.30. Thankfully both the same driver and timeslot. And thankfully neither by Amazon or Yodel.

Both arrived. Result.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #1001 on: Today at 01:52:55 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:48:17 PM
Its not that serious though. Ive seen you post angry posts to other posters in the past like a baby then delete them so Im surprised youve came out with the assume we are all adults shout.

I haven't deleted any posts on here, the mods might but I haven't
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #1002 on: Today at 02:03:20 PM
I dont mind console wars, at least when I was younger it was common. Magazines had to have a little banter (spectrum vs c64) and even Nintendo and Sega had pot shots through advertising. With Commodore and Atari, I believe, there is some history there so that was a genuine war!

Nowadays the games are near identical on every platform. It boils down to whose UI and store front you prefer. At the moment id say Xbox gamepass just edges it in terms of value, though Sony's UI is probably the most refined and best to use.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #1003 on: Today at 02:05:23 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:42:06 PM
How are Sony fans precious when it was an Xbox fan saying I made a ridiculous take by saying this seems more of a next gen upgrade than the new Xbox?

I always knew you were a whopper but youve just solidified it by posting about making profit.
Dude give it a rest you acting like a proper fanboy Sony is the best Xbox is shit game pass is crap e.t.c so mature. I'm too old for that shit haha I love them both. Plus what's wrong with profit better me making it then CEX? who are giving £600 for them...and then selling for 750......
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #1004 on: Today at 02:11:39 PM
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 02:05:23 PM
Dude give it a rest you acting like a proper fanboy Sony is the best Xbox is shit game pass is crap e.t.c so mature. I'm too old for that shit haha I love them both. Plus what's wrong with profit better me making it then CEX? who are giving £600 for them...and the selling for 750......

Never once said Sony is the best and Xbox is the worst or whatever shit you have just rabbled on about.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #1005 on: Today at 02:12:07 PM
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 01:40:24 PM
Give it rest with the console wars, Sony Fan boys are so precious... :butt


Anyways I got 7 of these in total yesterday the profit is going to be insane! Was literally sitting at the computer all day refreshing  :D

Amazon also gave me £90 pound back on one for a ripped box  :lmao




Scalping prick.

Why anyone would come on here and boast about this is beyond me.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #1006 on: Today at 02:12:52 PM
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 02:05:23 PM
Dude give it a rest you acting like a proper fanboy Sony is the best Xbox is shit game pass is crap e.t.c so mature. I'm too old for that shit haha I love them both. Plus what's wrong with profit better me making it then CEX? who are giving £600 for them...and the selling for 750......
Scalping, let's call it what it is, is a pretty shite thing to do in my opinion, especially when plenty couldn't get hold of one.

As long as you're okay though...
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #1007 on: Today at 02:15:08 PM
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 02:12:52 PM
Scalping, let's call it what it is, is a pretty shite thing to do in my opinion, especially when plenty couldn't get hold of one.

As long as you're okay though...

Hes blagging it.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #1008 on: Today at 02:21:44 PM
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 02:05:23 PM
Dude give it a rest you acting like a proper fanboy Sony is the best Xbox is shit game pass is crap e.t.c so mature. I'm too old for that shit haha I love them both. Plus what's wrong with profit better me making it then CEX? who are giving £600 for them...and then selling for 750......

CEX buy items people want to sell, they (to my knowledge) don't buy a load of pre-orders and flog them on. Someone has wandered in to sell theirs to them so there's a bit of a difference.

Not sure why I'm even arguing you're obviously just on a wind up.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #1009 on: Today at 02:22:11 PM
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 01:40:24 PM
Give it rest with the console wars, Sony Fan boys are so precious... :butt


Anyways I got 7 of these in total yesterday the profit is going to be insane! Was literally sitting at the computer all day refreshing  :D

Amazon also gave me £90 pound back on one for a ripped box  :lmao




You're a horrible c*nt.
