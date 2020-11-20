I dont mind console wars, at least when I was younger it was common. Magazines had to have a little banter (spectrum vs c64) and even Nintendo and Sega had pot shots through advertising. With Commodore and Atari, I believe, there is some history there so that was a genuine war!



Nowadays the games are near identical on every platform. It boils down to whose UI and store front you prefer. At the moment id say Xbox gamepass just edges it in terms of value, though Sony's UI is probably the most refined and best to use.