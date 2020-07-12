« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: Playstation 5 (2020)  (Read 33130 times)

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,925
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #920 on: Yesterday at 06:36:48 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 06:30:54 PM
It's a Himalayan rock salt lamp.



Wtf?!
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,769
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #921 on: Yesterday at 06:49:04 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 06:30:54 PM
It's a Himalayan rock salt lamp.



They'll only offer me a refund which will take 5 - 7 working days. No replacement, she just told me to keep checking for stock. No compensation. She said fulfilment put my label on the wrong box and someone else will have my console.
Logged

Offline aggerdid

  • Reads the subtitles on "Queer as Folk" from right to left
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,277
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #922 on: Yesterday at 06:49:48 PM »
Himalayan salt lamps are supposed bring positive energy aswell.
Logged
We must embrace pain and burn it as fuel for our journey - Kenji Miyazawa

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,925
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #923 on: Yesterday at 06:51:37 PM »
Fucking ridiculous that Snail. Sorry that its happened to you mate as I know how excited you was to get it.
Logged

Offline chromed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,741
  • Justice for the 96
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #924 on: Yesterday at 06:51:47 PM »
That is fucking atrocious....

I'm so sorry for you
Logged
YNWA - JFT96

Offline Sir Psycho Sexy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,213
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #925 on: Yesterday at 06:52:41 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 06:30:54 PM
It's a Himalayan rock salt lamp.


The other guy calling customer service when he sees he hasn't got his order



Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 06:49:04 PM
They'll only offer me a refund which will take 5 - 7 working days. No replacement, she just told me to keep checking for stock. No compensation. She said fulfilment put my label on the wrong box and someone else will have my console.
that really does take the piss though
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:54:42 PM by Sir Psycho Sexy »
Logged
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 PM
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,401
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #926 on: Yesterday at 06:54:36 PM »
Like the Yodel theif mentioned earlier, I suspect that an Amazon warehouse person has a new PS5 tonight.
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #927 on: Yesterday at 06:56:02 PM »
Quote from: King.Keita on Yesterday at 06:29:10 PM
I feel like I'm a bit out of touch as well. For people desperate to get this or the Xbox last week; why the rush? There are no games that fully utilize the system, surely there must be more to it than just faster loading times and better fps?

What more do you want though? For comparisons sake between Miles Morales and say Spiderman from 2018. It has ray tracing, better performance, load times, draw distance. Everything more powerful hardware should provide. On top of that the UI is revamped completely, the store is fully integrated and it's a seamless transition between everything. The entire UI is in 4k, it looks stunning. The pad is insane. It's weightier, slightly bigger and the haptics and adaptive triggers blow anything else out of the water and provide a level of immersion never seen before from a traditional controller. You wouldn't want to go back to an Xbox or Switch Pro controller after this. There's new games like Demon's Souls which do take advantage of the new hardware, Astrobot also.

Compared to the last two playstation launches this is considerably better in every way. I was excited prior to launch because I'd heard positive stuff from the likes of Eurogamer but now it's actually up and running it's completely exceeded my expectations and that seems like the general consensus.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,925
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #928 on: Yesterday at 06:58:25 PM »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 06:56:02 PM
What more do you want though? For comparisons sake between Miles Morales and say Spiderman from 2018. It has ray tracing, better performance, load times, draw distance. Everything more powerful hardware should provide. On top of that the UI is revamped completely, the store is fully integrated and it's a seamless transition between everything. The entire UI is in 4k, it looks stunning. The pad is insane. It's weightier, slightly bigger and the haptics and adaptive triggers blow anything else out of the water and provide a level of immersion never seen before from a traditional controller. You wouldn't want to go back to an Xbox or Switch Pro controller after this. There's new games like Demon's Souls which do take advantage of the new hardware, Astrobot also.

Compared to the last two playstation launches this is considerably better in every way. I was excited prior to launch because I'd heard positive stuff from the likes of Eurogamer but now it's actually up and running it's completely exceeded my expectations and that seems like the general consensus.

It seems more of a next gen upgrade than the Xbox Series X does too. Apparently the UI and others things are the same as they are on the Xbox One X.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,906
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #929 on: Yesterday at 07:01:45 PM »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Yesterday at 06:54:36 PM
Like the Yodel theif mentioned earlier, I suspect that an Amazon warehouse person has a new PS5 tonight.
Best of luck to them getting a PS5 out of an Amazon depot, like Fort Knox, I did some work at the huge Amazon warehouse not far from Belfast, you'd think it was the Vatican archives ffs.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,906
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #930 on: Yesterday at 07:03:14 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 06:58:25 PM
It seems more of a next gen upgrade than the Xbox Series X does too. Apparently the UI and others things are the same as they are on the Xbox One X.
UI aside, the Series X is a monster, I was disappointed with them keeping the UI, but if it ain't broke don't fix it, I don't spend long on the dashboard anyway
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,922
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #931 on: Yesterday at 07:04:53 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 06:49:04 PM
They'll only offer me a refund which will take 5 - 7 working days. No replacement, she just told me to keep checking for stock. No compensation. She said fulfilment put my label on the wrong box and someone else will have my console.

That no compensation bit is ludicrous, you can usually get £5 or a month of prime just from an order being delayed let alone fucked up like yours.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,769
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #932 on: Yesterday at 07:05:54 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 06:49:04 PM
They'll only offer me a refund which will take 5 - 7 working days. No replacement, she just told me to keep checking for stock. No compensation. She said fulfilment put my label on the wrong box and someone else will have my console.

Fuck it I've emailed an official complaint.
Logged

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,022
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #933 on: Yesterday at 07:06:20 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:01:45 PM
Best of luck to them getting a PS5 out of an Amazon depot, like Fort Knox, I did some work at the huge Amazon warehouse not far from Belfast, you'd think it was the Vatican archives ffs.

They won't be, they'll be getting a lamp out of there.

Sorry that happened snail, they're all such snakes
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,906
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #934 on: Yesterday at 07:09:03 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 07:04:53 PM
That no compensation bit is ludicrous, you can usually get £5 or a month of prime just from an order being delayed let alone fucked up like yours.
They fucked up a Christmas order for me a few years back, laptop for the lad, ordered 2 weeks before Christmas, so on the 22nd of December both myself and the wife phoned them to get through, after many apologies they assured that we'd have one by Christmas Eve, and lo and behold it arrived on C Eve, then one arrived on the 27th,and another on the 28th, needless to say we were very pleased with Amazon's service on this occasion 😁
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,906
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #935 on: Yesterday at 07:10:32 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 07:05:54 PM
Fuck it I've emailed an official complaint.
I hope you haven't emailed your complaint to their dedicated complaints email address?, they bounce straight back, if you check your email you'll have a reply telling you.
Logged

Offline bailey90

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,739
  • YNWA
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #936 on: Yesterday at 07:12:51 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 07:05:54 PM
Fuck it I've emailed an official complaint.

Yeah I would have done too. Absolutely ridiculous of them to say no sort of compensation when it's literally all their fault.
Logged
Twitter: @Bailey_90

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #937 on: Yesterday at 07:18:04 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 06:58:25 PM
It seems more of a next gen upgrade than the Xbox Series X does too. Apparently the UI and others things are the same as they are on the Xbox One X.

I've just kept my one X as aside from the extra horsepower I don't feel like there's much point upgrading. Pretty much the same pad, same UI, same games. Not sure if there are actually any new games for it. I don't have a 120hz TV either so I can't take advantage of that. Weirdly the PS5 is performing better at 4k/60 with the likes of Valhalla and Watch Dogs also.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:21:58 PM by naYoRHa2b »
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,769
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #938 on: Yesterday at 07:19:17 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:10:32 PM
I hope you haven't emailed your complaint to their dedicated complaints email address?, they bounce straight back, if you check your email you'll have a reply telling you.

Sent it to jeff@amazon.com, I've been told it's the best way to go about it.

My mate's just told me he accidentally ordered two today, not getting delivered til mid-December but I can have one of them so we should be sorted. Hopefully I can get some compensation from Amazon - I don't think I'll order anything expensive from them again.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #939 on: Yesterday at 07:19:56 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 07:05:54 PM
Fuck it I've emailed an official complaint.

Ive always found online chat to be the best way to get a resolution & extras.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #940 on: Yesterday at 07:50:45 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 06:14:10 PM
It's not my fucking PS5. It's a box addressed to me with someone else's order inside it, with a different order number.

My PS5 is nowhere to be seen.
Bex May who is a freelance Tech reviewer/ presenter ( does a lot of stuff for The Guardian used to present a gaming segment on MTV) experienced similar, except she received an air fryer.  I've read at least four similar incidents.  No compensation is an utter pisstake.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,345
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #941 on: Yesterday at 07:57:31 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 06:14:10 PM
It's not my fucking PS5. It's a box addressed to me with someone else's order inside it, with a different order number.

My PS5 is nowhere to be seen.

If you are a Prime member they should be offering you 3 free months right off the bat with £20-40 credit on a future order.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #942 on: Yesterday at 08:02:22 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 06:49:04 PM
They'll only offer me a refund which will take 5 - 7 working days. No replacement, she just told me to keep checking for stock. No compensation. She said fulfilment put my label on the wrong box and someone else will have my console.
That's shocking.

So someone pays about 10-20 quid for a lamp, gets a £450 quid item by mistake and they can keep it?



Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,769
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #943 on: Yesterday at 08:03:30 PM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:02:22 PM
That's shocking.

So someone pays about 10-20 quid for a lamp, gets a £450 quid item by mistake and they can keep it?

Yep. Though my PS5 may not have gone to the lamp buyer.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #944 on: Yesterday at 08:09:50 PM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:02:22 PM
That's shocking.

So someone pays about 10-20 quid for a lamp, gets a £450 quid item by mistake and they can keep it?
It's a scam, the PS5 gets dispatched, then the tracking changes to 'failed to deliver' or similar, it's at this point the PS5 gets replaced with a random object.  Then the tracking changes to 'Out for delivery'.  The unlucky soul at the other end receives said random object.  At least that's whats happened to half a dozen people online (all via Amazon).
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,769
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #945 on: Yesterday at 08:23:00 PM »
Can't wait to play Demon's Souls on this bad boy

Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #946 on: Yesterday at 08:28:27 PM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 08:09:50 PM
It's a scam, the PS5 gets dispatched, then the tracking changes to 'failed to deliver' or similar, it's at this point the PS5 gets replaced with a random object.  Then the tracking changes to 'Out for delivery'.  The unlucky soul at the other end receives said random object.  At least that's whats happened to half a dozen people online (all via Amazon).
Reminds me of a mate who got a xbox 360 for free, this was about a year or 2 after launch, he was at work and his missus answered the door after getting buzzed on the intercom and signed for it thinking he'd ordered it it ,no one ever got got in contact with him regarding it.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,026
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #947 on: Yesterday at 08:55:05 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 08:23:00 PM
Can't wait to play Demon's Souls on this bad boy

Hahaha
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,026
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #948 on: Yesterday at 08:58:02 PM »
Tried and failed to get one today. Will probably be jan be for I get one.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,526
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #949 on: Yesterday at 09:02:12 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 08:23:00 PM
Can't wait to play Demon's Souls on this bad boy


Free lamp though, that's something right?
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,769
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #950 on: Yesterday at 09:26:09 PM »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:02:12 PM
Free lamp though, that's something right?

It looks lovely! I've put it on my bedside table.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • The Don. Giving it up for Lents. Too bright for most RAWK users. Getting antsy.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,433
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #951 on: Yesterday at 09:37:39 PM »
Astros playroom is so much fun 😍
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #952 on: Yesterday at 10:13:26 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 08:23:00 PM
Can't wait to play Demon's Souls on this bad boy



Just saw this and wondered what the fuck your were on about - read up and that is an absolutely shocking story, I would be absolutely livid.

Dont accept the no compensation thing from them - I got a few months free Amazon prime from
Them for them fucking yo delivery of a £5 mug, let alone a PS5. At the absolute minimum Id be expecting enough to get a free game.

Glad to see it looks like youre sorted, I wont be getting mine this side of spring but Id resigned myself to that months ago anyway!
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,637
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #953 on: Yesterday at 10:34:47 PM »
I picked mine up this morning... digital version... but Game seem to have given me one with a disk drive!
Logged

Offline gomez

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,575
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #954 on: Yesterday at 10:57:11 PM »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 09:37:39 PM
Astros playroom is so much fun 😍

Cant believe how good it is! Thought it would just be a demo to show off the new pad, its boss.
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,691
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #955 on: Today at 01:42:17 AM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 08:23:00 PM
Can't wait to play Demon's Souls on this bad boy


Wouldn't be surprised if they bring out GTA V for that.

Joking aside, what an infuriating lash up.
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,691
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #956 on: Today at 01:46:01 AM »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:34:47 PM
I picked mine up this morning... digital version... but Game seem to have given me one with a disk drive!
Judging by this thread, the way to get a PS5 you want is to buy something else instead. I'm buying a Himalayan Rock Salt Lamp now, expecting a PS5 by the morning.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,769
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #957 on: Today at 04:15:32 AM »
Ive defo been scammed and so have others.

https://twitter.com/bexlectric/status/1329575139109965828?s=21
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 