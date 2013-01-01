Hardware looks ace and is getting great reviews and comments from people who've grabbed them.Release day today was a clusterfuck of epic proportions.
Units sold that weren't meant to by Curry's 5am - 7am. Their website then crashes every 5 seconds during the morning, they start using a queuing system before issuing a statement, sorry we are not actually selling ANY today
Amazon kept people waiting about an hour then stock went in about 60 seconds. I was thrown out the basket naturally. It looks like Amazon didn't sell any of the Digital Version of the console at all today---on launch day!!!
