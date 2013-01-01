« previous next »
Author Topic: Playstation 5 (2020)

Offline JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,177
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #880 on: Today at 12:20:13 PM »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 12:07:44 PM
This would have been great info if I'd seen it a few hours ago ;D  Have registered for stock updates though, so cheers.

Anybody into this stuff enough to know what price reductions are going to look like in the future (or what they have for previous consoles)?  I'm inclined to think that the only significant reductions/deals will be when bundles with exclusive games come out in 2021 (GT7 being an obvious one).  I'm not desperate for a PS5 this week (yet ;D) so in theory quite happy to wait until spring or whenever, but prices don't seem likely to reduce so there's also a 'why wait?' aspect to it too.
I can't see them reducing it any time soon. Not whilever they're making a loss on the hardware (I think they are), and struggling to meet demand. Maybe this time next year it'll drop a little, and bundles might as you say, but I think it'll be a while.
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,042
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #881 on: Today at 01:05:51 PM »
Quote from: bailey90 on Today at 10:53:48 AM
Estimated delivery 8-10pm. Going to be a long day 😩

Aye, im 107 of 200 deliveries. Now 30 deliveries till mine, must be chaos for couriers on days like today.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,762
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #882 on: Today at 01:07:10 PM »
Amazon just had some, sold out in like 3 minutes.
Logged

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,927
  • Picaro
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #883 on: Today at 01:22:11 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:07:10 PM
Amazon just had some, sold out in like 3 minutes.
It vanished from my basket 3 times :o
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,689
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #884 on: Today at 01:36:25 PM »
Getting hold of one of these sounds mental. Quite glad to be a patient gamer in times like these. Ill probably end up getting one down the line so interested to hear how you all find it.

Its such an ugly console, but everything Ive heard about the controller sounds exciting. It sounds so well made that going back to a standard PS4 one would be jarring.
Logged

Online ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,495
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #885 on: Today at 01:38:49 PM »
Haven't ordered a PS5 or anything, just popping in with a general observation - fuck Yodel.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Hendollama

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #886 on: Today at 01:43:11 PM »
Haven't ordered a PS5 either. Don't even live in the UK. But in solidarity, fuck Yodel.
Whats Yodel by the way?
Logged

Offline quirkovski

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #887 on: Today at 01:57:03 PM »
Mine turned up. can't access the free upgrade of Assasins Creed Valhalla though, ps4 disc is in, even tried installing it and running the ps4 version, no joy. only have the option to buy the ps5 copy for £59.99.

Hope those struggling to get one manage to get one soon enough, it so speedy in the menus.  8)
Logged

Offline wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,680
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #888 on: Today at 01:57:28 PM »
Quote from: S on Today at 01:36:25 PM
Getting hold of one of these sounds mental. Quite glad to be a patient gamer in times like these. Ill probably end up getting one down the line so interested to hear how you all find it.

Its such an ugly console, but everything Ive heard about the controller sounds exciting. It sounds so well made that going back to a standard PS4 one would be jarring.

So far so good.

The Astrobot game that's included is a great little platformer and a really good tech demo for the controller. I've played about an hour of Godfall which looks beautiful and runs like a dream, but is a pretty standard hack & slash (so far at least). Fired up my PS4 Spidermand and the load times are great (weren't bad anyways, but a noticeable difference)

The controller is really good though. I'd read, watched and heard a lot - so probably over-hyped it myself, but it does all those things you hear, noticeable differences on the astrobot game when walking over different surfaces, things whizzing past you etc. It's not like it's going to change the face of gaming - but I can see it bringing a huge level of immersion as developers get more comfortable working with it. Especially shooters - the triggers are great. Real feedback from firing the little astrobot machine gun - you can feel each bullet.
Logged

Offline aggerdid

  • Reads the subtitles on "Queer as Folk" from right to left
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,276
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #889 on: Today at 01:58:04 PM »
Interesting how sony/microsoft dont prep for successful launches and instead play it cautious with stock. Maybe its because were in little ol blighty and the market share is a drop in the ocean vs US and Japan or maybe its because the lack of stock acts as a marketing tool itself but in a time when seemingly everyone has consoles itd make more sense to get numbers for who wants one way in advance and plan production around that. Logistics of this demand may prevent this but theres certainly better ways to do it than pre orders and then pre-orders on the release day.
Logged
We must embrace pain and burn it as fuel for our journey - Kenji Miyazawa

Online Sir Psycho Sexy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,212
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #890 on: Today at 02:00:51 PM »
Quote from: quirkovski on Today at 01:57:03 PM
Mine turned up. can't access the free upgrade of Assasins Creed Valhalla though, ps4 disc is in, even tried installing it and running the ps4 version, no joy. only have the option to buy the ps5 copy for £59.99.

Hope those struggling to get one manage to get one soon enough, it so speedy in the menus.  8)
my mate tried installing a ps4 game via disc. didnt work until he turned it the other way round.
Logged
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 PM
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline quirkovski

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #891 on: Today at 02:05:01 PM »
Quote from: Sir Psycho Sexy on Today at 02:00:51 PM
my mate tried installing a ps4 game via disc. didnt work until he turned it the other way round.

I did think of that but Miles Morales upgraded fine. I can also play the ps4 of Valhalla.

its a Ubisoft problem, quite a few others experiencing the same thing unfortunately.

Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,015
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #892 on: Today at 02:18:51 PM »
Hardy ha - Sony.

Spent the morning trying to buy one, been a farce on every website; had one in my basket at John Lewis, Very.co.uk and Amazon.

All disappeared except Very, to be fair I've could have had that one but I didn't want one with a disc drive.

Quite amazing how retailers websites can't handle the demand - in a year when Digital-first has been just about the only game in town.


ENJOY -- looks like a proper next-gen console for those that managed to snaffle one.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Sir Psycho Sexy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,212
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #893 on: Today at 02:31:42 PM »
You can queue up on GAME right now for the console or a bundle deal. You'll have to wait for over an hour though.

Too much hassle. And i might not even get it in the end. I'm gonna wait until its easier
Logged
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 PM
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,438
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #894 on: Today at 02:37:15 PM »
IO (creators of Hitman) have just announced that theyre working on a Bond origin game
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 AM
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,344
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #895 on: Today at 02:51:19 PM »
Yeah, I've given up on getting one today. Not worth the hassle. Will wait until the backlog dies down and the horrible scalpers can't profit
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,965
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #896 on: Today at 03:07:13 PM »
Managed to get one on EE weirdly enough. 11 x £45 with £10 upfront. That includes extra controller. But seeing some people are getting theirs cancelled too now.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 PM
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,762
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #897 on: Today at 03:25:19 PM »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:07:13 PM
Managed to get one on EE weirdly enough. 11 x £45 with £10 upfront. That includes extra controller. But seeing some people are getting theirs cancelled too now.

Will EE actually be getting stock anytime soon though?
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #898 on: Today at 04:12:23 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:51:19 PM
Yeah, I've given up on getting one today. Not worth the hassle. Will wait until the backlog dies down and the horrible scalpers can't profit
This 110%.

Had my hopes destroyed so many times the last few weeks trying to get one.

Looking like closer to xmas getting one, they should be loads in stock by mid december for the xmas rush for them.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline johnybarnes

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,097
  • DONT BUY THE S*N
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #899 on: Today at 04:16:43 PM »
Can anyone explain the hype around the PS5 - is it just a Xmas rush?  Or does every new release sell out?

The games available don't look that exciting - bloody Spiderman? I remember the last time I rushed out to buy a PlayStation it was cause of a new GTA - maybe I'm just out of touch now.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,914
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #900 on: Today at 04:19:50 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 11:01:51 AM
At least we're definitely getting one mate, it's mad how difficult these are for people to buy.

Launches are always like this, even in years when supplies are not constrained, it is the ongoing shortages that are deemed likely that are the unusual bit.
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #901 on: Today at 04:23:05 PM »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Today at 04:16:43 PM
Can anyone explain the hype around the PS5 - is it just a Xmas rush?  Or does every new release sell out?

The games available don't look that exciting - bloody Spiderman? I remember the last time I rushed out to buy a PlayStation it was cause of a new GTA - maybe I'm just out of touch now.

afaik GTA has never been a launch title for any console though so I wouldn't exactly say they were in short supply by the time a GTA released. New console releases always sell out generally. This release window is pretty good compared to PS4 which had the likes of killzone shadowfall and PS3 which had resistance and motorstorm even though I liked them they weren't exactly stellar. Spiderman sold 10 million plus on PS4 and Demon Souls has reviewed great, alongside Astrobot which shows off the revolutionary controller to the best of it's abilities.

Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,015
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #902 on: Today at 04:49:48 PM »
Hardware looks ace and is getting great reviews and comments from people who've grabbed them.

Release day today was a clusterfuck of epic proportions. Units sold that weren't meant to by Curry's 5am - 7am. Their website then crashes every 5 seconds during the morning, they start using a queuing system before issuing a statement, sorry we are not actually selling ANY today :)

Amazon kept people waiting about an hour then stock went in about 60 seconds. I was thrown out the basket naturally. It looks like Amazon didn't sell any of the Digital Version of the console at all today---on launch day!!!



Still la de da, at least everyone's fit and raring to go at Liverpool for Sunday.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,526
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #903 on: Today at 05:04:36 PM »
Having flashbacks of the members sale for match tickets reading some of these problems getting hold of a PS5.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,920
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #904 on: Today at 05:19:04 PM »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Today at 02:37:15 PM
IO (creators of Hitman) have just announced that theyre working on a Bond origin game

Oooh could be the new Goldeneye.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,762
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #905 on: Today at 05:33:52 PM »
Logged

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,927
  • Picaro
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #906 on: Today at 05:40:36 PM »
Logged

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,927
  • Picaro
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #907 on: Today at 05:41:26 PM »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:49:48 PM
Hardware looks ace and is getting great reviews and comments from people who've grabbed them.

Release day today was a clusterfuck of epic proportions. Units sold that weren't meant to by Curry's 5am - 7am. Their website then crashes every 5 seconds during the morning, they start using a queuing system before issuing a statement, sorry we are not actually selling ANY today :)

Amazon kept people waiting about an hour then stock went in about 60 seconds. I was thrown out the basket naturally. It looks like Amazon didn't sell any of the Digital Version of the console at all today---on launch day!!!



Still la de da, at least everyone's fit and raring to go at Liverpool for Sunday.

Yeah its been horrific, I was WFH today so been on every website that was touted around all morning/afternoon and still missed out on one, ah well.
Logged

Online L4Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 80
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #908 on: Today at 05:41:52 PM »
Mine arrived today after the GAME/Yodel debacle, haven't had a chance to have a proper go yet since I got a digital version and the internet where I am currently is slower than Harry Maguire trying to turn and it's taken 4 1/2 hours to download 75% of cod
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,636
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #909 on: Today at 05:48:51 PM »
Picked my Game preorder this morning. Not a big queue.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,762
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #910 on: Today at 06:06:10 PM »
Amazon driver's just been ;D ;D ;D
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,762
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #911 on: Today at 06:14:10 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 06:06:10 PM
Amazon driver's just been ;D ;D ;D

It's not my fucking PS5. It's a box addressed to me with someone else's order inside it, with a different order number.

My PS5 is nowhere to be seen.
Logged

Online LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,400
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #912 on: Today at 06:17:06 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 06:14:10 PM
It's not my fucking PS5. It's a box addressed to me with someone else's order inside it, with a different order number.

My PS5 is nowhere to be seen.

Meanwhile, someone opens their box expecting the blender they ordered and gets a PS5, bingo!
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,762
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #913 on: Today at 06:19:21 PM »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 06:17:06 PM
Meanwhile, someone opens their box expecting the blender they ordered and gets a PS5, bingo!

That is literally what's happened and I'm never going to get another one this side of spring. I've been looking forward to this for months.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,920
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #914 on: Today at 06:25:45 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 06:14:10 PM
It's not my fucking PS5. It's a box addressed to me with someone else's order inside it, with a different order number.

My PS5 is nowhere to be seen.

Wtf?
Logged

Online Hendollama

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #915 on: Today at 06:28:37 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 06:19:21 PM
That is literally what's happened and I'm never going to get another one this side of spring. I've been looking forward to this for months.
I am so sorry. Seen all your posts and could see how excited you were. Fingers crossed you get yours asap.
Logged

Offline King.Keita

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,716
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #916 on: Today at 06:29:10 PM »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Today at 04:16:43 PM
Can anyone explain the hype around the PS5 - is it just a Xmas rush?  Or does every new release sell out?

The games available don't look that exciting - bloody Spiderman? I remember the last time I rushed out to buy a PlayStation it was cause of a new GTA - maybe I'm just out of touch now.
I feel like I'm a bit out of touch as well. For people desperate to get this or the Xbox last week; why the rush? There are no games that fully utilize the system, surely there must be more to it than just faster loading times and better fps?
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #917 on: Today at 06:29:34 PM »
Wow that's awful. Straight on to Amazon customer service, surely they can't sort this out?
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,762
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #918 on: Today at 06:30:54 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 06:14:10 PM
It's not my fucking PS5. It's a box addressed to me with someone else's order inside it, with a different order number.

My PS5 is nowhere to be seen.

It's a Himalayan rock salt lamp.

Logged
