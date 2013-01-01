This would have been great info if I'd seen it a few hours ago Have registered for stock updates though, so cheers.



Anybody into this stuff enough to know what price reductions are going to look like in the future (or what they have for previous consoles)? I'm inclined to think that the only significant reductions/deals will be when bundles with exclusive games come out in 2021 (GT7 being an obvious one). I'm not desperate for a PS5 this week (yet ) so in theory quite happy to wait until spring or whenever, but prices don't seem likely to reduce so there's also a 'why wait?' aspect to it too.



I can't see them reducing it any time soon. Not whilever they're making a loss on the hardware (I think they are), and struggling to meet demand. Maybe this time next year it'll drop a little, and bundles might as you say, but I think it'll be a while.