« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: Playstation 5 (2020)  (Read 30600 times)

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,023
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #840 on: Today at 08:20:15 PM »
Amazon said there will be more going up. Any idea when they normally do that?
Logged

Online Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,435
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #841 on: Today at 08:28:57 PM »
Quote from: aggerdid on Today at 07:56:11 PM
Hmmmm so I was going to get a digital one but seems every retailers decided not to stock them?
Word is Sony made very few of them compared to the Standard ones
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 AM
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Online 6BigCups

  • RAWK Journeyman
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,794
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #842 on: Today at 08:50:33 PM »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 07:23:40 PM
Anyone want any of these at £30 + £4.99 shipping?

Game just sent me a code but I don't fancy any of them. I was almost tempted for Dirt 5 at £30 but changed my mind when they added the shipping.

Happy to PM the code if anyone wants it. I assume it's single use.

Just sent you a PM
Logged

Online JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,171
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #843 on: Today at 08:53:39 PM »
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,915
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #844 on: Today at 09:00:25 PM »
So Ive heard nothing will be happening after midnight tonight and everything will be happening at 9am. Still dont know whether to stay up and see or just go to bed like a 30 year old man that I am haha.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 