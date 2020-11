Yeah, they are 300 ohms and I use a little jds labs atom amp, so not ideal for your needs, but I definitely think you are better off going down the hifi headphones route.



Isn't the tygr 300r just a gamified version of their dt990 headphones? Probably worth trying them both out in person if you can.



Yeah, same drivers but reviewers seem to think they are less harsh on the trebles. Unable to test them both so have just ordered anyway.Read elsewhere that the dualsense is much better than the ds4 when headphones are plugged in, will try that first and get a dac/amp if it is lacking.