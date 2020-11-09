« previous next »
Playstation 5 (2020)

JasonF

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #760 on: November 9, 2020, 02:02:22 PM
Quote from: Skeeve on November  9, 2020, 10:06:43 AM
Thought he said something like current drives wouldn't work and new ones would need to be certified for ps5 use, since then there has been at least one that has claimed to be suitable and a number of others that would also seem to be quick enough, so being surprised does seem like a reasonable response.
They're likely testing a bunch of drives right now and once they're happy to certify some as compatible, they'll unlock the NVMe slot with a software update. If they unlocked it with no certified compatible drives and people had reliability issues with them, they'd no doubt moan about that instead. I doubt anybody really needs this on day one.
AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #761 on: November 9, 2020, 03:31:52 PM
I think I'll be getting this with Demon's Souls if any become available. I need to see YOU DIED 100x times over Christmas.
J-Mc-

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 12:33:49 PM
Quote from: Skeeve on November  9, 2020, 10:06:43 AM
Thought he said something like current drives wouldn't work and new ones would need to be certified for ps5 use, since then there has been at least one that has claimed to be suitable and a number of others that would also seem to be quick enough, so being surprised does seem like a reasonable response.

He said in that presentation that theyre testing drives and that they wouldnt work at launch.

So how are people now expecting them to work when no one from Sony has come out and said they will yet?

Weve know for a good few months they wouldnt.
jackh

    • @hartejack
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 12:40:24 PM
Will supermarkets have these?  The big ones anyway...
jackh

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 12:42:56 PM
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on November  6, 2020, 07:13:00 PM
DF review of the PS5.

https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/playstation-5-review-digitalfoundry

Overwhelmingly positive on the whole.

IGN:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QoAZEK52zRc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QoAZEK52zRc</a>
AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 01:20:53 PM
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 12:40:24 PM
Will supermarkets have these?  The big ones anyway...

No idea but John Lewis tweeted they will have some available from midnight on 19th.
jackh

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 01:31:59 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 01:20:53 PM
No idea but John Lewis tweeted they will have some available from midnight on 19th.

Can John Lewis be open?
AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #767 on: Yesterday at 01:33:46 PM
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 01:31:59 PM
Can John Lewis be open?

Oh yeah just online sorry.
gazzalfc

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #768 on: Yesterday at 01:38:30 PM
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 01:31:59 PM
Can John Lewis be open?

Click and collect and delivery
King.Keita

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #769 on: Yesterday at 01:53:57 PM
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 12:42:56 PM
IGN:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QoAZEK52zRc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QoAZEK52zRc</a>
Massive own goal at 11:23. Personally find the PS5 unnecessarily big, Series X for me.
JasonF

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #770 on: Yesterday at 06:45:41 PM
Quote from: King.Keita on Yesterday at 01:53:57 PM
Massive own goal at 11:23. Personally find the PS5 unnecessarily big, Series X for me.
Yeah, no need for extra storage on the Series X as there's no next gen Xbox games anyway.
bailey90

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #771 on: Today at 01:01:17 AM
Quote from: King.Keita on Yesterday at 01:53:57 PM
Massive own goal at 11:23. Personally find the PS5 unnecessarily big, Series X for me.

You're getting a series X because the PS5 is too big?
JasonF

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Reply #772 on: Today at 04:16:45 AM
From Shopto.net tonight:

"We would like to inform you that your order has now reached our warehouse! We will soon package your order, ready for the next collection.
You will be notified shortly when your order is packed and ready to go!  Unfortunately from now we will not be able to cancel your order!"

I assume there's no chance this arrives earlier than the 19th? Or is it possible with parts of the world getting it on the 12th? It seems a bit silly forcing UK retailers to hold the stock for a week if they have them already. I guess they probably prefer the deliveries not to be staggered though.
