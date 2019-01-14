Id take that with a complete pinch of salt mate. Some retail worker in Game is not privy to manufacturing or distribution arrangements. Nearly all retailers opened up a 2nd batch of pre-orders a few days after the first which they wouldnt have done without some indication of their allocation from Sonys UK distributors.
Yeah I spent enough years in retail to know that person is probably chatting wham.
I know a guy pre ordered 3, has two sold on Ebay for £800 each so he's got his own PS5 and Series X free, smart but scummy thing to do
I am all for authoritarian rule
That guy is a gobshite. Can't abide scalpers, fuck them.
Are ticket touts smart too?
He's hardly a gobshite, he's a bellend
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.
Splitting hairs here
2020 has been the year for scalpersPS5 and the GeForce RTX 3000 Series graphics cards for PC gaming have not met demand at allEven the Nintendo Switch sells out quick when there is even a semi decent deal.
