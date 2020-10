Why is it so chunky? Does it need all that space for cooling, what's going on.



Apparently, yes.The reason why PS4 sounded like a jet about to take off was because of a small heatsink and interior space meaning it got clogged with dust easily, this means it's also too small fan due to small console size needed to spin like a manicac to try and cool the console.More space = better airflow = more space for adequate heatsink = cooler console = less noiseObvs this is all what we are told, let's see if it translates but at least to me it makes a lot of sense, if you actually look at the tear down of the console the internals aren't big, the space/size does seem to allow for efficient cooling