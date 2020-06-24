« previous next »
Author Topic: Playstation 5 (2020)  (Read 11730 times)

Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #400 on: June 24, 2020, 07:56:17 AM »
I don't see the issue with the development or marketing of smart delivery. Going into a new generation they'll be lots of cross generation games. Yearly franchises but also cyberpunk. In 2013 for example I would of had to buy two copies of FIFA 14 or Madden, one for the old consoles and one for the newer ones. With MS supporting old hardware for at least two years (according to Matt booty) then it makes perfect sense to give that consumer the ability to buy let's say Halo Infinite on Xbox One and a year down the line if they want to upgrade there Xbox they'll not have to re-purchase. I'd of liked that for something like The Last Of Us but because of cell and x86 it wasn't possible but in an ideal world it would of been the most pro consumer move.

I don't see how it puts pressure on game development, I can see how it changes game design because your building a game like Halo Infinite round old mechanical drives or slower worse performing processors and you always program to the lowest denominator. But companies like EA have always released games like FIFA across two generations and we would of been expected to pay twice. I doubt they'll be much difference between PS4 and PS5 FIFA21 versions bar some visuals and load times.

They are making a fuss of it because they are making a fuss around cross gen development and supporting old hardware. I like Sony's approach in the sense that I want to play something designed with PS5 in mind but if I want to play FIFA in October or November on PS4 it's nice to play the PS5 version straight away when it releases as well, especially as an early adopter when you get lots of these cross gen games, particularly your franchise ones.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #401 on: June 24, 2020, 08:25:14 AM »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on June 24, 2020, 07:56:17 AM
Thats what Im saying though. Cross gen games have always been a thing, Smart Delivery is exactly that but has a fancy slogan by Microsoft now so people think its something new.
Offline redan

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #402 on: June 24, 2020, 08:34:28 AM »
Quote from: J-Mc- on June 23, 2020, 07:47:01 PM
Suffer with Thalassophobia myself.
Im fine on boats but any open water and I shit myself.

Tried to face my fear when I was in Turkey years ago, went on one of the boat tours and decided that when the boat stopped, id join in with the rest of the people on board and go for a swim in the ocean. Crystal clear water.

Jumped in and swam out a little, looked down, saw something move under my feet, had a panic attack and swam straight back onto the boat. Still shake thinking about it now.

Any underwater sections in games and im panicking like mad. Hated having to look for loot/quest items in The Witcher 3 off the boat!
Yeah the Witcher 3 was a real issue for me. One of my favourite games of all time but I kept sea travel to an absolute minimum for obvious reasons, so feel I missed out on a lot. The few missions underwater were an absolute nightmare for me, would take days on end to go 5 mins!

Similar happened to me in South Africa. I was fortunate enough to go to a wedding out there and the afternoon reception was on a boat in Cape Town. I thought it was a once in a lifetime opportunity so plucked up the courage to actually step on the boat (first time in 25 years), got on board, thought I was ok, the engine starts, I completely panic and had to leave before it set off. To compound matters later that day we lost 2-1 to Man United with Rashford turning into Henry for 45 mins!
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #403 on: June 24, 2020, 10:31:17 AM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 24, 2020, 08:25:14 AM
Cross gen has always been a thing but buying the games once hasn't. It's always been up to the publishers/developers whereas MS are pushing for a more unified system. Look at GTAV, I've had it on PS3 and PS4. Okay we got a bump in resolution and a First Person mode but it's essentially the same game. The same as all these remasters, maybe we will get less of these now and the ability to upgrade to a better version for free later down the line when we have more powerful hardware.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #404 on: June 24, 2020, 11:42:43 AM »
Quote from: redan on June 24, 2020, 08:34:28 AM
If it makes you feel any better, you didnt really. Just the ball ache of having to do the same thing about sixty times (dive and loot three floating chests)
Offline Zlen

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #405 on: June 25, 2020, 04:32:53 PM »
Quote from: redan on June 24, 2020, 08:34:28 AM
But, but, but all those question marks in Skellinge!
Online stevieG786

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #406 on: Today at 12:20:53 AM »
Is it backwards compatible? As in PlayStation and Ps2/ps3 games? Or will it just be PS4 games?
