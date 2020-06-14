« previous next »
Author Topic: Playstation 5 (2020)  (Read 11339 times)

Online MBL?

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #360 on: June 14, 2020, 08:38:32 PM »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on June 14, 2020, 08:08:39 AM
The guys at Digital Foundry say a UHD drive is only about $20, so I wouldnt expect the digital version to be £100 cheaper. 
Thats me told. I assumed theyd be far more expensive.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #361 on: June 14, 2020, 08:49:29 PM »
Quote from: MBL? on June 14, 2020, 08:38:32 PM
Thats me told. I assumed theyd be far more expensive.
Worth noting that Sonyll end up earning more from Digital Only customers in the long run (limited to PSStore, cant resell games) so they could still price it lower
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #362 on: June 14, 2020, 08:59:00 PM »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on June 14, 2020, 08:49:29 PM
Worth noting that Sonyll end up earning more from Digital Only customers in the long run (limited to PSStore, cant resell games) so they could still price it lower
Yeah that was part of my theory of it being alt least 100 cheaper but I did assume the 4K player would be way more than $20 even with Sony getting them in bulk. If they got it to the price of the PS4 on launch it would be a great deal. No doubt theyd still be selling at a loss.

As far as I can remember they made a profit on each PS4.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #363 on: June 14, 2020, 11:54:10 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on June 14, 2020, 11:58:23 AM
I feel exactly the same about Sony, they release plenty of well received exclusives, but very very few of them ever appeal to me, Detroit Become Human, I really enjoyed, Uncharted and Last of Us series, but that's it, Horizon I tried, and didn't enjoy, same goes for God of War, I have a PS4 Pro to play multiplatform games with a different set of mates to the Xbox, so exclusives were never a thing for me, therefore this event was very very underwhelming indeed, compounded by that dreadful looking hardware, I'll just get the Series X and stick with it, until a revised design or slim PS5, I k ow aesthetics don't bother some people, but they do with me, I couldn't imagine that thing sitting in my living room.

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #364 on: June 15, 2020, 12:54:00 AM »
RE8 cancelled on last gen consoles due to the way the games been built.

Constant texture pop ins and loads during gameplay.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #365 on: June 15, 2020, 08:27:04 PM »
Quote from: MBL? on June 14, 2020, 08:38:32 PM
Thats me told. I assumed theyd be far more expensive.
You could be right, mate. Ive no idea! 
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #366 on: June 16, 2020, 02:29:46 AM »
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #367 on: June 16, 2020, 02:47:03 AM »
Is that real?
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #368 on: June 16, 2020, 02:53:22 AM »
No it's a render someone made on r/Playstation.

Seems like a simple enough change mind you ;D
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #369 on: June 16, 2020, 02:57:50 AM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on June 16, 2020, 02:53:22 AM
No it's a render someone made on r/Playstation.

Seems like a simple enough change mind you ;D

I have (and like) the white PS4 but the PS5 looks a thousand times better in black
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #370 on: June 16, 2020, 07:33:27 AM »
What you dont see in that photo is the massive tacked-on disc drive bulge on the other side  ;D

Personally, I cant believe hundreds of people spent years and millions of dollars designing something as as asymmetrical and aesthetically unappealing as the disc version...but maybe thats just me. The digital version looks fine - the other one looks like an afterthought knocked up in 5 minutes.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #371 on: June 16, 2020, 09:36:38 AM »
I really don't want a white one. Everything on my TV stand is black with the exception of the Xbox One S which is dark grey. TV, Sonos Playbase, PS4 Pro, Sky Box - they're all black.

How long after the PS4 launch did they start doing the white ones?
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #372 on: June 16, 2020, 09:43:18 AM »
Give it a week or two after release and youll be able to get second hand wraps for the fins to make them all one colour.

Ive had a white one on my release day ps4 and it looks spot on.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #373 on: June 16, 2020, 12:55:22 PM »
It's fucking huge too!  :o

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #374 on: June 18, 2020, 10:22:46 AM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qIyz_7Hz3U4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qIyz_7Hz3U4</a>
A few more details on the Horizon sequel.

Main Points (From Reddit):

-Map based on the USA, from Utah to the Pacific Ocean;

-Virtually no loading screens, including checkpoints and fast travels;

-When we boot the game, we get in really quick;

-Bigger map overall (wider and deeper);

-Explorable and dangerous oceans/lakes;

-A new variety of machines (dozens of them in fact);

-New tribes: both hostile and peaceful;

-One of the hostile tribes learned how to override machines (looking at you Sylens) and is using them for war;

-One of the new machines (Mammoths/Tremortusks) is loaded with weapons and armour, but when fully equipped by a tribe, it gets even more dangerous;

- Names of 3 new machines:
  • Turtles: Shellsnappers
  • Pterodactyls: Sunwings
  • Mammoths: Tremortusks

- Collapsing biosphere is killing plants and animals;

-Weather out of control is creating huge storms;

-Planned to be released 2021.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #375 on: June 18, 2020, 10:24:18 AM »
HZD 2 does look absolutely gorgeous. I'll have to play the first one before this releases!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #376 on: June 18, 2020, 10:31:55 AM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 18, 2020, 10:24:18 AM
HZD 2 does look absolutely gorgeous. I'll have to play the first one before this releases!
You definitely should. Had so much fun completing this game. This is hands down, easily, the best game I have played yet.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #377 on: June 18, 2020, 10:33:35 AM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 18, 2020, 10:24:18 AM
HZD 2 does look absolutely gorgeous. I'll have to play the first one before this releases!

Think it's a tenner on the psn store at the moment
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #378 on: June 18, 2020, 10:42:59 AM »
Ive got the completion edition or whatever its called still in the wrapper. I will start it after TLOU2.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #379 on: June 18, 2020, 10:55:31 AM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 18, 2020, 10:42:59 AM
Ive got the completion edition or whatever its called still in the wrapper. I will start it after TLOU2.
I got it in the bundle with my PS4 but haven't played it yet either, will probably get to it after TLOU2 as well
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #380 on: June 18, 2020, 11:18:41 AM »
Quote from: kingmonkey007 on June 18, 2020, 10:33:35 AM
Think it's a tenner on the psn store at the moment
I played through some of HZD on disc a year or so ago and then sold it (for some reason).  If I buy the digital version, will it recognise the same save files?  I don't want to have to start again.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #381 on: June 18, 2020, 11:52:06 AM »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on June 18, 2020, 11:18:41 AM
I played through some of HZD on disc a year or so ago and then sold it (for some reason).  If I buy the digital version, will it recognise the same save files?  I don't want to have to start again.
As long as the region matches, you should be fine I think. You might have to delete the game and download it again though.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #382 on: June 18, 2020, 12:00:01 PM »
Quote from: Hendollama on June 18, 2020, 11:52:06 AM
As long as the region matches, you should be fine I think. You might have to delete the game and download it again though.
Ok ta
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #383 on: June 18, 2020, 01:52:24 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 18, 2020, 10:24:18 AM
HZD 2 does look absolutely gorgeous. I'll have to play the first one before this releases!

I found it very big and empty, it's definitely not RDR2 so bear that in mind.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #384 on: June 18, 2020, 02:17:47 PM »
Yeah against popular option but I really couldnt get into HZD
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #385 on: June 18, 2020, 02:21:15 PM »
Yeah, Horizon Zero Dawn was quite bland, to be honest, the Map did not have much to do. The story kept me intrigued though.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #386 on: June 18, 2020, 02:40:32 PM »
Will you need to play the DLC to understand the second game dya think?

Had HZD since release and only played about an hour or two of it, so need to get back to it but dont have the DLC.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #387 on: June 18, 2020, 02:54:12 PM »
Quote from: J-Mc- on June 18, 2020, 02:40:32 PM
Will you need to play the DLC to understand the second game dya think?

Had HZD since release and only played about an hour or two of it, so need to get back to it but dont have the DLC.

Nah not particularly, defo would need to finish the main game though.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #388 on: June 18, 2020, 02:58:20 PM »
Quote from: J-Mc- on June 18, 2020, 02:40:32 PM
Will you need to play the DLC to understand the second game dya think?

Had HZD since release and only played about an hour or two of it, so need to get back to it but dont have the DLC.
DLC does contribute to the story, but you should be fine even without it for the second game. But I really think you should play the DLC, the new machines in the Frozen Wilds are the most difficult across the game and fun to fight too.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #389 on: June 18, 2020, 08:39:18 PM »
Quote from: TheKid. on June 18, 2020, 02:17:47 PM
Yeah against popular option but I really couldnt get into HZD

Fair enough - my opinion is that its my faourite open world game of all time.  Period.  I am enjoying the Witcher 3, and am about 30 hours into the game, but the combat doesn't interest me as much - to the point where I decided to go a few days without playing PS5 whilst some friends and I start on a new modpack on our minecraft serer - and I am struggling to motivate myself to go back and continue with it.  Compared to HZD where I genuinely couldn't get enough - stopped eating lunch at lunch so I could play more, got up 30 mins earlier to play and take on some dino's before breakfast the works.

The only open world game I think I got as invested in was Far Cry 3, thanks to the wonderful vaas.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #390 on: June 22, 2020, 10:59:47 PM »
Quote from: Hendollama on June 18, 2020, 10:22:46 AM
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qIyz_7Hz3U4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qIyz_7Hz3U4</a>
A few more details on the Horizon sequel.

Main Points (From Reddit):

-Map based on the USA, from Utah to the Pacific Ocean;

-Virtually no loading screens, including checkpoints and fast travels;

-When we boot the game, we get in really quick;

-Bigger map overall (wider and deeper);

-Explorable and dangerous oceans/lakes;

-A new variety of machines (dozens of them in fact);

-New tribes: both hostile and peaceful;

-One of the hostile tribes learned how to override machines (looking at you Sylens) and is using them for war;

-One of the new machines (Mammoths/Tremortusks) is loaded with weapons and armour, but when fully equipped by a tribe, it gets even more dangerous;

- Names of 3 new machines:
  • Turtles: Shellsnappers
  • Pterodactyls: Sunwings
  • Mammoths: Tremortusks

- Collapsing biosphere is killing plants and animals;

-Weather out of control is creating huge storms;

-Planned to be released 2021.

I'm already dreading the underwater levels.  :-\
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #391 on: Yesterday at 09:14:01 AM »
Quote from: BER on June 22, 2020, 10:59:47 PM
I'm already dreading the underwater levels.  :-\
I've seen loads of Youtubers/podcasters/streamers say the same thing!  Are you scared of water in real life or what?  I'm not a fan of deep water (I can swim, but not great) but I like it in videogames.

Aloy has some device over her mouth also in that video so I assume it's not a "hold your breath" situation, which can get stressful sometimes.

I enjoy most swimming in games, and I am generally speaking a giant fat coward when it comes to gaming  ;D
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #392 on: Yesterday at 11:07:15 AM »
Quote from: BER on June 22, 2020, 10:59:47 PM
I'm already dreading the underwater levels.  :-\
On the contrary, I am quite excited. The lighting was really good in the trailers and Aloy is wearing some kind of breathing apparatus. Really cant wait for this game.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #393 on: Yesterday at 12:03:26 PM »
I genuinely do have a massive fear of open water so much so I cant look at it on a screen let alone actually get on a boat myself! Therefore I do struggle with a lot of games (as a 12 year old starting the ship wreck level on Tomb Raider 2 was one of the first times I realised I had a serious issue and I had to get a mate of mine to finish the level)

Obviously graphics have improved so much since so it is very restricting with games and will only get worse with the next gen I imagine!🙄
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #394 on: Yesterday at 01:21:45 PM »
Fingers crossed there are no underwater stalkers!

Hopefully with the advancements in hardware it will be possible to override and mount a flying machine.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #395 on: Yesterday at 01:44:45 PM »
Although Im not the biggest fan of underwater sections in a game (not through fear I just find them annoying and can miss out on items/collectibles) Ive always hated sewer levels for some reason. Just hate the darkness and cant see how to get out!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #396 on: Yesterday at 07:37:09 PM »
Quote from: redan on Yesterday at 12:03:26 PM
I genuinely do have a massive fear of open water so much so I cant look at it on a screen let alone actually get on a boat myself! Therefore I do struggle with a lot of games (as a 12 year old starting the ship wreck level on Tomb Raider 2 was one of the first times I realised I had a serious issue and I had to get a mate of mine to finish the level)

Obviously graphics have improved so much since so it is very restricting with games and will only get worse with the next gen I imagine!🙄
Thalassophobia. I have that a bit too, but only when it comes to deep water, or being under it. I never really realised I had it, oddly enough, until I played Astro Bot on the PSVR. Who'd have thought it: a cutesy 3d platformer bringing out a genuine sense of fear and anxiety.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #397 on: Yesterday at 07:47:01 PM »
Suffer with Thalassophobia myself.
I’m fine on boats but any open water and I shit myself.

Tried to face my fear when I was in Turkey years ago, went on one of the boat tours and decided that when the boat stopped, i’d join in with the rest of the people on board and go for a swim in the ocean. Crystal clear water.

Jumped in and swam out a little, looked down, saw something move under my feet, had a panic attack and swam straight back onto the boat. Still shake thinking about it now.

Any underwater sections in games and i’m panicking like mad. Hated having to look for loot/quest items in The Witcher 3 off the boat!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #398 on: Today at 12:11:10 AM »
Been having a discussion with someone over the ‘Smart Delivery’ marketing that Xbox is doing and to me, that’s putting pressure on devs to rush out next gen versions that simply might not be ready.

Whereas Sonys approach has been, if the devs want to do it, they’re welcome to.

To me, xbox marketing of smart delivery (a feature that’s always been available for certain games,) will make devs look like the bad guy and may hinder future game development and sales if they decide not to upgrade a game.

This fella is adamant i’m wrong so i’m starting to wonder if I’ve understood this whole thing wrong? Anyone shed any light?
