Yeah against popular option but I really couldnt get into HZD



Fair enough - my opinion is that its my faourite open world game of all time. Period. I am enjoying the Witcher 3, and am about 30 hours into the game, but the combat doesn't interest me as much - to the point where I decided to go a few days without playing PS5 whilst some friends and I start on a new modpack on our minecraft serer - and I am struggling to motivate myself to go back and continue with it. Compared to HZD where I genuinely couldn't get enough - stopped eating lunch at lunch so I could play more, got up 30 mins earlier to play and take on some dino's before breakfast the works.The only open world game I think I got as invested in was Far Cry 3, thanks to the wonderful vaas.