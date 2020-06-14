<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qIyz_7Hz3U4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qIyz_7Hz3U4</a>
A few more details on the Horizon sequel.
Main Points (From Reddit):
-Map based on the USA, from Utah to the Pacific Ocean;-Virtually no loading screens, including checkpoints and fast travels;
-When we boot the game, we get in really quick;
-Bigger map overall (wider and deeper);
-Explorable and dangerous oceans/lakes;-A new variety of machines (dozens of them in fact);
-New tribes: both hostile and peaceful;
-One of the hostile tribes learned how to override machines (looking at you Sylens) and is using them for war;
-One of the new machines (Mammoths/Tremortusks) is loaded with weapons and armour, but when fully equipped by a tribe, it gets even more dangerous;
- Names of 3 new machines:
- Turtles: Shellsnappers
- Pterodactyls: Sunwings
- Mammoths: Tremortusks
- Collapsing biosphere is killing plants and animals;
-Weather out of control is creating huge storms;-Planned to be released 2021.