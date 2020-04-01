On a random Tuesday evening, Sony has officially revealed the PlayStation 5 controller. It's named the DualSense, features a Create button instead of the PlayStation 4's share functionality, and has a built-in microphone which negates the need for a headset.Sony confirms that the DualSense will support adaptive triggers while "the sense of touch" appears to play a key part in its design. Blending the colours of black and white together, the PS5 controller will sport a strong, rechargeable battery life while the L2 and R2 triggers have been slightly smoothed. It is also said to be fairly light despite the addition of new features. The light bar actually does make its return, this time positioned on the sides of the touch pad instead of the top. Interestingly, the four face buttons no longer have colours associated with them.Immersion also plays a large part in the DualSense controller, aided by the implementation of Haptic Feedback. This is a feature which can emulate the tension of a bow pull in Horizon: Zero Dawn or the grittiness or driving a car through mud. This all adds up to "offering game creators the ability to explore how they can heighten that feeling of immersion through our new controller". Even the grips have seen some love, which we assume allows players to get a better feel for the DualSense during tense moments of gameplay.On the PlayStation Blog, Jim Ryan states: "DualSense marks a radical departure from our previous controller offerings and captures just how strongly we feel about making a generational leap with PS5. The new controller, along with the many innovative features in PS5, will be transformative for games  continuing our mission at PlayStation to push the boundaries of play, now and in the future. To the PlayStation community, I truly want to thank you for sharing this exciting journey with us as we head toward PS5s launch in Holiday 2020."