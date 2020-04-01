« previous next »
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Quote from: tray fenny
no I never, I merely lent more dignity to your snidey fan boy rhetorical question, feckin belter with your boyfriend confused by handset' just wow

Its not the 1980s mate its 2020 they are called pads or controllers.

Your welcome.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
The xbox remote makes my hands hurt after a while plus the d pad is utter shite, PS4 remote is miles better
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Quote from: FiSh77
The xbox remote makes my hands hurt after a while plus the d pad is utter shite, PS4 remote is miles better

 ;D
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
The Xbox clicker is definitely better than playstations tbf.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
I like both. I know we live in a world where that isn't allowed like. Also the switch Pro is nice to hold too.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
"One simply cannot abide these newfangled joysticks"
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Quote from: naYoRHa2b
I like both. I know we live in a world where that isn't allowed like. Also the switch Pro is nice to hold too.
Aye, I like both too.  Have preferred the Xbox controller historically (and still think it's the best ever) but I play COD and Destiny on my PS4 and I now prefer the DS4 for first person shooters.  Think it's maybe the lower travel on the triggers, maybe the thumbstick placements too.  Just feels better.

Still prefer the Xbox controller for other games, mainly RPG's and certainly for football games.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
The Pro handset for the switch is boss like.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Best handset ever is the RAZR, loved playing snake on that.

(honestly I've never had a problem with any controller, except the Wiimote for proper games)
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Xbox make the best controllers, although from what I've played the PS4 is very good and a massive improvement on anything they've done before. I just can't do the thumbstick layout, it's so wrong. My thumbs don't want to be in that position at all

As for the consoles themselves, I'm excited to see what they both bring. Xbox SX is going to be a beast, PS5 not as powerful but should eliminate loading and change level design on PS exclusives. Going to be interesting
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Official controller called the DualSense
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Quote from: J-Mc-
Official controller called the DualSense

Looks good.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
It looks terrible to me, but I think that's just because of the white. I'm only likely to get a PS5 1-2 years down the road anyway so it shouldn't be too hard to get a different colored one then.

This looks much better IMO:

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
PS5 Controller Revealed, Named DualSense with Create Button and Built-in Microphone
Share button replaced

On a random Tuesday evening, Sony has officially revealed the PlayStation 5 controller. It's named the DualSense, features a Create button instead of the PlayStation 4's share functionality, and has a built-in microphone which negates the need for a headset.

Sony confirms that the DualSense will support adaptive triggers while "the sense of touch" appears to play a key part in its design. Blending the colours of black and white together, the PS5 controller will sport a strong, rechargeable battery life while the L2 and R2 triggers have been slightly smoothed. It is also said to be fairly light despite the addition of new features. The light bar actually does make its return, this time positioned on the sides of the touch pad instead of the top. Interestingly, the four face buttons no longer have colours associated with them.

Immersion also plays a large part in the DualSense controller, aided by the implementation of Haptic Feedback. This is a feature which can emulate the tension of a bow pull in Horizon: Zero Dawn or the grittiness or driving a car through mud. This all adds up to "offering game creators the ability to explore how they can heighten that feeling of immersion through our new controller". Even the grips have seen some love, which we assume allows players to get a better feel for the DualSense during tense moments of gameplay.

On the PlayStation Blog, Jim Ryan states: "DualSense marks a radical departure from our previous controller offerings and captures just how strongly we feel about making a generational leap with PS5. The new controller, along with the many innovative features in PS5, will be transformative for games  continuing our mission at PlayStation to push the boundaries of play, now and in the future. To the PlayStation community, I truly want to thank you for sharing this exciting journey with us as we head toward PS5s launch in Holiday 2020."

https://www.pushsquare.com/news/2020/04/ps5_controller_revealed_named_dualsense_with_create_button_and_built-in_microphone
