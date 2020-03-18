Ill be getting the ps5. The flops are slightly higher (9.2 TFLOPS v 9.1) than the RTX2070 Super, which my pre-ordered laptop will have, which is a tasty GPU. The other specs, which weve discussed above, will give more flexibility in game design, plus they usually have the better range of games.
XSX may have more theoretical power, but in practice the larger number of CUs needed to achieve that and the slower SSD, lack of dedicated audio chip, non variable clock speed, could mean the ps5 is set up better to utilise its power?