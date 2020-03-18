« previous next »
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
March 18, 2020, 02:00:44 PM
So this will just be the technical specifications right? I take it they won't be unveiling the thing today.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
March 18, 2020, 03:31:05 PM
Quote from: S on March 18, 2020, 02:00:44 PM
So this will just be the technical specifications right? I take it they won't be unveiling the thing today.

It looks like it will be the tech specs but hopefully they unveil it.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
March 18, 2020, 04:49:52 PM
It doesnt look like PS5 will be backwards compat with the earlier playstations just PS4.

And its only 825GB. Ive got a 1TB pro.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
March 18, 2020, 04:56:33 PM
That was a bit painful to sit through. Think I'll give it a couple of years and get it then, or when there's a slim model
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
March 18, 2020, 04:57:10 PM
Very disappointing that. Nothing actually shown of the console or any gameplay like we seen with Xbox. Less powerful than the XSX as well but with a better SSD for load times. Should benefit from 1-2 second better load times. Seem to have focused on audio above all. Nothing they announced there was gamechanging like they had said though
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
March 18, 2020, 05:07:11 PM
Quote from: ScottScott on March 18, 2020, 04:57:10 PM
Very disappointing that. Nothing actually shown of the console or any gameplay like we seen with Xbox. Less powerful than the XSX as well but with a better SSD for load times. Should benefit from 1-2 second better load times. Seem to have focused on audio above all. Nothing they announced there was gamechanging like they had said though

It will come down to price and games as it always does in the end.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
March 18, 2020, 05:33:03 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 18, 2020, 04:49:52 PM
And its only 825GB. Ive got a 1TB pro.

It's an SSD for the PS5 so its already a million times better
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
March 18, 2020, 05:35:41 PM
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on March 18, 2020, 05:33:03 PM
It's an SSD for the PS5 so its already a million times better

The new Xbox has an SSD with 1TB storage?
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
March 18, 2020, 07:47:16 PM
Its interesting looking at both specs. Both similar but going about it differently. So Xbox has more CU's, PS4 less but higher clocks. Same amount of RAM but MS is pooled between 10gb and 6 gb, one faster, one slower. PS4 16 GB of somewhere between the two. Reminds me a little of the xbox 360/ps3 setups...

Those input output figures on the PS5 SSD are pretty crazy and they are offering a better upgrade solution to expand than MS are with xbox series x.

I imagine Xbox are going to push Ray tracing hard, or at least get that across in the messaging more than Sony and Sony will push the fast SSD in the marketing. Its not just about how quick a game  loads though its not having to duplicate things, not having to make unnecessary paths on a level etc or different ways to hide a load time while everything else is loading in. Its intriguing to see what both are going to bring. Looking forward to the games next
March 18, 2020, 08:33:22 PM
Good review of the spec, how it tries to push some areas and some of the more unique aspects here:

https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/digitalfoundry-2020-playstation-5-specs-and-tech-that-deliver-sonys-next-gen-vision
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
March 19, 2020, 11:30:38 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 18, 2020, 05:35:41 PM
The new Xbox has an SSD with 1TB storage?

Difference with an SSD is that the installs won't be as ridiculously big (I don't play Call of Duty but apparently this year's version is some 140gb) because the SSD itself doesn't need to pull as much data to play a game as a HDD does.

This console war is long in the tooth now and is going to come down to... "do you want to play Sony's great exclusives" or "the ones MS seems to keep self sabotaging"?
March 20, 2020, 06:40:45 AM
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on March 19, 2020, 11:30:38 PM
Difference with an SSD is that the installs won't be as ridiculously big (I don't play Call of Duty but apparently this year's version is some 140gb) because the SSD itself doesn't need to pull as much data to play a game as a HDD does.

This console war is long in the tooth now and is going to come down to... "do you want to play Sony's great exclusives" or "the ones MS seems to keep self sabotaging"?

I think unless either console comes out with something so earth shattering (which, based on the info coming out up til now, seems unlikely) then the next gen will be pretty much status quo. Ultimately we are for the most parts creatures of habit (and I include myself in this) so people will generally stick to what they know unless given a very good reason to do otherwise.
March 20, 2020, 09:52:58 AM
Quote from: blacksun on March 20, 2020, 06:40:45 AM
I think unless either console comes out with something so earth shattering (which, based on the info coming out up til now, seems unlikely) then the next gen will be pretty much status quo. Ultimately we are for the most parts creatures of habit (and I include myself in this) so people will generally stick to what they know unless given a very good reason to do otherwise.

Think this is true - definitely seems to be the sentiment amongst the gaming mates I have.

For me Xbox lost my custom permanently when they tried to prevent people from loaning/selling on games at the start of the last generation.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
March 20, 2020, 11:34:06 AM
It would get interesting if MS could launch for $100 cheaper with the more powerful console like Sony did last time.
March 20, 2020, 03:48:11 PM
Quote from: BER on March 20, 2020, 11:34:06 AM
It would get interesting if MS could launch for $100 cheaper with the more powerful console like Sony did last time.

If anything I think PS will be cheaper.
March 22, 2020, 08:31:42 AM
I'm looking forward to the 3d audio on PS5 also. Something like P.T with ultra realistic audio would be incredibly atmospheric. I tried the virtual barber sample on YouTube and it gives a good impression what it's like.
April 3, 2020, 01:20:47 AM
Quote from: Kopite Tom on October  9, 2019, 06:10:47 PM
Anyone able to hazard a guess at the release price? I bought a PS4 on release day in 2013 but I can't remember the price, at a guess I'd say it was £350 & that included the 500gb base console, 1 controller & Battlefield 4.

I'd guess anywhere from £300-£400 but just interested to hear other peoples views. As soon as Christmas is out the way with I'm going to start saving up for one.

Id be worried about the quality of the GPU if its that price. Id estimate at £499.
April 3, 2020, 01:22:34 AM
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 18, 2020, 05:35:41 PM
The new Xbox has an SSD with 1TB storage?

Half the speed of the PS5 SSD.
April 3, 2020, 09:59:03 AM
Rumours from some trusted sources and a few Devs that Sony have massively underestimated what the XSX could do and have cut some corners, which has lead to unstable power issues, major heating issues and may cause a redesign of the PS5, which would delay it for a good 6 months at least.
April 3, 2020, 10:23:42 AM
I think it will be delayed but because of the current situation around the world along with the XSX no matter how much Microsoft keep saying it wont.

When the PS5 does get delayed though then that rumour will be spun into fact across the internet.
April 3, 2020, 10:43:22 AM
I'll wait for other sources other than windowscentral un-named ones and twitter.
April 3, 2020, 10:31:50 PM
Quote from: J-Mc- on April  3, 2020, 09:59:03 AM
Rumours from some trusted sources and a few Devs that Sony have massively underestimated what the XSX could do and have cut some corners, which has lead to unstable power issues, major heating issues and may cause a redesign of the PS5, which would delay it for a good 6 months at least.

The XSX has more FLOPS and compute units, but the PS5 has faster SSD access and variable clock speed on both the CPU and GPU (plus higher clock speed on each CU). Performance could be comparable, given that not many games will use the max performance all the time, and the PS5 could transfer (unused) power from cpu to gpu? PS5 also has a dedicated audio chip.
April 3, 2020, 11:11:00 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on April  3, 2020, 10:23:42 AM
I think it will be delayed but because of the current situation around the world along with the XSX no matter how much Microsoft keep saying it wont.

When the PS5 does get delayed though then that rumour will be spun into fact across the internet.

Half of the target market either losing their jobs or being put on Furlough means almost no one is going to want to drop £500 on a console this Christmas. Delaying the release to fix up some things would be a blessing in disguise.
April 4, 2020, 03:18:10 AM
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on April  3, 2020, 11:11:00 PM
Half of the target market either losing their jobs or being put on Furlough means almost no one is going to want to drop £500 on a console this Christmas. Delaying the release to fix up some things would be a blessing in disguise.

Below £500 would be good. Similar teraflops to an RTX2070S which costs $500 alone.
April 4, 2020, 11:28:25 AM
Unrelated to PS5, but does anyone see Sony ever again releasing a handheld console? Its such a shame if they dont, considering the huge catalog of games across various PS generations.
April 4, 2020, 11:52:37 AM
Quote from: Zlen on April  4, 2020, 11:28:25 AM
Unrelated to PS5, but does anyone see Sony ever again releasing a handheld console? Its such a shame if they dont, considering the huge catalog of games across various PS generations.

The Vita could have been an incredible handheld. The touch screen and the analogue sticks are great and the link with the PS4 could have been so clever.

But they hamstrung themselves with their implementation of the cartridge and horrendously expensive proprietary memory cards. If they had gone with SD Cards it could have been so successful.

As they are showing with the PS5, they are a very stubborn in how they design their hardware.
April 4, 2020, 02:42:08 PM
Yeah, Vita was pretty much killed by Sony. It is a lovely piece of hardware, I still pick it up here and there to play some Hotline Miami, but it could have been so much more.

Id love if they made another handheld and made it digital game only, with subscription PS+ access to legacy games. Its pretty much an ideal console for me, as I dont have nor plan on having a television set.

But Id say the chance of it happening is very slim.
April 4, 2020, 03:20:09 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on April  4, 2020, 11:52:37 AM

As they are showing with the PS5, they are a very stubborn in how they design their hardware.

How is their design of ps5 stubborn? So far all we've had is a rundown of the specifications by Mark Cerny. We don't know what it looks like, the cooling solutions and such either. This generation Sony was quite flexible with PS4 hardware, it was easy to dismantle and clean, replacing the hard drive didn't void your warranty etc.

April 4, 2020, 06:27:09 PM
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on April  4, 2020, 03:20:09 PM
How is their design of ps5 stubborn? So far all we've had is a rundown of the specifications by Mark Cerny. We don't know what it looks like, the cooling solutions and such either. This generation Sony was quite flexible with PS4 hardware, it was easy to dismantle and clean, replacing the hard drive didn't void your warranty etc.

The vita had proprietary memory cards and game carts. The PS5 will have proprietary NVMe primary storage at the sacrifice of FLOPS over Microsoft.

Its a positive and a negative. Games will load faster and play 'better'. But will end up more expensive for the final consumer to get 'Playstation certified' NVMe drive storage (typically very expensive even before certification).

My PS4 has 2TB internal and a 6TB external drive and both are now filled to the brim with 100GB games like RDR2 and FF7 remake
April 4, 2020, 07:15:34 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on April  4, 2020, 06:27:09 PM
The vita had proprietary memory cards and game carts. The PS5 will have proprietary NVMe primary storage at the sacrifice of FLOPS over Microsoft.

Its a positive and a negative. Games will load faster and play 'better'. But will end up more expensive for the final consumer to get 'Playstation certified' NVMe drive storage (typically very expensive even before certification).

My PS4 has 2TB internal and a 6TB external drive and both are now filled to the brim with 100GB games like RDR2 and FF7 remake

PS5 expandable storage will be off the shelf, it just needs to be certified by Sony whether they are compatible in the future. This is because of the i/o design they are using. MS is using proprietary expansion cards.

https://www.polygon.com/2020/3/18/21185298/ps5-ssd-storage-expansion-xbox-series-x

I dont tend to keep games I no longer play on my hard drive, especially disc based games I own. 825GB is smaller than I'd like but I've still got around a Terabyte of data left on my 2TB hard drive as it stands and I'm playing FF7R, Modern Warfare and the likes right now, so its not a huge issue for me.

You have to make sacrifices in console design, to keep the BOM low. MS have a 15 percent advantage in pure horsepower, whereas PS5 has twice the SSD speed and a dedicated audio chip. So different design choices, different sacrifices I guess.

The difference in TF's between PS5 and XBox Series X is less then the PS4 and Xbox One. That was a 40 percent difference in 2013.
April 4, 2020, 10:47:18 PM
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on April  4, 2020, 07:15:34 PM
PS5 expandable storage will be off the shelf, it just needs to be certified by Sony whether they are compatible in the future. This is because of the i/o design they are using. MS is using proprietary expansion cards.

https://www.polygon.com/2020/3/18/21185298/ps5-ssd-storage-expansion-xbox-series-x

I dont tend to keep games I no longer play on my hard drive, especially disc based games I own. 825GB is smaller than I'd like but I've still got around a Terabyte of data left on my 2TB hard drive as it stands and I'm playing FF7R, Modern Warfare and the likes right now, so its not a huge issue for me.

You have to make sacrifices in console design, to keep the BOM low. MS have a 15 percent advantage in pure horsepower, whereas PS5 has twice the SSD speed and a dedicated audio chip. So different design choices, different sacrifices I guess.

The difference in TF's between PS5 and XBox Series X is less then the PS4 and Xbox One. That was a 40 percent difference in 2013.

PS5 also has variable clock speeds and can allocate unused power from cpu to gpu. Also, fewer compute units than xsx, but faster clock speed and easier / quicker to parallelise fewer But faster CUs.

I think PS5 specs may make it easier for devs to get great performance.
April 4, 2020, 11:44:21 PM
I enjoy reading this tech stuff but nobody's legitimately buying an Xbox are they?
Yesterday at 12:18:26 AM
Quote from: Peabee on April  4, 2020, 10:47:18 PM
PS5 also has variable clock speeds and can allocate unused power from cpu to gpu. Also, fewer compute units than xsx, but faster clock speed and easier / quicker to parallelise fewer But faster CUs.

I think PS5 specs may make it easier for devs to get great performance.

Yeah they are using the AMD smartshift technology. I'm interested to see the cooling they have in PS5 because even though Cerny says he prefer to run at higher clocks they'll have to do more on that side in comparison to PS4 you'd of thought.

Quote from: Something Worse on April  4, 2020, 11:44:21 PM
I enjoy reading this tech stuff but nobody's legitimately buying an Xbox are they?

Well they need to have a stronger first party line up. Gamepass will also attract some existing subscribers because they are already invested in that eco system. Personally I cant see myself getting one around launch. I'm not a huge fan of the form factor and i don't think they'll have the first party catalogue yet. I prefer the approach Sony has taken with the PS5 tech and the already established studios with existing IP's to build on like Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War etc.

Also MS are releasing games like the new Halo across all the xbox family consoles, I can't see how this doesn't do anything other than limit your design choices and freedom.
Yesterday at 12:41:21 AM
Ill be getting the ps5. The flops are slightly higher (9.2 TFLOPS v 9.1) than the RTX2070 Super, which my pre-ordered laptop will have, which is a tasty GPU. The other specs, which weve discussed above, will give more flexibility in game design, plus they usually have the better range of games.

XSX may have more theoretical power, but in practice the larger number of CUs needed to achieve that and the slower SSD, lack of dedicated audio chip, non variable clock speed, could mean the ps5 is set up better to utilise its power?
Yesterday at 02:31:59 AM
Was the PS4 at the time it came out not comparable to mid range pc gpus? I could be wrong but that would make the new gen consoles very impressive as they are very close to the top gpus and generally they punch a bit above their weight anyway?

The Xbox is more powerful but for me I would go PlayStation again cause of the first party games.
Yesterday at 09:50:05 AM
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 02:31:59 AM
Was the PS4 at the time it came out not comparable to mid range pc gpus? I could be wrong but that would make the new gen consoles very impressive as they are very close to the top gpus and generally they punch a bit above their weight anyway?

The Xbox is more powerful but for me I would go PlayStation again cause of the first party games.

The problem with last generation was the console's were gimped from the get go with amd jaguar cpu's. These are low powered processors you would find in notebooks. The PS4 gpu would put it somewhere between the 7850-7870 at the time. Its always easier to maximise more from a console because of the closed design. Its still crazy we got games like God Of War, Forza Horizon 4 and more recently FF7:R with these consoles.

Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 12:41:21 AM
Ill be getting the ps5. The flops are slightly higher (9.2 TFLOPS v 9.1) than the RTX2070 Super, which my pre-ordered laptop will have, which is a tasty GPU. The other specs, which weve discussed above, will give more flexibility in game design, plus they usually have the better range of games.

XSX may have more theoretical power, but in practice the larger number of CUs needed to achieve that and the slower SSD, lack of dedicated audio chip, non variable clock speed, could mean the ps5 is set up better to utilise its power?

The PS5 seems a more balanced console, XSX also has split memory pools. I think there has been far too much emphasis on power coming into this next generation of consoles.

We've heard buzzwords like Ray Tracing and 8K, 8k just isn't happening, even if its possible we are a long way from mass adoption of those screens. Ray Tracing will be pushed but its still extremely taxing, look how it performs on pc with the high end cards. 4k with RT cuts performance in half so they will definately have to balance that.

The power difference between PS5 and XSX (15%) is less than the difference between PS4 Pro and XB1X (35%).  MS didnt want to lose out on power again after 2013. Owning the XB1X it might just be the best designed console ever made with the packaging and cooling (maybe not aesthetically) but even with MS having a power advantage for the last 3 years it hasn't resulted in better looking first party games.
Yesterday at 08:28:21 PM
Quote from: Something Worse on April  4, 2020, 11:44:21 PM
I enjoy reading this tech stuff but nobody's legitimately buying an Xbox are they?
I will. The handsets are still much better, more important than people think.
Today at 02:43:10 AM
Quote from: tray fenny on Yesterday at 08:28:21 PM
I will. The handsets are still much better, more important than people think.

The controller? I like both just fine, but I'd rather play God of War on a Wiimote than whatever Xbox games are still out there on an Xbox controller.
Today at 04:07:00 PM
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 02:43:10 AM
The controller? I like both just fine, but I'd rather play God of War on a Wiimote than whatever Xbox games are still out there on an Xbox controller.
Today at 04:12:48 PM
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 04:07:00 PM


You did, when you replied to my post with some fucking gibberish about "handsets" (!?) on a discussion forum.
