Its interesting looking at both specs. Both similar but going about it differently. So Xbox has more CU's, PS4 less but higher clocks. Same amount of RAM but MS is pooled between 10gb and 6 gb, one faster, one slower. PS4 16 GB of somewhere between the two. Reminds me a little of the xbox 360/ps3 setups...



Those input output figures on the PS5 SSD are pretty crazy and they are offering a better upgrade solution to expand than MS are with xbox series x.



I imagine Xbox are going to push Ray tracing hard, or at least get that across in the messaging more than Sony and Sony will push the fast SSD in the marketing. Its not just about how quick a game loads though its not having to duplicate things, not having to make unnecessary paths on a level etc or different ways to hide a load time while everything else is loading in. Its intriguing to see what both are going to bring. Looking forward to the games next