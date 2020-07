Anyhoo back to winning the league.



Our ' Best all time league win?"



Yes!!



It's this current one for me, as it's the only one I rememberIt's a shame we couldn't get the points record, as I think it would have undoubtedly made us the best league side of all time having got 97 points last season too, but there's still the argument to be made given that the only other side to produce such numbers have been cheating for years.