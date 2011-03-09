It is all still sinking in for me, but one thing that struck me yesterday (which I know should be obvious) is just how enormous Klopp's achievements are.



He took over a very talented, but unbalanced squad which had lost its way and seemed to be struggling with the mental side of the game.



He gradually built the spine of the side so that it is now the best in the league and arguably Europe too and turned them all into the mentality monsters we are now so used to.



Winning the European Cup is staggering enough, but to overhaul City who are one of if not the highest spenders the game has ever seen and were miles ahead of everyone else. Blown right past the likes of Spurs and Arsenal too. It is absolutely phenomenal work really.