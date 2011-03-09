The whole conversation is pretty stupid, but as someone pointed out yesterday, it's a great conversation to be having
Loads of competitions have went through rebranding, renaming, new trophies and formats etc. At the end of the day, it's still the top division in England which we've won 19 times.
The World Cup, UEFA Cup, Premier League, Scottish Premiership, Champions League and many more have went through changes over the years. They're all still effectively the same competitions as they were before the respective changes.
Opposition fans, especially Mancs, will no doubt try to ridicule us if we use the Premier League trophy on the wall, but theyre just thick as fuck as their own club do the exact same thing.