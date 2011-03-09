« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 317 318 319 320 321 [322]   Go Down

Author Topic: Winning Title #19*  (Read 876034 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,129
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12840 on: Yesterday at 11:30:55 AM »
The whole conversation is pretty stupid, but as someone pointed out yesterday, it's a great conversation to be having  ;D

Loads of competitions have went through rebranding, renaming, new trophies and formats etc. At the end of the day, it's still the top division in England which we've won 19 times.

The World Cup, UEFA Cup, Premier League, Scottish Premiership, Champions League and many more have went through changes over the years. They're all still effectively the same competitions as they were before the respective changes.

Opposition fans, especially Mancs, will no doubt try to ridicule us if we use the Premier League trophy on the wall, but theyre just thick as fuck as their own club do the exact same thing.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,883
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12841 on: Yesterday at 11:35:15 AM »
The silhouette discussion has now spanned the last 3 pages? :lmao
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,017
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12842 on: Yesterday at 11:38:34 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 07:59:31 AM

So it's accurate to say we've won the Football League 18 times and the Premier League once. Personally I'd just say 'League Champions' =19 and use the blurb on teh website to expand on the two competitions.

United are happy enough to say "20 times", although you can bet your house that if we beat that they will resort to saying 13-3, or however many PL trophies we have won.

Which is all good  as we can just say 18-7, or 22-20 ;D
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,017
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12843 on: Yesterday at 11:42:59 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 08:00:42 AM
You know the garish '+1' is at Hotel Anfield and not at the ground.

Yeah. That's probably temporary. They're waiting to see how the club will depict it.

It's a nice conversation to have. Feels good to put the likes of City and Chelsea in their place with their paltry haul. :)
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,017
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12844 on: Yesterday at 11:46:14 AM »
Quote from: Ipcress on Yesterday at 09:39:31 AM
Why not have League Champions, both silouettes, and the number 19 underneath?

That was my preference, but if it's not practical then I'd accept just the PL trophy as it's the current form.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12845 on: Yesterday at 12:51:35 PM »
It is all still sinking in for me, but one thing that struck me yesterday (which I know should be obvious) is just how enormous Klopp's achievements are.

He took over a very talented, but unbalanced squad which had lost its way and seemed to be struggling with the mental side of the game.

He gradually built the spine of the side so that it is now the best in the league and arguably Europe too and turned them all into the mentality monsters we are now so used to.

Winning the European Cup is staggering enough, but to overhaul City who are one of if not the highest spenders the game has ever seen and were miles ahead of everyone else.  Blown right past the likes of Spurs and Arsenal too.  It is absolutely phenomenal work really.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,753
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12846 on: Yesterday at 01:32:50 PM »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:17:58 AM
Which trophy outline would you use?
Simplified Premier League trophy - I did a mockup yesterday:


Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,350
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12847 on: Yesterday at 01:34:52 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 01:32:50 PM
Simplified Premier League trophy - I did a mockup yesterday:




Nice.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,941
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12848 on: Yesterday at 01:36:16 PM »
Regardless of how its done, one thing I reckon, is that Kloppo needs a new photo taken in front of it  8)

Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,739
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12849 on: Yesterday at 01:37:56 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 01:32:50 PM
Simplified Premier League trophy - I did a mockup yesterday:




Yeah, doesnt need to get any more complex than this. Spot on.
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12850 on: Yesterday at 01:41:28 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 01:37:56 PM
Yeah, doesnt need to get any more complex than this. Spot on.

4 Supercups now too.  Hope we add the World Club Cup to the wall as well.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,941
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12851 on: Yesterday at 01:55:12 PM »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 01:41:28 PM
4 Supercups now too.  Hope we add the World Club Cup to the wall as well.

they have already
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12852 on: Yesterday at 02:15:44 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:55:12 PM
they have already

Lovely stuff.  Great to see the club keeping local tradesmen nice and busy with all this winning. 
Logged

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 247
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12853 on: Yesterday at 04:10:18 PM »
Bollocks to that.

Keep the original trophy, put the shitty new trophy smaller, in its belly, job done. Change 18 to 19.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,223
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12854 on: Yesterday at 05:09:38 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 01:32:50 PM
Simplified Premier League trophy - I did a mockup yesterday:




Send that to the club
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,851
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12855 on: Yesterday at 05:17:15 PM »
Why does it have to be called the Champions League?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,996
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12856 on: Yesterday at 05:17:21 PM »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,996
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12857 on: Yesterday at 05:18:57 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 05:17:15 PM
Why does it have to be called the Champions League?

Because that's the name of the official competition now.  ;D
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,965
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12858 on: Today at 09:09:38 AM »
They have updated the official website to show 19 league titles. Whoever contacted the club from here, well done, it worked  ;D
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,017
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12859 on: Today at 12:44:54 PM »
From MSZ

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/MDw7hETVP-A" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/MDw7hETVP-A</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,739
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12860 on: Today at 01:04:22 PM »
Love that they watermarked that. No-one will be able to copy this absolutely terrible video
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,129
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12861 on: Today at 01:20:37 PM »
That's the worst thing I've seen since we won the league. Absolutely abysmal. So bad a mod should delete it, contact the bellwhiff that made it and tell them never to make another video ever again.
Almost makes me wish we never won it in the first place then we wouldn't have had to waste 2 minutes of our lives watching it.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,087
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12862 on: Today at 01:45:01 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:44:54 PM
From MSZ

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/MDw7hETVP-A" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/MDw7hETVP-A</a>

Wow.
Logged

Online Lotus Eater

  • "The first picture of you! The first picture of summer. See the flowers scream their joy!" Father of Water Melon Eater.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 533
  • Yer Ma wears army boots
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12863 on: Today at 02:00:45 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 01:32:50 PM
Simplified Premier League trophy - I did a mockup yesterday:




I wonder if that is the highest ratio of European Cups : League Titles? * ( 6 / 19 = 0.32 )

*I think Nott Forest beat that, but I'm thinking out of the current top 10 winners of the European Cup.
Logged
11 September 1999 - Slater Street. 2 beers, a packet of crisps and a truncheon please.

Offline Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,770
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12864 on: Today at 02:57:51 PM »
Quote from: Lotus Eater on Today at 02:00:45 PM
I wonder if that is the highest ratio of European Cups : League Titles? * ( 6 / 19 = 0.32 )
Real Madrid 13/33, AC Milan 7/18
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Online Lotus Eater

  • "The first picture of you! The first picture of summer. See the flowers scream their joy!" Father of Water Melon Eater.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 533
  • Yer Ma wears army boots
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12865 on: Today at 03:23:11 PM »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 02:57:51 PM
Real Madrid 13/33, AC Milan 7/18

Ah, OK. Thanks

I would have thought Real would have won more Leagues
Logged
11 September 1999 - Slater Street. 2 beers, a packet of crisps and a truncheon please.

Offline Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,770
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12866 on: Today at 03:33:02 PM »
Quote from: Lotus Eater on Today at 03:23:11 PM
Ah, OK. Thanks

I would have thought Real would have won more Leagues
First season of their top league was 1929 (Jan-June).
« Last Edit: Today at 03:34:59 PM by Golyo »
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Online Charlie Adams fried egg right

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12867 on: Today at 03:38:13 PM »
Struggling with work today, but just remembered we won the league  ;D
Never get tired of saying that.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12868 on: Today at 03:38:35 PM »
It hurts my head when I think about how young the game of football actually is. Like imagine in 500 years time, when teams are talking about winning their 167th league title and 91st European Cup. Shame the rest of you mortals won't be around to see it.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,017
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12869 on: Today at 03:46:58 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:20:37 PM
That's the worst thing I've seen since we won the league. Absolutely abysmal. So bad a mod should delete it, contact the bellwhiff that made it and tell them never to make another video ever again.
Almost makes me wish we never won it in the first place then we wouldn't have had to waste 2 minutes of our lives watching it.

He does the When I'm Liverpool stuff, which are amazing.  I agree this isnt hisbest work, but I think you're being a tad harsh there.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,162
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12870 on: Today at 03:48:53 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:38:35 PM
It hurts my head when I think about how young the game of football actually is. Like imagine in 500 years time, when teams are talking about winning their 167th league title and 91st European Cup. Shame the rest of you mortals won't be around to see it.

Great, thanks for putting that thought in my head for when I'm trying to sleep later. ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,129
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12871 on: Today at 04:03:55 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:38:35 PM
It hurts my head when I think about how young the game of football actually is. Like imagine in 500 years time, when teams are talking about winning their 167th league title and 91st European Cup. Shame the rest of you mortals won't be around to see it.

Man City still won't have reached a European Cup final and Pep will have bought over £10 googols worth of full backs the previous summer.
Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,534
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12872 on: Today at 04:15:19 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 01:32:50 PM
Simplified Premier League trophy - I did a mockup yesterday:



Great mockup!

Really need to pull up our socks. Not winning enough UEFA cups
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 317 318 319 320 321 [322]   Go Up
« previous next »
 