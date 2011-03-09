« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 317 318 319 320 321 [322]   Go Down

Author Topic: Winning Title #19*  (Read 874242 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,114
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12840 on: Today at 11:30:55 AM »
The whole conversation is pretty stupid, but as someone pointed out yesterday, it's a great conversation to be having  ;D

Loads of competitions have went through rebranding, renaming, new trophies and formats etc. At the end of the day, it's still the top division in England which we've won 19 times.

The World Cup, UEFA Cup, Premier League, Scottish Premiership, Champions League and many more have went through changes over the years. They're all still effectively the same competitions as they were before the respective changes.

Opposition fans, especially Mancs, will no doubt try to ridicule us if we use the Premier League trophy on the wall, but theyre just thick as fuck as their own club do the exact same thing.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,879
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12841 on: Today at 11:35:15 AM »
The silhouette discussion has now spanned the last 3 pages? :lmao
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,998
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12842 on: Today at 11:38:34 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:59:31 AM

So it's accurate to say we've won the Football League 18 times and the Premier League once. Personally I'd just say 'League Champions' =19 and use the blurb on teh website to expand on the two competitions.

United are happy enough to say "20 times", although you can bet your house that if we beat that they will resort to saying 13-3, or however many PL trophies we have won.

Which is all good  as we can just say 18-7, or 22-20 ;D
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,998
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12843 on: Today at 11:42:59 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:00:42 AM
You know the garish '+1' is at Hotel Anfield and not at the ground.

Yeah. That's probably temporary. They're waiting to see how the club will depict it.

It's a nice conversation to have. Feels good to put the likes of City and Chelsea in their place with their paltry haul. :)
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,998
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12844 on: Today at 11:46:14 AM »
Quote from: Ipcress on Today at 09:39:31 AM
Why not have League Champions, both silouettes, and the number 19 underneath?

That was my preference, but if it's not practical then I'd accept just the PL trophy as it's the current form.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12845 on: Today at 12:51:35 PM »
It is all still sinking in for me, but one thing that struck me yesterday (which I know should be obvious) is just how enormous Klopp's achievements are.

He took over a very talented, but unbalanced squad which had lost its way and seemed to be struggling with the mental side of the game.

He gradually built the spine of the side so that it is now the best in the league and arguably Europe too and turned them all into the mentality monsters we are now so used to.

Winning the European Cup is staggering enough, but to overhaul City who are one of if not the highest spenders the game has ever seen and were miles ahead of everyone else.  Blown right past the likes of Spurs and Arsenal too.  It is absolutely phenomenal work really.
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,752
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12846 on: Today at 01:32:50 PM »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:17:58 AM
Which trophy outline would you use?
Simplified Premier League trophy - I did a mockup yesterday:


Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,320
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12847 on: Today at 01:34:52 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 01:32:50 PM
Simplified Premier League trophy - I did a mockup yesterday:




Nice.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,918
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12848 on: Today at 01:36:16 PM »
Regardless of how its done, one thing I reckon, is that Kloppo needs a new photo taken in front of it  8)

Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,697
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12849 on: Today at 01:37:56 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 01:32:50 PM
Simplified Premier League trophy - I did a mockup yesterday:




Yeah, doesnt need to get any more complex than this. Spot on.
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12850 on: Today at 01:41:28 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:37:56 PM
Yeah, doesnt need to get any more complex than this. Spot on.

4 Supercups now too.  Hope we add the World Club Cup to the wall as well.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,918
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12851 on: Today at 01:55:12 PM »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 01:41:28 PM
4 Supercups now too.  Hope we add the World Club Cup to the wall as well.

they have already
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12852 on: Today at 02:15:44 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:55:12 PM
they have already

Lovely stuff.  Great to see the club keeping local tradesmen nice and busy with all this winning. 
Logged

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 243
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12853 on: Today at 04:10:18 PM »
Bollocks to that.

Keep the original trophy, put the shitty new trophy smaller, in its belly, job done. Change 18 to 19.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,212
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12854 on: Today at 05:09:38 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 01:32:50 PM
Simplified Premier League trophy - I did a mockup yesterday:




Send that to the club
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,845
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12855 on: Today at 05:17:15 PM »
Why does it have to be called the Champions League?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,962
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12856 on: Today at 05:17:21 PM »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,962
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12857 on: Today at 05:18:57 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:17:15 PM
Why does it have to be called the Champions League?

Because that's the name of the official competition now.  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 317 318 319 320 321 [322]   Go Up
« previous next »
 