And Manchester will just have to fucking deal with it.



"20 Times, 20 Times Man Utd"I know I'm probably speculating wildly here as I'm not fully Au Fait with the uncanny wit and cleverness of Mancunian terrace culture, nor am I an expert on the hidden meanings contained within their extensive repertoire of terrace chants and ditties, but I think what they did there is they took the 7 titles they won when the league was called the first division championship, and added it to the 13 titles they won when the league underwent a name change to the Premiership/Premier League, and arrived at the number 20. As I say, I could be way off here, but I reckon they're the sums they used when they penned that neat little marvel of lyrical ingenuity. So I think we're safe enough to update the champions wall to the number 19 and replace the old lady with the current league trophy. If any of them have a problem with us doing it then it's them who have some explaining to do, not us. We're only following their logic