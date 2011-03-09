One thing that seems to be overlooked (understandably, as most of the focus is on us...), is how spectacularly City have failed in the league this season. I think Klopp and our players have broken City both physically and psychologically, and history says Guardiola doesn't cope very well with the pressure of having to keep winning. Whilst our biggest dilemma is how to ensure we have decent back up for Robertson or the front 3, City need to close a 20+ points gap whilst under massive scrutiny both on and off the pitch, and a defence that's a shambles considering what they've spent.



It still bothers me that they're referred to by managers and the media as 'This great City team', when they clearly come with perhaps the biggest caveat since Lance Armstrong's cycling career.



The most expensively assembled squad in the history of football has now lost more times this season than Wolves, Utd, and even Arsenal. They've been defeated as often as Sheffield Utd - a newly promoted team assembled for less than the price of Riyad Mahrez. Guardiola is (supposedly) one of the best coaches in history, yet as soon as he's come up against a side that is better than his, both he and his team have collapsed.



We've lost only 8 times in the last 3 seasons, yet with 5 games still to go, City have lost 9 times already.





