Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12760 on: Today at 08:23:22 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:15:11 AM
Just use the current Premier League trophy outline, since its the same competition just a different trophy.

Not sure why anyone would choose to give any credence to the idea that theyre two different competitions.

Exactly.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12761 on: Today at 08:36:57 AM »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 10:46:04 PM
Klopp says all the players are getting one including Longeran, Kelleher even if he has to give his away and buy some himself.

Honestly, it's a bit embarrassing that the richest league in the world has to put such arbitrary limits on who gets or doesn't get a medal. Just give it to every player who was in the match day 18 men squad and all the staff. It's not like the league will go bankrupt if they create a 30 additional medals...
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12762 on: Today at 08:49:12 AM »
Quote from: IanZG on Today at 08:36:57 AM
Honestly, it's a bit embarrassing that the richest league in the world has to put such arbitrary limits on who gets or doesn't get a medal. Just give it to every player who was in the match day 18 men squad and all the staff. It's not like the league will go bankrupt if they create a 30 additional medals...

The same league doesn't want it publicised during their games that the World Champions play in their league.
It's probably to do with them thinking if the numbers are limited, only the elite deserve one or some such pompous shite.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12763 on: Today at 09:20:02 AM »
One thing that seems to be overlooked (understandably, as most of the focus is on us...), is how spectacularly City have failed in the league this season. I think Klopp and our players have broken City both physically and psychologically, and history says Guardiola doesn't cope very well with the pressure of having to keep winning. Whilst our biggest dilemma is how to ensure we have decent back up for Robertson or the front 3, City need to close a 20+ points gap whilst under massive scrutiny both on and off the pitch, and a defence that's a shambles considering what they've spent.

It still bothers me that they're referred to by managers and the media as 'This great City team', when they clearly come with perhaps the biggest caveat since Lance Armstrong's cycling career.

The most expensively assembled squad in the history of football has now lost more times this season than Wolves, Utd, and even Arsenal. They've been defeated as often as Sheffield Utd - a newly promoted team assembled for less than the price of Riyad Mahrez. Guardiola is (supposedly) one of the best coaches in history, yet as soon as he's come up against a side that is better than his, both he and his team have collapsed.

We've lost only 8 times in the last 3 seasons, yet with 5 games still to go, City have lost 9 times already.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6YfjqXAm2AE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6YfjqXAm2AE</a>
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12764 on: Today at 09:39:21 AM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:49:12 AM
The same league doesn't want it publicised during their games that the World Champions play in their league.
It's probably to do with them thinking if the numbers are limited, only the elite deserve one or some such pompous shite.

Yep, the same PL that also doesn't want it known that the CL winner is playing in it.

This attitude has been rife in our football leaders for as long as I can remember and if you want a name that screams Brexit and a strange insularity I give you Alan Hardaker the FA chairman in the 50s who wouldn't allow Chelsea to compete in the new European Cup as "it would be in the best interests of English Football and football in general if they were not to enter."

Incredible. Chelsea as Div 1 Champions had to sit at home as a great new tournament played out. Busby took Man U into the competition the following year against FA wishes.

Maybe it's time for another brave forward looking manager to wear the World Club badge and the 6 and stick two fingers up at the petty insular small brained little men that still exist in these organisations.

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12765 on: Today at 09:58:24 AM »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 07:59:38 AM
I was thinking something like that, but personally prefer the old one as the big one and the new one as the small one, i.e. that image but the trophy silhouettes inverted.

Alas, as much as I prefer the old trophy, the Premier League is the current form for the title, and so it has to take precedence. Having a trophy that ceased to be 28 years ago dominating the current one really would look like we're living in the past, or that our past is more important than our future.

I originally liked the idea of them side by side with 19 beneath them, but I'm starting to realise it just might not be practical. Superimposing them looks cluttered to me.

I think I might be at the point now where I feel okay with letting the old image go...
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12766 on: Today at 10:26:11 AM »
The trophy for winning the top division has changed several times since the 1980s and sponsorship. We have won most versions I would suggest.

It's probably due to the picture of the trophy being in prime position over the number that we attach so much importance to it. I would think that if the number was above the picture it wouldn't matter as much if that picture changed. Everyone is focussed on how many times in reality, that is what fans gloat over.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12767 on: Today at 10:36:07 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:20:45 AM
Why not the new title with the old title at the front but shown as a white outline/silhouette.
This.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12768 on: Today at 11:28:15 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:20:45 AM
Why not the new title with the old title at the front but shown as a white outline/silhouette.

It's a simplified stainless steel cut out that represents the achievement not the trophy itself.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12769 on: Today at 11:33:25 AM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:36:07 AM
This.

You know theres been numerous division one trophies, European Cup trophies, FA Cup trophies, League Cup trophies etc, right?

What if they design a new trophy in three years? Have another silhouette?
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12770 on: Today at 11:47:24 AM »
Quote from: IanZG on Today at 08:36:57 AM
Honestly, it's a bit embarrassing that the richest league in the world has to put such arbitrary limits on who gets or doesn't get a medal. Just give it to every player who was in the match day 18 men squad and all the staff. It's not like the league will go bankrupt if they create a 30 additional medals...

Why on earth would you want 70 medals? This the 19-20 squad and staff photo:



Some are on loan, some are sold and there are a few new faces but we have 28 players in the squad and that leaves 12 medals for the staff. There are 34 people in ythat picture which would leave another 6 medals.

We'd need another 10 for all of the coaching staff, including assistant kitman and masseur but what about all the other staff Klopp thinks are so important? There are 80 staff at Melwood...

if you give out a medal to everyone then you might as well give it to no one. It's a lovely idea that the person who cleans the bogs at Melwood is as important as Mo Salah but it's not true is it?

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12771 on: Today at 11:49:04 AM »
Have you seen Trap 2 recently?
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12772 on: Today at 11:55:45 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:49:04 AM
Have you seen Trap 2 recently?

Are you describing Maguire controlling a ball here?
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12773 on: Today at 11:56:19 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:33:25 AM
You know theres been numerous division one trophies, European Cup trophies, FA Cup trophies, League Cup trophies etc, right?

What if they design a new trophy in three years? Have another silhouette?

But the old one has around a hundred years of history despite 80s sponsored bollocks efforts and reflects our 18 wins more than any other. And the new one is this gawdy-looking thing that I reckon has pretty much stayed the same for all of the Premier League era. So your point is a bit daft, no offence.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12774 on: Today at 11:57:04 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 11:47:24 AM
Why on earth would you want 70 medals? This the 19-20 squad and staff photo:

Some are on loan, some are sold and there are a few new faces but we have 28 players in the squad and that leaves 12 medals for the staff. There are 34 people in ythat picture which would leave another 6 medals.

We'd need another 10 for all of the coaching staff, including assistant kitman and masseur but what about all the other staff Klopp thinks are so important? There are 80 staff at Melwood...

if you give out a medal to everyone then you might as well give it to no one. It's a lovely idea that the person who cleans the bogs at Melwood is as important as Mo Salah but it's not true is it?

The thing is, getting a medal doesn't tell you how important a player is. Both Van Dijk and Neco Williams will end up getting one, doesn't mean they're equally as important. There are other ways to tell how important a player is, the money they get paid is one of them. What a medal does tell you is that they are Premier League champions, which all of the players and staff are.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12775 on: Today at 12:02:32 PM »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 11:55:45 AM
Are you describing Maguire controlling a ball here?

That's like trying to describe god.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12776 on: Today at 12:11:02 PM »
Quote from: IanZG on Today at 11:57:04 AM
The thing is, getting a medal doesn't tell you how important a player is. Both Van Dijk and Neco Williams will end up getting one, doesn't mean they're equally as important. There are other ways to tell how important a player is, the money they get paid is one of them. What a medal does tell you is that they are Premier League champions, which all of the players and staff are.

So all of the staff at Melwood should get one?

What about the office staff? Marketing and sponsorship are crucial to bringing in the cash that pays the wages and transfer fees of the players? Groundsmen? Stewards? LFC have 850 staff - should they all get one?

And what about me? My support is key to this title success - Klopp said so...

It never ends. Or maybe, you could say there are a fixed number of medals and have a simple rule about who qualifies...

Playing squad plus the key staff for any club in a football competition is around 40 medals.

The FA Cup winners get 40 medals. Champions League winners get 40 medals. Europa League winners get 40 medals.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12777 on: Today at 12:11:28 PM »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 11:56:19 AM
But the old one has around a hundred years of history despite 80s sponsored bollocks efforts and reflects our 18 wins more than any other. And the new one is this gawdy-looking thing that I reckon has pretty much stayed the same for all of the Premier League era. So your point is a bit daft, no offence.

Right, but its the same competition. So as with our European Cups, FA Cups, League Cups, UEFA Cups etc you surely just use the silhouette of the latest trophy youve won or you end up in this silly position of trying to differentiate when we really dont need to.

Or just leave it as the old trophy and change the number, couldnt really care less as long as were not putting plus ones or silhouettes within silhouettes
