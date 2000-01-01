« previous next »
Author Topic: Winning Title #19*  (Read 866292 times)

Online royhendo

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12680 on: July 3, 2020, 11:05:34 PM »
Quote from: Filler. on June 30, 2020, 08:58:23 PM
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sKUSqGZU2Yo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sKUSqGZU2Yo</a>

From 1975.


edit: Can anyone tell me what track Peel played straight after there?


Have since found out that Peel sent back a copy of The Damned 'New Rose' 7" but sadly this got lost with the covering letter. Gutting. Here's to you John!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TUxFQ5QBiYk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TUxFQ5QBiYk</a>

Thats made my month Filler!
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12681 on: July 3, 2020, 11:05:49 PM »
Quote from: Samie on July  3, 2020, 10:53:13 PM
Paul Joyce reporting

Kloppos going to get some medals minted  8)
Offline Samie

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12682 on: July 3, 2020, 11:09:16 PM »
The club will get 40-45 medal anyway. So not sure why Kloppo is angry about this.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12683 on: July 3, 2020, 11:11:40 PM »
Quote from: Samie on July  3, 2020, 11:09:16 PM
The club will get 40-45 medal anyway. So not sure why Kloppo is angry about this.

wild stab in the dark - going on that from Joyce, hes been told that players have to play 5 games to get a medal, so is responding to that  :P
Offline Peabee

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12684 on: July 4, 2020, 12:36:20 AM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on July  3, 2020, 11:11:40 PM
wild stab in the dark - going on that from Joyce, hes been told that players have to play 5 games to get a medal, so is responding to that  :P

All the players who played 5 games or more HAVE to be given a medal before the rest are handed out. So its not quite the same as they HAVE to play 5 games.
Offline farawayred

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12685 on: July 4, 2020, 04:39:09 AM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on July  3, 2020, 11:11:40 PM
wild stab in the dark - going on that from Joyce, hes been told that players have to play 5 games to get a medal, so is responding to that  :P
If they print gold medals as they print new $100 bills here in the US, there will be enough for everyone.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12686 on: July 4, 2020, 06:57:12 AM »
Quote from: Samie on July  3, 2020, 11:09:16 PM
The club will get 40-45 medal anyway. So not sure why Kloppo is angry about this.

These have to be spread around the coaching staff as well so they don't go too far.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12687 on: July 4, 2020, 09:18:15 AM »
Quote from: Peabee on July  4, 2020, 12:36:20 AM
All the players who played 5 games or more HAVE to be given a medal before the rest are handed out. So its not quite the same as they HAVE to play 5 games.

But - but how will Gerrard get his medal then!?
Offline Craig_Bellamy

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12688 on: July 4, 2020, 09:26:40 AM »
Not knowing the rules, but going for how its done Elsewhere Id assume the rule Is That an X amount og medals are provided by the FA, 40 or so, What ever you do with Those medals is up to the club, Can give all 40 medals to Bobby Escobar if they fancy it or they Can give to a few of the most important staff and pretty much every player or they Can give less players and more staff - none of FA Businnes how they go about this. If however the club Like to give every single player and staff A medal, its no problem, they just order more medals, however theese ekstras shall be Paid by the club.
Wich most clubs easily Can Aford to do anyway, its just stupid in many Peoples mind.

So basically not A Real problem, eveybody WHO deserves A medal Will be given A medal (I assume mine is in between :-) ), its more an argument of why its necesary with all the money floating Around anyway.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12689 on: July 4, 2020, 02:56:23 PM »
At this rate Jurgen will be mailing medals to the fans.

Best keep an eye on your post. ;)
Offline slaphead

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12690 on: Yesterday at 09:19:06 PM »
You know whats class about winning the league, when you're out and about and you hear the news or whatever and they go onto sport, and they say "champions Liverpool". 
Warms the cockels of your heart that does
Just heard a news update and instinctively when they said the world champions I was waiting on Man City coming next, then they said Liverpool. Love it
Offline Red Berry

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12691 on: Yesterday at 09:52:43 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 09:19:06 PM
You know whats class about winning the league, when you're out and about and you hear the news or whatever and they go onto sport, and they say "champions Liverpool". 
Warms the cockels of your heart that does
Just heard a news update and instinctively when they said the world champions I was waiting on Man City coming next, then they said Liverpool. Love it

Yep.

"Champions, Liverpool..."

Man could get used to this!
Offline keyop

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12692 on: Yesterday at 10:22:40 PM »
Getting ever closer to last season's total.
Already 10 more points and 7 more wins than Utd's treble-winning side.
3 more wins than Arsenal's invincibles and only 1 point away from their final total.
23-point gap to City, and still on course to break records for the most wins, most points, and biggest points gap.
Top of the FA Fair play table, most clean sheets (16), and Alisson joint top keeper for golden gloves, despite missing 9 games this season  8)

2018/19: 97 points (2nd)
2019/20: 89 points (after 33 games)
2008/09: 86 points (2nd)
2013/14: 84 points (2nd)
2005/06: 82 points (3rd)
2001/02: 80 points (2nd)
2016/17: 76 points (4th)
2007/08: 76 points (4th)
2017/18: 75 points (4th)
1994/95: 74 points (4th)
1995/96: 71 points (3rd)
2000/01: 69 points (3rd)
2006/07: 68 points (3rd)
1996/97: 68 points (4th)
1999/00: 67 points (4th)
1997/98: 65 points (3rd)
2002/03: 64 points (5th)
2009/10: 63 points (7th)
2014/15: 62 points (6th)
2012/13: 61 points (7th)
2015/16: 60 points (8th)
2003/04: 60 points (4th)
1993/94: 60 points (8th)
1992/93: 59 points (6th)
2004/05: 58 points (5th)
2010/11: 58 points (6th)
1998/99: 54 points (7th)
2011/12: 52 points (8th)
Online redgriffin73

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12693 on: Yesterday at 11:15:24 PM »
Can't remember which thread had the talk about how we'd design the new look Champions Wall but BT have posted this online today.
Offline newterp

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12694 on: Yesterday at 11:20:24 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:15:24 PM
Can't remember which thread had the talk about how we'd design the new look Champions Wall but BT have posted this online today.

Ugh - that's horrible and almost seems intended to devalue the 19 overall titles.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12695 on: Yesterday at 11:24:32 PM »
^
If that's real, it's horrible.  :o

We've not won 18 +1, we've won 19.
Offline deFacto

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12696 on: Yesterday at 11:32:15 PM »
That's not real
Offline slaphead

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12697 on: Yesterday at 11:47:01 PM »
Alexa. Set my alarm for 8am with We Are The Champions. Its the little things
Offline Red Berry

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12698 on: Today at 12:31:25 AM »
Fucking hell that's atrocious.  Better not be real. It is a disservice to both trophies.
Online spider-neil

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12699 on: Today at 06:25:47 AM »
+1?

Ugh! That looks horrible.
Offline gamble

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12700 on: Today at 07:11:33 AM »
Worst design ever. Who on earth thought any of that was a good idea?
Offline Dave D

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12701 on: Today at 08:50:21 AM »
Ah yes 18+1* and our 4 European Cups + 2 Champions leagues.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12702 on: Today at 10:03:21 AM »
Was it confirmed that picture's real?
Online LFConor

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12703 on: Today at 10:09:01 AM »
its clearly a photoshop job guys its not even the same red gradient
Online rafas red brigade

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12704 on: Today at 10:11:01 AM »
Definitely not real. Is that supposed to be the wall by the tunnel? There's no fake grass down there anyway. And as LFConor says, it's not even the same red.
Online trail182

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12705 on: Today at 10:12:02 AM »
100% photoshop, not the same colour/gradient and angle is off etc.

Don't worry, they'll do a proper job of it I'm sure.
