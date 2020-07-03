« previous next »
Author Topic: Winning Title #19*  (Read 864773 times)

Online royhendo

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12680 on: July 3, 2020, 11:05:34 PM »
Quote from: Filler. on June 30, 2020, 08:58:23 PM
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sKUSqGZU2Yo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sKUSqGZU2Yo</a>

From 1975.


edit: Can anyone tell me what track Peel played straight after there?


Have since found out that Peel sent back a copy of The Damned 'New Rose' 7" but sadly this got lost with the covering letter. Gutting. Here's to you John!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TUxFQ5QBiYk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TUxFQ5QBiYk</a>

Thats made my month Filler!
Online Dim Glas

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12681 on: July 3, 2020, 11:05:49 PM »
Quote from: Samie on July  3, 2020, 10:53:13 PM
Paul Joyce reporting

Kloppos going to get some medals minted  8)
Offline Samie

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12682 on: July 3, 2020, 11:09:16 PM »
The club will get 40-45 medal anyway. So not sure why Kloppo is angry about this.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12683 on: July 3, 2020, 11:11:40 PM »
Quote from: Samie on July  3, 2020, 11:09:16 PM
The club will get 40-45 medal anyway. So not sure why Kloppo is angry about this.

wild stab in the dark - going on that from Joyce, hes been told that players have to play 5 games to get a medal, so is responding to that  :P
Offline Peabee

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12684 on: Yesterday at 12:36:20 AM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on July  3, 2020, 11:11:40 PM
wild stab in the dark - going on that from Joyce, hes been told that players have to play 5 games to get a medal, so is responding to that  :P

All the players who played 5 games or more HAVE to be given a medal before the rest are handed out. So its not quite the same as they HAVE to play 5 games.
Offline farawayred

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12685 on: Yesterday at 04:39:09 AM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on July  3, 2020, 11:11:40 PM
wild stab in the dark - going on that from Joyce, hes been told that players have to play 5 games to get a medal, so is responding to that  :P
If they print gold medals as they print new $100 bills here in the US, there will be enough for everyone.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12686 on: Yesterday at 06:57:12 AM »
Quote from: Samie on July  3, 2020, 11:09:16 PM
The club will get 40-45 medal anyway. So not sure why Kloppo is angry about this.

These have to be spread around the coaching staff as well so they don't go too far.
Online Red Berry

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12687 on: Yesterday at 09:18:15 AM »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 12:36:20 AM
All the players who played 5 games or more HAVE to be given a medal before the rest are handed out. So its not quite the same as they HAVE to play 5 games.

But - but how will Gerrard get his medal then!?
Offline Craig_Bellamy

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12688 on: Yesterday at 09:26:40 AM »
Not knowing the rules, but going for how its done Elsewhere Id assume the rule Is That an X amount og medals are provided by the FA, 40 or so, What ever you do with Those medals is up to the club, Can give all 40 medals to Bobby Escobar if they fancy it or they Can give to a few of the most important staff and pretty much every player or they Can give less players and more staff - none of FA Businnes how they go about this. If however the club Like to give every single player and staff A medal, its no problem, they just order more medals, however theese ekstras shall be Paid by the club.
Wich most clubs easily Can Aford to do anyway, its just stupid in many Peoples mind.

So basically not A Real problem, eveybody WHO deserves A medal Will be given A medal (I assume mine is in between :-) ), its more an argument of why its necesary with all the money floating Around anyway.
Online Red Berry

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12689 on: Yesterday at 02:56:23 PM »
At this rate Jurgen will be mailing medals to the fans.

Best keep an eye on your post. ;)
Online slaphead

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12690 on: Today at 09:19:06 PM »
You know whats class about winning the league, when you're out and about and you hear the news or whatever and they go onto sport, and they say "champions Liverpool". 
Warms the cockels of your heart that does
Just heard a news update and instinctively when they said the world champions I was waiting on Man City coming next, then they said Liverpool. Love it
Online Red Berry

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12691 on: Today at 09:52:43 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:19:06 PM
You know whats class about winning the league, when you're out and about and you hear the news or whatever and they go onto sport, and they say "champions Liverpool". 
Warms the cockels of your heart that does
Just heard a news update and instinctively when they said the world champions I was waiting on Man City coming next, then they said Liverpool. Love it

Yep.

"Champions, Liverpool..."

Man could get used to this!
