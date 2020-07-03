Not knowing the rules, but going for how its done Elsewhere Id assume the rule Is That an X amount og medals are provided by the FA, 40 or so, What ever you do with Those medals is up to the club, Can give all 40 medals to Bobby Escobar if they fancy it or they Can give to a few of the most important staff and pretty much every player or they Can give less players and more staff - none of FA Businnes how they go about this. If however the club Like to give every single player and staff A medal, its no problem, they just order more medals, however theese ekstras shall be Paid by the club.

Wich most clubs easily Can Aford to do anyway, its just stupid in many Peoples mind.



So basically not A Real problem, eveybody WHO deserves A medal Will be given A medal (I assume mine is in between :-) ), its more an argument of why its necesary with all the money floating Around anyway.