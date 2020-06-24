This title success for me is the sweetest in my lifetime and I remember when we won back in 89/90. Glenn Hysen was my favourite player. What we have won since then up to last year is impressive and I did enjoy it. Make no mistake though this title win is the most special success for me. I have held an anger towards Graeme Souness for near 30 years which I can finally let go of. Ive seen United tumble spectacularly since Ferguson stepped down. The old git is thankfully still around to see us reclaim our crown. So happy Sir Kenny is around to see his beloved Liverpool back on their perch where we belong.



The longer the title wait went on the more mythical a goal it became. Its an honour and a privilege to be around to see this. Its going to be the mother of all victory parades if we get to have one. Ours is a special football club with global stature and status allied to a memorable history and terrible tragedy. In a sense the history of our club is a reflection of our lives as people. Glorious highs and the pits of despair.

