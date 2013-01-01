« previous next »
Author Topic: Winning Title #19*  (Read 852079 times)

Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12560 on: Yesterday at 11:20:55 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:05:00 PM
I can relate to pretty much all of that. I'm glad you stuck around, and I'm glad I did too. I've learned over the years that even the darkest of times come to an end and the light returns once more. There are things and certain people who have helped me through the darkness, and LFC have always been one of them.

Take care of yourself and enjoy every second of this wonderful time.

Ps, regarding those dark clouds. Try not to fear them. Life's like the weather. It can't always be sunny. They'll come and go at times, but they can never stay forever. When times are tough I often think of when I fly to go on holiday. You can take off in grey cloud and rain. Five minutes later you at above the cloud in bright sunshine. The lesson for me: although we can't always see it, the sun is always there and will be seen once more. 😊
Theres a song in there somewhere.
Logged
Online Red Berry

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12561 on: Yesterday at 11:21:15 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:19:46 PM
Look. Who's fuckin side are you on!

Opta Joe's. ;D
Logged
Offline Samie

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12562 on: Yesterday at 11:21:36 PM »
Opta Joe is a dickhead.
Logged

Online Red Berry

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12563 on: Yesterday at 11:22:46 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:21:36 PM
Opta Joe is a dickhead.

Doesn't stop peeps sharing useful nuggets on here!
Logged
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12564 on: Yesterday at 11:25:18 PM »
Look. Who the fuck is Opta Joe?
Logged
Offline Samie

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12565 on: Yesterday at 11:27:52 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:22:46 PM
Doesn't stop peeps sharing useful nuggets on here!

I didn't say his stats are useless, just that he's a dickhead.  ;D
Logged

Offline Wingman

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12566 on: Yesterday at 11:28:39 PM »
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Yesterday at 01:05:43 PM
Shoot me down on this if it's bollocks.........but....

...would it be feasible that a "current" squad member......could, might or even wish to....

GIFT Stevie G their Prem medal as a kind of honour, recognition, dedication to his part and service in LFC and it's organic development which culminated in our current success?

In pure "fantasy" PR land, wouldn't it be great if the entire squad gave him ALL their medals in a kind of "It's A Wonderful Life" end scene type scenario....

(you know....the man who has nothing suddenly has everything he could ever wish for....)

.....declaring that "this one" was for him, as well as the fans....and that they're gonna go out and get a couple more titles just to cement the issue and make sure that winner's medals are in good supply for everybody at the club!!

Now this might be bollocks and unpragmatic in this crazy, self-interested world we live in......but man.....what a fucking statement of spirit, character and INTENT this would be!!

You will NEVER walk alone.....

Not even posthumously, once a superb and dedicated playing career is over!!

Off course, one day....Stevie may well come and "manage" LFC to league successes, and maybe that's his ideal destiny, but in the meantime....I can dream!!


 :D

Bang, bang.


Bang ... just to be sure
Logged

Offline Samie

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12567 on: Yesterday at 11:29:32 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:25:18 PM
Look. Who the fuck is Opta Joe?

Produces match stats, mostly useless stats but the occasion goodies.
Logged

Online Red Berry

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12568 on: Yesterday at 11:32:42 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:27:52 PM
I didn't say his stats are useless, just that he's a dickhead.  ;D

Well in that case he's in good company in this place. ;D
Logged
Offline newterp

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12569 on: Yesterday at 11:45:58 PM »
The 284 summer spend for Pep did yield some good buys - Laporte, Ederson (hes good), Walker (dbag but good), Bernardo PED Silva.
Logged

Offline Gifted Right Foot

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12570 on: Yesterday at 11:58:26 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:52:15 PM

That pic feels like they've just made up an excuse to post that we are champions again and i'm all for it
Logged

Online rob1966

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12571 on: Today at 08:39:27 AM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:49:16 PM


Didnt win one in the 2010s either.

Season goes 19/20 and we won the title boxing day 2019 ;)
Logged

Online rob1966

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12572 on: Today at 08:40:46 AM »
Nearly a fucking week waiting to see the CHAMPIONS play again. Thursday cannot come quick enough
Logged
