I can relate to pretty much all of that. I'm glad you stuck around, and I'm glad I did too. I've learned over the years that even the darkest of times come to an end and the light returns once more. There are things and certain people who have helped me through the darkness, and LFC have always been one of them. Take care of yourself and enjoy every second of this wonderful time.Ps, regarding those dark clouds. Try not to fear them. Life's like the weather. It can't always be sunny. They'll come and go at times, but they can never stay forever. When times are tough I often think of when I fly to go on holiday. You can take off in grey cloud and rain. Five minutes later you at above the cloud in bright sunshine. The lesson for me: although we can't always see it, the sun is always there and will be seen once more. 😊
Look. Who's fuckin side are you on!
Opta Joe is a dickhead.
Doesn't stop peeps sharing useful nuggets on here!
Shoot me down on this if it's bollocks.........but.......would it be feasible that a "current" squad member......could, might or even wish to....GIFT Stevie G their Prem medal as a kind of honour, recognition, dedication to his part and service in LFC and it's organic development which culminated in our current success?In pure "fantasy" PR land, wouldn't it be great if the entire squad gave him ALL their medals in a kind of "It's A Wonderful Life" end scene type scenario....(you know....the man who has nothing suddenly has everything he could ever wish for....).....declaring that "this one" was for him, as well as the fans....and that they're gonna go out and get a couple more titles just to cement the issue and make sure that winner's medals are in good supply for everybody at the club!!Now this might be bollocks and unpragmatic in this crazy, self-interested world we live in......but man.....what a fucking statement of spirit, character and INTENT this would be!!You will NEVER walk alone.....Not even posthumously, once a superb and dedicated playing career is over!!Off course, one day....Stevie may well come and "manage" LFC to league successes, and maybe that's his ideal destiny, but in the meantime....I can dream!!
Look. Who the fuck is Opta Joe?
I didn't say his stats are useless, just that he's a dickhead.
Didnt win one in the 2010s either.
