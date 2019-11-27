When you look at our history, the 1890's (8 years), 1930's, 1950's and 2000's are the only decades we didn't win the league.



It's honestly staggering. Other than being relegated, the 90s was probably about our worst period in living memory, but still had a title, FA Cup and League Cup. The 2010s were on course to beat that until we added the CL to our League Cup under Kenny, but we still made a hatful of finals in that decade and had a cracking title challenge. Not so many comparable memorable moments from the 1990s.In the past 20 years, we've managed a treble, 2 CLs and a title, to say nothing about an the assortment of other trophies we've picked up along the way. It's a reminder that many other clubs would kill to have what for us has been a lean period.