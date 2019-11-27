« previous next »
Noticed they miss off United's 26 year wait. Maybe because adding in 1967-1993 would have put into stark relief that their 15 year period of success, not dominance, (Five titles, one FA Cup, one European Cup), was sandwiched between two lengthy periods where they were little more than a cup team. 
Noticed they miss off United's 26 year wait. Maybe because adding in 1967-1993 would have put into stark relief that their 15 year period of success, not dominance, (Five titles, one FA Cup, one European Cup), was sandwiched between two lengthy periods where they were little more than a cup team. 

When you look at our history, the 1890's (8 years), 1930's, 1950's and 2000's are the only decades we didn't win the league.

Newcastle last won the league 93 years ago
When you look at our history, the 1890's (8 years), 1930's, 1950's and 2000's are the only decades we didn't win the league.

Newcastle last won the league 93 years ago

Feckin hell......the ball that season probably had a pig's bladder and laces in it!!

Now that's what you call a wait....
When you look at our history, the 1890's (8 years), 1930's, 1950's and 2000's are the only decades we didn't win the league.

Newcastle last won the league 93 years ago

Newcastle last won the league 93 years ago

It's honestly staggering.  Other than being relegated, the 90s was probably about our worst period in living memory, but still had a title, FA Cup and League Cup. The 2010s were on course to beat that until we added the CL to our League Cup under Kenny, but we still made a hatful of finals in that decade and had a cracking title challenge.  Not so many comparable memorable moments from the 1990s.

In the past 20 years, we've managed a treble, 2 CLs and a title, to say nothing about an the assortment of other trophies we've picked up along the way. It's a reminder that many other clubs would kill to have what for us has been a lean period.
Feckin hell......the ball that season probably had a pig's bladder and laces in it!!

Now that's what you call a wait....

Now that's what you call a wait....

Everton might beat it. ;D
It's honestly staggering.  Other than being relegated, the 90s was probably about our worst period in living memory, but still had a title, FA Cup and League Cup. The 2010s were on course to beat that until we added the CL to our League Cup under Kenny, but we still made a hatful of finals in that decade and had a cracking title challenge.  Not so many comparable memorable moments from the 1990s.

In the past 20 years, we've managed a treble, 2 CLs and a title, to say nothing about an the assortment of other trophies we've picked up along the way. It's a reminder that many other clubs would kill to have what for us has been a lean period.

Its funny as fuck that our lean periods are what most teams fans can only dream of. My eldest nephew is 28 and while he had to wait for the league, he's seen 3 FA Cups (he was 2 months old an in the pub with us in 1992 ;D ) 3 league Cups, UEFA, 2 x Super Cups, 2 CL's and a WCC. How shit is that ;D Even my 9 yr old had a league cup and a CL win before this season.
WE are the only club to win the league in 8 different decades I believe
£284m in 17/18 :lmao

Who did that buy that season?
Feckin hell......the ball that season probably had a pig's bladder and laces in it!!

Now that's what you call a wait....

Now that's what you call a wait....

You utter Bastid.

That's what we had when we were kids
It's the season I believe they blowed their load on Full Backs for the bald fraud.
£284m in 17/18 :lmao

Who did that buy that season?

£284m in 17/18 :lmao

Who did that buy that season?

Mendy,Walker,Stones, turbogash neck tattoo keeper, Gundogan, off the top of my head
Mendy cost £52 million, fucking hellfire
Mendy cost £52 million, fucking hellfire

Mate evrey penny counts. It's £51.75m
It's honestly staggering.  Other than being relegated, the 90s was probably about our worst period in living memory, but still had a title, FA Cup and League Cup. The 2010s were on course to beat that until we added the CL to our League Cup under Kenny, but we still made a hatful of finals in that decade and had a two cracking title challenges.  Not so many comparable memorable moments from the 1990s.

In the past 20 years, we've managed a treble, 2 CLs and a title, to say nothing about an the assortment of other trophies we've picked up along the way. It's a reminder that many other clubs would kill to have what for us has been a lean period.

Fixed for you.
He's spent all that money on full-backs, and more on Cancelo last summer, and he's still not happy with what he's got and wants to buy more.

Meanwhile, we've got the two best full-backs in the world for less than the money we sold Jordon Ibe for.
You utter Bastid.

That's what we had when we were kids



 ;D
Its funny as fuck that our lean periods are what most teams fans can only dream of. My eldest nephew is 28 and while he had to wait for the league, he's seen 3 FA Cups (he was 2 months old an in the pub with us in 1992 ;D ) 3 league Cups, UEFA, 2 x Super Cups, 2 CL's and a WCC. How shit is that ;D Even my 9 yr old had a league cup and a CL win before this season.

Lucky bastard ;D

How much did our full backs cost? ;) ;D

Lucky bastard ;D

Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 09:49:23 PM


How much did our full backs cost? ;) ;D
Who the fuck are Kayode and Illic?  ;D ???
