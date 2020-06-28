Long time lurker but I don't post much as I much prefer reading the wonderful and not so wonderful posts.



It might be long winded as I initially started off wanting to thank Jurgen but I also then realized that I wanted to thank the club.

I'm from South Africa and I started supporting the club through my dad and I've wondered over the years as to why I feel such a special bond with Liverpool Football Club. I now realize that this title means so much more than getting the proverbial monkey off your back or that it has been too long. I think it was Jurgen that mentioned it somewhere that there is no guarantee of success. Lets all work together and follow the process and lets see where it gets us..

I've heard it mentioned many times that Liverpool had to fight off the oil merchants be it Chelsea or City but from where I come from the club is not exactly skint with some player purchases representing the complete budget of some organizations in South Africa!

So, why do I still love club so much?

Over the years whilst being on RAWK or speaking to fellow Reds I've to come realize that the club represent something bigger on a global scale. When you strip away the marketing and the money, this is still a working class type of club. Unlike the Barcas, Madrid or say Man United, Liverpool wants its managers and players to be of a certain calibre. Managers and players that are revered are the ones with the greatest work ethic, coupled with humility and just being plain decent human beings.

Liverpool in a weird sense, albeit at the top of the football chain represents on a global scale what a working persons club can achieve.

The club allows millions of us around the world to connect on these simple values. The highs and the lows are felt by everyone and we still walk on.

The 30 year wait has shown that success can never be taken for granted and that you can and will have lean years.

Liverpool Football always does things differently or the hard way. Looking at the whole Covid 19 pandemic I guess it was destined for us to win it this year. This title will always be remembered!

So thank you Jurgen for showing us all that you can be a decent human being and still be successful. To show that nice guys do finish first. Thank you for joining us and making us part of your journey as well.

Thank you for the ride so far.

Its been emotional.