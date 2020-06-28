If I include Wednesday, when we demolished Palace, this is the 5th night on the trot having a good bevy. OK, some of these nights were preceded by afternoon drinking to be honest.
In the past, in my own world. I've hated all the clips of the Premier league since it started because they show moments of Liverpool greatness but inevitable failure.
And I've turned away from all of our glory years videos and extracts because it always hurt. I'm probably more emotional than you all know or think.
Any time in the last 30 years, any Liverpool song or video can make me cry. Look away, look away. I've never, ever purposely watched a repeat of anything except Istanbul 2005. Teary to easy.
But these are strange times. My voice has been hoarse since Wednesday and worsened on Thursday. But my tears have been absent. I spent Friday evening trying to get them out.
Last year when we won the CL, Chris Rea would deliver every time. The history behind that, albeit a different competition gets me.
Nope. not yet.
Jurgen Klopp and his team and his staff have given me and my children a wonderful era.
It'll come. Meanwhile thanks to Souness, Evans, Houllier, Benitez, Kenny and Rodgers for giving it a go. Your endeavours were appreciated.