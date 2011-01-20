I think for me the feeling from Thursday through to this morning was surreal - I’ve been in some sort of daze, I’ve been told loads of things and totally forgotten them, been crying at random times and generally it’s all been a bit of a blur - i’d put that down partly to the ale but it’s more than just that, I felt this way after Madrid last year and more so after the Barca game.
It’s a weird feeling for me as this is my first league title win (being 2 when we won the last one,) so I’ve never experienced winning a trophy and then not immediately watching us lift the trophy afterwards -
I think when we do lift it it will bring it all back again, probably in a slightly more calm way than Thursday which was just drunken elation but who knows.
Speaking from experience and IMHO, it'll be in the summer when it really hits, it always did. We used to have mid-summer piss-ups with the match going lads and that was when it always landed the most for me.
Maybe this time will be just getting back to some form of normality in the boozers, but the real hit, is always when the season ends, and then you can't wait for the next one to get going once that moment lands. It'll be an odd moment, at work, in the pub, seeing mates, but something will trigger it.
The only way I can describe it for me, was a warm ready-brek glow that doesn't go away and nothing bothers you, at all, for months. and if it does begin to bother you, you just think - fuck it, we're champions - and you just crack on, not arsed, coz everything is just fabulous in the world. Enjoy the moment.