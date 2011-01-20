« previous next »
Offline Sangria

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12240 on: Yesterday at 05:25:47 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 04:58:26 PM
It's strange that we have a week's wait in between games now. It worked well for the players who probably were given a day or two extra to celebrate.

But for the fans it will feel like a long wait to see the Champions in action now!

I see the City game as still pretty important. I don't want to lose the first game as Champions and I'm sure the players don't.

Is Thierry HenryFernandinho suspended for our game?
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline rob1966

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12241 on: Yesterday at 05:46:52 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 05:25:47 PM
Is Thierry HenryFernandinho suspended for our game?

Yes. Just checked the FA website and he has a 2 match ban, due back 2nd July

http://www.thefa.com/football-rules-governance/discipline/suspensions
Offline SinceSixtyFive

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12242 on: Yesterday at 06:22:38 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:46:52 PM
Yes. Just checked the FA website and he has a 2 match ban, due back 2nd July

http://www.thefa.com/football-rules-governance/discipline/suspensions

Thank God.

Now we might have a chance of maybe even a point against City to salvage at least something from this car crash of a season.
Offline Zoomers

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12243 on: Yesterday at 06:47:32 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/S435jPi1DFg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/S435jPi1DFg</a>
Quote from: The Infamous_LFC on September 10, 2016, 06:29:33 PM
Shut the fuck up and put some respek on Lucas name playboy

Offline No666

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12244 on: Yesterday at 06:52:13 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:36:32 PM
and theyd already met with Kloppo in NYC days before and got everything in place for the appointment. But of course, for us fans in the dark, we had no idea. It was a big moment, that FSG handled brilliantly, we just didnt know it at the time.
I remember thinking that surely they had had the heads-up from their target (hoping it was Klopp) or they would not have sacked Brendan at that juncture having stuck with him in the summer.
Offline soxfan

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12245 on: Yesterday at 07:07:36 PM »
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski
― Christine Szymanski

Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12246 on: Yesterday at 07:10:26 PM »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Yesterday at 06:22:38 PM
Thank God.

Now we might have a chance of maybe even a point against City to salvage at least something from this car crash of a season.

Does that means Stones will play?

Oh joy!
Offline Rush 82

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12247 on: Yesterday at 09:08:17 PM »
Watching clips of seasons gone by - we have had some incredible players and teams over the past 30 years and this is the first team to actually do it.

I'm still in a bit of shock to be honest.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12248 on: Yesterday at 09:14:33 PM »
Apologies if shared elsewhere.

Ahh, bugger it.  I'm not sorry at all.  8)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FdfwsntuACM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FdfwsntuACM</a>
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Filler.

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12249 on: Yesterday at 09:20:44 PM »
My boys, my boys, my boys!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3KbOq4uSr8s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3KbOq4uSr8s</a>


And girls. Ne'er forget the girls. Here we all are after all this time. Impossible to condense on a keyboard and I don't know where to start, how to do the middle or sum up the end, but we finally won the league. In June no less. In fucking June.

Offline Red Berry

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12250 on: Yesterday at 09:32:07 PM »
It's the oddest feeling now.  I'm feeling it in kind of reverse, so to speak. Not sure I can find words to explain, but I'll try.

After 30 years, the wait is over.  The clock has been reset.  We'll never hear that "30 years" or "So many years without a title" for a good while now.  The wait itself... is now history. 

It is a part of who we WERE, not who we ARE.  So as much as I am thinking about the win, that we are Champions, I am also thinking about what we are no longer - the also rans, the perennial under achievers. 

Teams that can lay claim to a league title AND a Champions League are something very special, even if you don't manage to win both in a single season.  Our wins have come within (essentially) 12 months, with other trophies in between.

We've stepped through the mirror.  We're no longer looking at our reflection, we have become the source.  No longer basking in reflected glories of the past - we are that NOW.

I'm already looking ahead to the challenge of next season; already wondering how Klopp will look to answer the questions that will inevitably be posed.  But there is no more "next year will be our year".  THIS is our year.  The time is now.  And we will do it again.

We WILL do it again.
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12251 on: Yesterday at 09:45:52 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:32:07 PM
It's the oddest feeling now.  I'm feeling it in kind of reverse, so to speak. Not sure I can find words to explain, but I'll try.

After 30 years, the wait is over.  The clock has been reset.  We'll never hear that "30 years" or "So many years without a title" for a good while now.  The wait itself... is now history. 

It is a part of who we WERE, not who we ARE.  So as much as I am thinking about the win, that we are Champions, I am also thinking about what we are no longer - the also rans, the perennial under achievers. 

Teams that can lay claim to a league title AND a Champions League are something very special, even if you don't manage to win both in a single season.  Our wins have come within (essentially) 12 months, with other trophies in between.

We've stepped through the mirror.  We're no longer looking at our reflection, we have become the source.  No longer basking in reflected glories of the past - we are that NOW.

I'm already looking ahead to the challenge of next season; already wondering how Klopp will look to answer the questions that will inevitably be posed.  But there is no more "next year will be our year".  THIS is our year.  The time is now.  And we will do it again.

We WILL do it again.

As I see it it's a straight two horse race starting from last season when we had VVD and Alisson to actually compete. So far it's City 1-1 Liverpool (and the first one really could have gone either way).

I'd expect it to be a bit like La Liga this next 5 years with the title being shared between us both.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Always_A_Red

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12252 on: Yesterday at 10:05:46 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:32:07 PM
It's the oddest feeling now.  I'm feeling it in kind of reverse, so to speak. Not sure I can find words to explain, but I'll try.

After 30 years, the wait is over.  The clock has been reset.  We'll never hear that "30 years" or "So many years without a title" for a good while now.  The wait itself... is now history. 

It is a part of who we WERE, not who we ARE.  So as much as I am thinking about the win, that we are Champions, I am also thinking about what we are no longer - the also rans, the perennial under achievers. 

Teams that can lay claim to a league title AND a Champions League are something very special, even if you don't manage to win both in a single season.  Our wins have come within (essentially) 12 months, with other trophies in between.

We've stepped through the mirror.  We're no longer looking at our reflection, we have become the source.  No longer basking in reflected glories of the past - we are that NOW.

I'm already looking ahead to the challenge of next season; already wondering how Klopp will look to answer the questions that will inevitably be posed.  But there is no more "next year will be our year".  THIS is our year.  The time is now.  And we will do it again.

We WILL do it again.

Great post - I feel exactly the same
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12253 on: Yesterday at 10:06:35 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:32:07 PM
It's the oddest feeling now.  I'm feeling it in kind of reverse, so to speak. Not sure I can find words to explain, but I'll try.

After 30 years, the wait is over.  The clock has been reset.  We'll never hear that "30 years" or "So many years without a title" for a good while now.  The wait itself... is now history. 

It is a part of who we WERE, not who we ARE.  So as much as I am thinking about the win, that we are Champions, I am also thinking about what we are no longer - the also rans, the perennial under achievers. 

Teams that can lay claim to a league title AND a Champions League are something very special, even if you don't manage to win both in a single season.  Our wins have come within (essentially) 12 months, with other trophies in between.

We've stepped through the mirror.  We're no longer looking at our reflection, we have become the source.  No longer basking in reflected glories of the past - we are that NOW.

I'm already looking ahead to the challenge of next season; already wondering how Klopp will look to answer the questions that will inevitably be posed.  But there is no more "next year will be our year".  THIS is our year.  The time is now.  And we will do it again.

We WILL do it again.
You've hit the nail on the head there. No longer are we that team of the past. Whether mocked for being a team of the past or respected and even revered as a team with a past, Christ, we even have to think of ourselves differently now. Not only are we undisputedly the team of the present we are by anyone's measure the team of the future. Mr. Klopp, many people in football have a lot to be humble about - you sir are not one of them.
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Jm55

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12254 on: Yesterday at 10:16:37 PM »
I think for me the feeling from Thursday through to this morning was surreal - Ive been in some sort of daze, Ive been told loads of things and totally forgotten them, been crying at random times and generally its all been a bit of a blur - id put that down partly to the ale but its more than just that, I felt this way after Madrid last year and more so after the Barca game.

Its a weird feeling for me as this is my first league title win (being 2 when we won the last one,) so Ive never experienced winning a trophy and then not immediately watching us lift the trophy afterwards -
I think when we do lift it it will bring it all back again, probably in a slightly more calm way than Thursday which was just drunken elation but who knows.
Offline rushyman

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12255 on: Yesterday at 10:22:08 PM »
We won the league this season

Had to write that. I never have on the internet anywhere
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Offline jillc

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12256 on: Yesterday at 10:24:39 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:16:37 PM
I think for me the feeling from Thursday through to this morning was surreal - Ive been in some sort of daze, Ive been told loads of things and totally forgotten them, been crying at random times and generally its all been a bit of a blur - id put that down partly to the ale but its more than just that, I felt this way after Madrid last year and more so after the Barca game.

Its a weird feeling for me as this is my first league title win (being 2 when we won the last one,) so Ive never experienced winning a trophy and then not immediately watching us lift the trophy afterwards -
I think when we do lift it it will bring it all back again, probably in a slightly more calm way than Thursday which was just drunken elation but who knows.

I know what you mean about it being surreal. I went into the game on Thursday so relaxed just thinking what would be would be. I understood why others wanted the game to be decided straight away, but I was ready for virtually any situation, till Chelsea scored of course. Then it was like the most tense thing ever, or as tense as it can be when its not your team playing. When the result happened I didn't get the explosion of joy I was expecting which I found really weird. It was only when I saw the players and the manager reacting the way they did, that it really began to sink in and I'm not sure it even has now to be honest. It wasn't helped by the fact that I had to work the next day either.  :butt
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline reddebs

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12257 on: Yesterday at 10:27:32 PM »
I'm a bit like that too.  It's like right ok it's done so what's next?

Don't get me wrong I'm absolutely overjoyed that we're Champions again but it's been inevitable that we would be for a few months, we've just been waiting for it to be confirmed.

We've still got a few targets to achieve before seasons end.

Most points?  Most wins?  Golden Boot?  Golden Gloves?  Most goal scorers?  Youngest medal winner? 

Maybe some others too?

We've got a lovely rest then to get ready for next season, no real time off like a usual summer.  No pre season tour.  No working out when all the seniors will be back training after playing Internationals.

It's going to be, League finished.  FA Cup finished.  European Trophies played out.  Fixtures out.  European group draws done and straight back at it.

So much still to look forward to with this group of lads.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Offline CHOPPER

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12258 on: Yesterday at 10:27:39 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:16:37 PM
I think for me the feeling from Thursday through to this morning was surreal - I’ve been in some sort of daze, I’ve been told loads of things and totally forgotten them, been crying at random times and generally it’s all been a bit of a blur - i’d put that down partly to the ale but it’s more than just that, I felt this way after Madrid last year and more so after the Barca game.

It’s a weird feeling for me as this is my first league title win (being 2 when we won the last one,) so I’ve never experienced winning a trophy and then not immediately watching us lift the trophy afterwards -
I think when we do lift it it will bring it all back again, probably in a slightly more calm way than Thursday which was just drunken elation but who knows.

Speaking from experience and IMHO, it'll be in the summer when it really hits, it always did. We used to have mid-summer piss-ups with the match going lads and that was when it always landed the most for me.
Maybe this time will be just getting back to some form of normality in the boozers, but the real hit, is always when the season ends, and then you can't wait for the next one to get going once that moment lands. It'll be an odd moment, at work, in the pub, seeing mates, but something will trigger it.
The only way I can describe it for me, was a warm ready-brek glow that doesn't go away and nothing bothers you, at all, for months. and if it does begin to bother you, you just think - fuck it, we're champions - and you just crack on, not arsed, coz everything is just fabulous in the world. Enjoy the moment.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline hugoboss

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12259 on: Yesterday at 10:43:39 PM »
I was having a few celebratory drinks and my mind started to stroll down memory lane.

Growing up as a young man who has little to no interest in football in a Country were football was pretty much a religion. I recall my first and only attempt to play the game when I was about 10 (1992), playing defense in a game with my friends it only took a few minutes for me to score an own goal and the embarrassment meant I never bothered again.

Fast forward to sometime in 2004 or 2005, while I was sat at my friends house killing time the Liverpool vs Southampton game was on and I remember Peter Crouch scored against Liverpool. I think Rafa had recently joined the club because the commentary hinted a new manager was in charge. I don't know what it was about that game but I fell in love with Liverpool that day even though I think we lost the game. That was the first football game I watched as an adult and I can count the the number of Liverpool games I have missed since then.

It was crazy being the solitary Liverpool fan in the midst of United, Arsenal and Chelsea fans through all those years and watching them win trophy after trophy. I had Istanbul to cling onto, I'll never forget that night, I made so much noise when Alonso scored that penalty I got kicked out of the bar I was watching the game.

It gives me so much joy to see Liverpool win this trophy after so many years, I can only imagine what it must be like for the people of Liverpool. For me Liverpool is special mostly because the club made me love football and gave me something to be passionate about.

I've enjoyed all the ups and downs we have passed through as a club to get to this point. I am so happy for Klopp and the players and hope we can get more success along the way.

I love you Liverpool FC

YNWA
Prandelli: "I prefer to concede a goal on the counter-attack rather than sit, wait and suffer for 20 minutes."

Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12260 on: Yesterday at 11:01:32 PM »
I've decided that I'm going to install a big fuck off picture of the Premier League Trophy with Liverpool ribbons onto the desktop of my work laptop. So that next week when I'm asked to share screens I will accidentally have it on display for far too long whilst I wrestle with finding the mute button on my headset, of course appologies will be in order!
 ;D ;D 
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online kasperoff

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12261 on: Yesterday at 11:17:10 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:32:07 PM
It's the oddest feeling now.  I'm feeling it in kind of reverse, so to speak. Not sure I can find words to explain, but I'll try.

After 30 years, the wait is over.  The clock has been reset.  We'll never hear that "30 years" or "So many years without a title" for a good while now.  The wait itself... is now history. 

It is a part of who we WERE, not who we ARE.  So as much as I am thinking about the win, that we are Champions, I am also thinking about what we are no longer - the also rans, the perennial under achievers. 

Teams that can lay claim to a league title AND a Champions League are something very special, even if you don't manage to win both in a single season.  Our wins have come within (essentially) 12 months, with other trophies in between.

We've stepped through the mirror.  We're no longer looking at our reflection, we have become the source.  No longer basking in reflected glories of the past - we are that NOW.

I'm already looking ahead to the challenge of next season; already wondering how Klopp will look to answer the questions that will inevitably be posed.  But there is no more "next year will be our year".  THIS is our year.  The time is now.  And we will do it again.

We WILL do it again.

The memes and bullshit over the years were annoying, but no more than that. To still be the ire of our rivals after 30 years of not winning the league tells you a lot about the stature and legend of this club. Very few, if any, clubs in the world could do that. It's a complement that we have been talked about so much during that period. Even if it was an attempt at ridicule. The ultimate injury would be to not be spoken about at all.

But you are right, the sound of a 1,000 clichés and tropes shattering is very satisfying. The desperation on Man Utd fans particularly is palpable. I've seen all kinds of reaching from them as to why this team and this win is somehow tainted, and it's embarrassing quite frankly. Literally so bad that it doesn't even deserve a comeback.
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 PM
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online kasperoff

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12262 on: Yesterday at 11:26:00 PM »
Quote from: hugoboss on Yesterday at 10:43:39 PM
I was having a few celebratory drinks and my mind started to stroll down memory lane.

Growing up as a young man who has little to no interest in football in a Country were football was pretty much a religion. I recall my first and only attempt to play the game when I was about 10 (1992), playing defense in a game with my friends it only took a few minutes for me to score an own goal and the embarrassment meant I never bothered again.

Fast forward to sometime in 2004 or 2005, while I was sat at my friends house killing time the Liverpool vs Southampton game was on and I remember Peter Crouch scored against Liverpool. I think Rafa had recently joined the club because the commentary hinted a new manager was in charge. I don't know what it was about that game but I fell in love with Liverpool that day even though I think we lost the game. That was the first football game I watched as an adult and I can count the the number of Liverpool games I have missed since then.

It was crazy being the solitary Liverpool fan in the midst of United, Arsenal and Chelsea fans through all those years and watching them win trophy after trophy. I had Istanbul to cling onto, I'll never forget that night, I made so much noise when Alonso scored that penalty I got kicked out of the bar I was watching the game.

It gives me so much joy to see Liverpool win this trophy after so many years, I can only imagine what it must be like for the people of Liverpool. For me Liverpool is special mostly because the club made me love football and gave me something to be passionate about.

I've enjoyed all the ups and downs we have passed through as a club to get to this point. I am so happy for Klopp and the players and hope we can get more success along the way.

I love you Liverpool FC

YNWA

Great story that mate. Thanks for sharing. Not the most orthodox route into football support, but that's why it's so interesting. I'm not a local either, but have supported since I was a boy. LFC were the club that drew me in as well. Possibly a hint of glory hunting, but I was about 6 years old and it was 1983. The last 30 years have not been the best, and I suppose I could have slipped away whenever I wanted, but once this club gets under your skin, there is no going back. In fact, I never felt more passionate or close to the club when we were at our lowest ebb with Gillet and Hick. Black shirt, SoS, emails galore and talking to the wife about how I could afford to buy a share in the club when we were pushing for fan ownership.
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 PM
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline Sangria

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12263 on: Yesterday at 11:37:00 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:22:08 PM
We won the league this season

Had to write that. I never have on the internet anywhere

No one has. Liverpool's last title pre-dates the world wide web.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12264 on: Yesterday at 11:37:53 PM »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 11:26:00 PM
Great story that mate. Thanks for sharing. Not the most orthodox route into football support, but that's why it's so interesting. I'm not a local either, but have supported since I was a boy. LFC were the club that drew me in as well. Possibly a hint of glory hunting, but I was about 6 years old and it was 1983. The last 30 years have not been the best, and I suppose I could have slipped away whenever I wanted, but once this club gets under your skin, there is no going back. In fact, I never felt more passionate or close to the club when we were at our lowest ebb with Gillet and Hick. Black shirt, SoS, emails galore and talking to the wife about how I could afford to buy a share in the club when we were pushing for fan ownership.

Are you a cricket fan as well?
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online slaphead

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12265 on: Yesterday at 11:37:59 PM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 10:27:39 PM
Speaking from experience and IMHO, it'll be in the summer when it really hits, it always did. We used to have mid-summer piss-ups with the match going lads and that was when it always landed the most for me.
Maybe this time will be just getting back to some form of normality in the boozers, but the real hit, is always when the season ends, and then you can't wait for the next one to get going once that moment lands. It'll be an odd moment, at work, in the pub, seeing mates, but something will trigger it.
The only way I can describe it for me, was a warm ready-brek glow that doesn't go away and nothing bothers you, at all, for months. and if it does begin to bother you, you just think - fuck it, we're champions - and you just crack on, not arsed, coz everything is just fabulous in the world. Enjoy the moment.

Jaysus fuck, Jay ! I didn't realise you were Chopper. Nostolgia has hit me big time tonight , and I was reading through some old messages and put 2 and 2 together, hope you are doing well mate.
Your point that I have highlighted could not be more true, and I've just been saying that exact thing to someone. Shit has been ragging my shite over the last while, stuff in the old personal life, and the last 48 hrs its kind of like - fuck it, we're champions and no fucker can take that away. Some things seem to be less annoying or consuming anymore.
I dont know whether it was pent up pressure or frustration but, its a new feeling and emotion for me and I'm loving it.
Since lockdown, about 3 or 4 times a week I go on a 7 mile walk and yesterday, it was the nicest walk I ever had, back straight, shoulders up, bring in all on kind of vibe.

Offline CHOPPER

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12266 on: Today at 12:15:05 AM »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:37:59 PM
Jaysus fuck, Jay ! I didn't realise you were Chopper. Nostolgia has hit me big time tonight , and I was reading through some old messages and put 2 and 2 together, hope you are doing well mate.
Your point that I have highlighted could not be more true, and I've just been saying that exact thing to someone. Shit has been ragging my shite over the last while, stuff in the old personal life, and the last 48 hrs its kind of like - fuck it, we're champions and no fucker can take that away. Some things seem to be less annoying or consuming anymore.
I dont know whether it was pent up pressure or frustration but, its a new feeling and emotion for me and I'm loving it.
Since lockdown, about 3 or 4 times a week I go on a 7 mile walk and yesterday, it was the nicest walk I ever had, back straight, shoulders up, bring in all on kind of vibe.



Alright Kev, ye daft get, who else could I be ;D

Yep, its just a wipe away all your troubles vibe, we're league champions. Thats how it goes, thats how ye walk. 8)


How are you fella? Hows K?
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Dim Glas

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12267 on: Today at 12:22:42 AM »
Guardiola on the guard of honour:

"We are going to do the guard of honour of course," said City boss Guardiola.

"We will greet Liverpool, when they come to our house, in an incredible way. We are going to do it because they deserve it."

Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Online slaphead

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12268 on: Today at 12:35:33 AM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 12:15:05 AM
Alright Kev, ye daft get, who else could I be ;D

Yep, its just a wipe away all your troubles vibe, we're league champions. Thats how it goes, thats how ye walk. 8)


How are you fella? Hows K?

hahah but didn't you have a previous username when we were chatting ?  ah fuck it who knows, bit of a blur back then :-) It takes things a while to click for me something but when they do, BOOM ! :-)
It really does, I would have never believed it but it does
I'm really good, thank you sir, and she's doing really well.  I hope little Em is doing good too.
We are champions
Online Jm55

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12269 on: Today at 12:38:41 AM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:22:42 AM
Guardiola on the guard of honour:

"We are going to do the guard of honour of course," said City boss Guardiola.

"We will greet Liverpool, when they come to our house, in an incredible way. We are going to do it because they deserve it."

Said it a few times but I dont mind him.

Love taking the piss our him during the season but overall I think hes alright.
Offline rushyman

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12270 on: Today at 12:51:34 AM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:38:41 AM
Said it a few times but I dont mind him.

Love taking the piss our him during the season but overall I think hes alright.

Theres nothing wrong with pep

Not a shithouse at all. Their players you can dislike but only cod theyre rivals And good. Just as many twats in palace team etc

No. With City for me its what their fans have become twinned with how they shot to glory and the slave owning murderous owners That literally no one in the media mentions. Ever
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Online Berny887

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12271 on: Today at 01:11:51 AM »
New poster, long time reader.

I just want to say thank you all for last decade and a half of forum reading. I was 16 when I started supporting this team, I am now 32. To say that RAWK hasn't been a significant part of my life would be an understatement.

There have been times when life was hard and other devices to escape were tempting and easy. But coming here and seeing that everyone has a shared purpose of support and passion for the reds, at most times gave me a distraction that I didn't think i needed. Scrolling through pages of opinions by random people from the other side of the world about a football team who had not won anything significant for a long time, gave an eerie sense of hope that there is something beautiful in the struggle.

Congratulations to all the long time posters, contributors and moderators.

Like you, I will be soaking up this title for as long as I can!  :wave
Online Son of Spion＊

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12272 on: Today at 01:17:15 AM »
Quote from: Berny887 on Today at 01:11:51 AM
New poster, long time reader.

I just want to say thank you all for last decade and a half of forum reading. I was 16 when I started supporting this team, I am now 32. To say that RAWK hasn't been a significant part of my life would be an understatement.

There have been times when life was hard and other devices to escape were tempting and easy. But coming here and seeing that everyone has a shared purpose of support and passion for the reds, at most times gave me a distraction that I didn't think i needed. Scrolling through pages of opinions by random people from the other side of the world about a football team who had not won anything significant for a long time, gave an eerie sense of hope that there is something beautiful in the struggle.

Congratulations to all the long time posters, contributors and moderators.

Like you, I will be soaking up this title for as long as I can!  :wave
Welcome aboard. 👋😎

It's a good place this. So many good people.

Enjoy every moment of this incredible title triumph.
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online kasperoff

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12273 on: Today at 01:20:28 AM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:38:41 AM
Said it a few times but I dont mind him.

Love taking the piss our him during the season but overall I think hes alright.

He's a fantastic gaffer to be fair. Plays football in the right way. Deserves a bigger club than Man City. After Barca and Bayern he must be underwhelmed on a daily basis? That said, money talks. He's not there as a hostage, but he's not really doing any favours for his legacy.
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 PM
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online kasperoff

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12274 on: Today at 01:23:25 AM »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:37:53 PM
Are you a cricket fan as well?

Not really, but I am a sports fan. Loved the cricket last summer with Stokes and the WC. I'll always follow The Ashes as well.
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 PM
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline Sangria

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12275 on: Today at 01:27:03 AM »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 01:23:25 AM
Not really, but I am a sports fan. Loved the cricket last summer with Stokes and the WC. I'll always follow The Ashes as well.

Liverpool fan and England cricket fan in the 90s was a deadly combination.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online newterp

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12276 on: Today at 01:33:30 AM »
Ive watched about 15 hours of videos, highlights and interviews in the last 2 days. Doesnt leave a lot of time for getting other things done. Oh well.
