The Premier League have confirmed Liverpool will be awarded the trophy at their final home game of the season against Chelsea, the side that helped them clinch the title, which is provisionally scheduled for July 18.



https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-premier-league-trophy-confirmed-17893222







does anyone want us to actually beat our own record of earliest win with games remaining next season?that is nice but a reminder that no club actually owe us anything. But kind of nice that we lift it in front of chelsea who helped us seal the title.