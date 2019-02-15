earliest? are we not the latest?
Well we are Champions of England, Champions of Europe and World club champions of the world, HA .
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.
The Premier League have confirmed Liverpool will be awarded the trophy at their final home game of the season against Chelsea, the side that helped them clinch the title, which is provisionally scheduled for July 18. https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-premier-league-trophy-confirmed-17893222
Great article by Johnathan Liew in the Guardian. Love his pieces on the big Liverpool moments, he always nails it.https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/jun/26/jurgen-klopp-blocks-out-the-noise-and-shouts-down-cynics-with-immaculate-title
Only complete fucking cretins comment on news sites. Fact.
Page created in 0.028 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 2.54]