Author Topic: Winning Title #19*  (Read 827058 times)

Online rob1966

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12120 on: Today at 08:37:38 PM »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 06:33:48 PM
Haha! I can imagine theres a bit of tension in the rob1966 household today ;D

Just tell her maybe next year is their year. Should help! ;)

;D

Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 07:07:56 PM
It's 20 times when it suits them, but also 13 times when it suits them too.

Facts are, no matter what name they attribute to the competition, it's still the same.

Sky made me aware of something I'd not been aware of last night. We got the whole 30 years shit and I was well aware of their 26 years wait, but they also had a 29 seasons (40 years because of the wars) gap too.

Anyway, pricks are full of shit over how many, they made a whole fuss of their 19th with Champ19ns, and Fergies last with 20/13. Plus, do they really want to go there with 7 between 1878 and 1993 against our 18 from 1892 to 1990?
Offline kennedy81

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12121 on: Today at 09:07:27 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:37:38 PM
;D

Sky made me aware of something I'd not been aware of last night. We got the whole 30 years shit and I was well aware of their 26 years wait, but they also had a 29 seasons (40 years because of the wars) gap too.

Anyway, pricks are full of shit over how many, they made a whole fuss of their 19th with Champ19ns, and Fergies last with 20/13. Plus, do they really want to go there with 7 between 1878 and 1993 against our 18 from 1892 to 1990?
Plus they've only had 3 league title winning managers. We've had 9.

They're now on their 5th manager since they've won the league.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12122 on: Today at 09:19:59 PM »
Not sure whether its been mentioned, but it was quite poignant that Liverpool won the title after the result of a match that went to 96 minutes.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12123 on: Today at 09:24:30 PM »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 12:21:54 AM
This ! On top of that my parents both died (dad in Sep 14, mom in April 15 on my dads birthday), I have had some shit years behind me and i am still in my mid 20s. This team around Klopp is what gave me hope again and again and it is fucking motivating me for life, coming back after setbacks every f*ing season and improving, such an elite mindset.

Jurgen Klopp made me believe again, not just in football, but also in life....

You can come back in life, there is positivity out there and people who will believe in you.
You will never walk alone.
Online Fordy

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12124 on: Today at 09:48:24 PM »
Amazing feeling..

Buzzing still
Online kasperoff

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12125 on: Today at 09:49:21 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:44:13 PM
Feel sorry for Harvey Elliott

Probably sat outside with three carveries

Does Harvey Elliot have more PL titles than Paul Pogba?
Online kavah

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12126 on: Today at 09:49:38 PM »
Online kavah

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12127 on: Today at 09:50:12 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:44:13 PM
Feel sorry for Harvey Elliott

Probably sat outside with three carveries

 ;D

Online kasperoff

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12128 on: Today at 09:55:34 PM »
Quote from: Perham on Today at 07:02:35 PM
If mancs want PL to be different to the first division I really hope they don't have any songs about "20 times". After all it should be "13 times Man united"

It's nothing but desperation and fake news. No one with a brain would attempt to distinguish between the two. They're fully triggered to even bring this up. Verbally, it's a tramp, sat in a pool of piss. Void of any pride or self dignity and just deserves pity.
