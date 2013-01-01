Haha! I can imagine theres a bit of tension in the rob1966 household today



Just tell her maybe next year is their year. Should help!



It's 20 times when it suits them, but also 13 times when it suits them too.



Facts are, no matter what name they attribute to the competition, it's still the same.



Sky made me aware of something I'd not been aware of last night. We got the whole 30 years shit and I was well aware of their 26 years wait, but they also had a 29 seasons (40 years because of the wars) gap too.Anyway, pricks are full of shit over how many, they made a whole fuss of their 19th with Champ19ns, and Fergies last with 20/13. Plus, do they really want to go there with 7 between 1878 and 1993 against our 18 from 1892 to 1990?