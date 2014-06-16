I doubt youre being serious but no, he had his chance.
Sian, not serious about taking something away from an existing player or staff at all. And I am not talking about PR or stoking Stevie's ego.
But I would like to see the club rally around him in some small way to honor him (-- even if it is repetitive), as holding onto the slip every day of his life reminded of it and reliving it is kind of like the trials of Sisyphus.
I just think Klopp's whole entire ethos, is finding solutions to ease people's pain or ameliorate their existence. For Stevie, this would be a small exoneration - maybe not appropriate but one I feel would be a good moment for the club and Stevie.
Leaving the slip in the past and allowing one person to carry the entire load for a club, a season, and a dream seems antithetical to Shankly's shared socialism.