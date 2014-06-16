« previous next »
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11920 on: Today at 01:32:31 PM »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 01:25:14 PM
Did I dream it or did they show David Moyes with a face mask on his chin during last nights game?


No, he was there
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11921 on: Today at 01:36:09 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:44:13 PM
Feel sorry for Harvey Elliott

Probably sat outside with three carveries

Bottle of Pepsi and a packet of salt and vinegar
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11922 on: Today at 01:36:31 PM »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 12:39:30 PM
I don't think that Jurgen or any of the players or staff assocaited with the team truly understand what this means... I don't mean that in a curmogeonly way as the emotion was evident, but they have - As I think Thommo said last night - just made themselves immortal in the annals of Liverpool history alongside the likes of Shanks, Paisley, Kenny and players such as Crazy Horse, Hansen, etc.

The upside? If any of these players were/are thinking of going elsewhere, there is NO WAY in this universe that they will ever attain these levels anywhere else, so why think of going? Where else would you get this buzz? Look at what happened to players who left WITHOUT winning the league and CL who thought they were better off elsewhere?

What this has served to show is that there is NOWHERE better to be than at Liverpool FC right now and for the forseeable. Others will look at what's going on and want in - why want to leave? This is the place to be. Proper club, with proper supporters, playing football in the proper way. No falsehoods. No facade. No seasonality in regards to money coming in. We're exceptionally well run with a fanbase that will explode even more.

That's the true face of what we've done and we have a squad of players that are the envy of everyone. Adored by their fans (by the vast majority anyway) and by their manager. Where else would you get this?

Some of what I'm saying will be seen as rambling, but I hope you get the sentiment. Our status has been renwed. We're not just a club that used to get the odd trophy but failed miserably with the big one anymore. We're back on our perch and here to stay.

Fuck me, I've missed this feeling. I'm sat here in conf calls with my Liverpool shirt and scarf on in this heat... and I don't care. I'm watcing every single news report and special interview and loving it. This was not around when we last won it!!!

Just amazing - I'm rediscovering as the day goes by more and more of what I've lost over the years of not winning the league and over the coming days/weeks will re-discover more. And I love it. Old feelings rekindled

Fucking amazing

They know. I get your point though, it hasn't sunk in and won't for some time.

I watched the match with a house mate last night, she couldn't understand our (and when I say "our" I mean football fans in general) passion for football. I tried explaining that it's primal and about people coming together, all the usual stuff. I asked her to think of something that she was passionate about and she couldn't think of anything. I said nothing but felt sad that she'd nothing in her life to invoke those feelings.

She then asked "what if you don't like a player on your team?" Reasonable question but I just smiled because she's now interested in footy and giving me the chance to explain how amazing we are compared to other clubs.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11923 on: Today at 01:39:13 PM »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:36:40 PM
I want to say many congratulations to all Liverpool fans. Ive been on this forum for many years and know how much you have all suffered waiting for this day to come again.

Thoroughly deserved, great team, great fans, great club. You are the champions.

Cheerio mate. Good luck.
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11924 on: Today at 01:41:01 PM »
Also when the club update the Champions Wall, 19 league titles please, none of this 1 PL/18 First Division bollocks :wave
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11925 on: Today at 01:41:18 PM »
Thanks, Jurgen.  Thanks, Liverpool. 
dios esta buena

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11926 on: Today at 01:41:33 PM »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 01:25:14 PM
Did I dream it or did they show David Moyes with a face mask on his chin during last nights game?

Hiding his football genius
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11927 on: Today at 01:41:41 PM »
I painted my road bike when we won it in Madrid, guess it's time to slap number 19 on it now too!! What a moment for all of us  :champ Enjoy it Reds.

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11928 on: Today at 01:43:28 PM »
Quote from: Perham on Today at 12:05:19 PM
Naby Keita saying "yes lad" to Virgil in that BT sport interview is my new favourite video
Haha ha. I thought I was hearing things. Thanks for clarifying.
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11929 on: Today at 01:45:30 PM »
SSN just said Liverpool City Council is drawing up plans to mark the title in the city in July.  Not sure what that means, I'm assuming it won't include a large gathering.  Said it won't be a bus parade at the minute, will have to wait a bit longer for that.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11930 on: Today at 01:47:26 PM »
Quote from: jdegner on Today at 01:41:41 PM
I painted my road bike when we won it in Madrid, guess it's time to slap number 19 on it now too!! What a moment for all of us  :champ Enjoy it Reds.



That looks beautiful. Nice job!  :)
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11931 on: Today at 01:48:01 PM »
Still sinking in, been a long 30 years. a lot of comings and goings.

Finally, the monkey off our back.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11932 on: Today at 01:48:10 PM »
What a feeling  :champ
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11933 on: Today at 01:48:36 PM »
I hope they find a way for Stevie to medal as well... for all his work over the years. 
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11934 on: Today at 01:48:54 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:48:10 PM
What a feeling  :champ

You said it brother!
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11935 on: Today at 01:49:17 PM »
So surreal to actually have done it. I think with the effects of corona this achievement will for me slowly grow gradually over the next few days and weeks. What a team, staff and club. :champ
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11936 on: Today at 01:49:38 PM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 01:48:36 PM
I hope they find a way for Stevie to medal as well... for all his work over the years.

I thought about this. Would be John Terry levels of shithousery. But I'd be all for signing Stevie back for 5 subs appearances. Especially as we're allowed 5 subs.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11937 on: Today at 01:51:07 PM »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:49:38 PM
I thought about this. Would be John Terry levels of shithousery. But I'd be all for signing Stevie back for 5 subs appearances. Especially as we're allowed 5 subs.

Haha the fume on Twitter would be absolutely delicious.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11938 on: Today at 01:51:14 PM »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:49:38 PM
I thought about this. Would be John Terry levels of shithousery. But I'd be all for signing Stevie back for 5 subs appearances. Especially as we're allowed 5 subs.

Not to call you stupid....but you must know thats not possible? ;D
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11939 on: Today at 01:52:11 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:51:14 PM
Not to call you stupid....but you must know thats not possible? ;D

Can you not sign an emergency loan goalkeeper? Just stick him in the net.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11940 on: Today at 01:52:13 PM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 01:48:36 PM
I hope they find a way for Stevie to medal as well... for all his work over the years.

I doubt youre being serious but no, he had his chance.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11941 on: Today at 01:54:39 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:51:14 PM
Not to call you stupid....but you must know thats not possible? ;D


Yeah... I wasn't being serious  ;D. And I know you have to be registered back in end of Jan/Feb. But love it to happen if it was possible, purely to wind rivals up even more. As someone else said emergency keeper loan!
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11942 on: Today at 01:56:23 PM »
Any news on any kind of trophy parade - I've only seen rumours on twitter etc.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11943 on: Today at 01:57:14 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:51:14 PM
Not to call you stupid....but you must know thats not possible? ;D

Apart from that, I'm pretty sure Stevie would rather we give those appearances to the likes of Clyne and Lonergan who were around the club all season.

Honestly, as much as it sucks for Stevie not to win a PL title, he's won more than enough at the club, he's got an FA Cup final named after him and was MOTM in a CL final. Watching all our players celebrate made me think of all the players who were excellent here and either don't have a title to their name, or have only won a cup or something like that. It's quite amazing that the likes of Mascherano and Torres haven't won anything during their time here (as far as I can remember), Suarez was one of the best players on the planet and has a League Cup, the final of which he missed through a suspension if I'm not mistaken. Makes me so happy that if Lovren and Lallana leave at the end of the season, they will have a PL and CL medal. And that Sturridge and Moreno managed to win the CL before leaving the club.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11944 on: Today at 01:57:19 PM »
Quote from: coogzlfc on Today at 01:56:23 PM
Any news on any kind of trophy parade - I've only seen rumours on twitter etc.

Andy Hunter@AHunterGuardian
Liverpool city council are working with #LFC on plans to mark title victory at end of July. More details in next few weeks. Tony Reeves, council CEO, also says: "As soon as it is safe to do so, we plan to stage a parade to mark this huge moment for the city and its people."
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11945 on: Today at 01:57:35 PM »
Quote from: coogzlfc on Today at 01:56:23 PM
Any news on any kind of trophy parade - I've only seen rumours on twitter etc.

Council apparently hoping for end of July but who knows really.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11946 on: Today at 01:58:24 PM »
Quote from: coogzlfc on Today at 01:56:23 PM
Any news on any kind of trophy parade - I've only seen rumours on twitter etc.

Nothing on an actual parade no, but doubt itll be for a while yet

Like Fromola says, the 28 million on Britains beaches would all go to Liverpool which would be a risk
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11947 on: Today at 02:00:47 PM »
Thanks fellers!
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11948 on: Today at 02:00:49 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:58:24 PM
Nothing on an actual parade no, but doubt itll be for a while yet

Like Fromola says, the 28 million on Britains beaches would all go to Liverpool which would be a risk


 ;D
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11949 on: Today at 02:01:32 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:58:24 PM
Nothing on an actual parade no, but doubt itll be for a while yet

Like Fromola says, the 28 million on Britains beaches would all go to Liverpool which would be a risk

Hold it on Bournemouth beach given the numbers allowed there?

In reality though it isn't feasible this summer. It'd be too many people.

Maybe find a way to get a crowd in for a trophy lift.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11950 on: Today at 02:02:24 PM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 01:48:36 PM
I hope they find a way for Stevie to medal as well... for all his work over the years.

I hope the dont, no offence, but thats a bit mad. He is the manager of Rangers, finding a way to give him a medal is just not a senario that would work. There will be plenty within the club right now who wont get medals, they only get a certain amount. And plenty of others over the last 30 years who have played such a role who wont get recognised.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11951 on: Today at 02:02:48 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:01:32 PM
Hold it on Bournemouth beach given the numbers allowed there?

In reality though it isn't feasible this summer. It'd be too many people.

Maybe find a way to get a crowd in for the last home game/trophy lift.

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11952 on: Today at 02:03:20 PM »
Just been thinking about the season & it dawned on me how my heart sank when Alisson got injured & it turns out that our free signing had a massive part to play in us winning 19.

Couldn't post on his thread as it's locked.

Well done Adrian,your winners medal was well earned.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11953 on: Today at 02:03:39 PM »
I think club will get 40 medals or something. So first team squad that are eligible for one (5 PL appearances minimum)  and coaching staff.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11954 on: Today at 02:05:27 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:03:39 PM
I think club will get 40 medals or something. So first team squad that are eligible for one (5 PL appearances minimum)  and coaching staff.

Given the way Klopp views every cog is important, I think the club will probably pay/push for a load more if possible.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11955 on: Today at 02:07:24 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:03:20 PM
Just been thinking about the season & it dawned on me how my heart sank when Alisson got injured & it turns out that our free signing had a massive part to play in us winning 19.

Couldn't post on his thread as it's locked.

Well done Adrian,your winners medal was well earned.

Definitely one of those who was overly harsh after the Chelsea and Atlético games :(

Bang on though, first game of the season and it looked like that was already too much of a mountain to climb. We all thought itd be little things through the season and that was a big one against us, and Adrian has done brilliantly.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11956 on: Today at 02:08:29 PM »
Still an emotional wreck. Working from home so got Jamie Webster on repeat blarring out in the kitchen, drinking ale and crying.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #11957 on: Today at 02:09:24 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:52:13 PM
I doubt youre being serious but no, he had his chance.

Sian, not serious about taking something away from an existing player or staff at all.  And I am not talking about PR or stoking Stevie's ego. 

But I would like to see the club rally around him in some small way to honor him (-- even if it is repetitive), as holding onto the slip every day of his life reminded of it and reliving it is kind of like the trials of Sisyphus.

I just think Klopp's whole entire ethos, is finding solutions to ease people's pain or ameliorate their existence.  For Stevie, this would be a small exoneration - maybe not appropriate but one I feel would be a good moment for the club and Stevie.

Leaving the slip in the past and allowing one person to carry the entire load for a club, a season, and a dream seems antithetical to Shankly's shared socialism.
