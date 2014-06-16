Not to call you stupid....but you must know thats not possible?



Apart from that, I'm pretty sure Stevie would rather we give those appearances to the likes of Clyne and Lonergan who were around the club all season.Honestly, as much as it sucks for Stevie not to win a PL title, he's won more than enough at the club, he's got an FA Cup final named after him and was MOTM in a CL final. Watching all our players celebrate made me think of all the players who were excellent here and either don't have a title to their name, or have only won a cup or something like that. It's quite amazing that the likes of Mascherano and Torres haven't won anything during their time here (as far as I can remember), Suarez was one of the best players on the planet and has a League Cup, the final of which he missed through a suspension if I'm not mistaken. Makes me so happy that if Lovren and Lallana leave at the end of the season, they will have a PL and CL medal. And that Sturridge and Moreno managed to win the CL before leaving the club.