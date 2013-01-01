Its been 30 longs hard years with the mancs gloating 20 times 20 times blah blah and rival fans saying you've never won the premier league tho blah blah. Well dry your eyes mate.......WE ARE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 19-20 this is such a great feeling and i am at work till 6am. Just seeing everyone in Liverpool and the world celebrate our rampant charge to the title is truly awesome to watch. Listening to talk sport and Andy Goldstein having to listen to all the pool fans ram it down his manc throat is excellent listening too. Watching King Kenny celebrate with a glass of champagne and his phone going ten to the dozen with txts was brilliant to watch. Cant wait to see Stevie G's reaction too. YNWA.