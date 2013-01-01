« previous next »
Winning Title #19*

Zeb:
Two year old vodka from back of fridge will be 'right, won't it? Just a bit frisky?
sure it'll be grand
Take it in, god knows this lot deserve it. So impressed with everyone involved in the club from the top down. Amazing
Ｓｎａｉｌ:
Was mainly busy enjoying myself but I got this one ;D


Glorious
And we did it the right way. That makes it so special. We didnt need a stupid amount of money to do it. We didnt sign anyone last summer, fucking crazy.
Quote from earlier:
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

The North Bank:
I want to say many congratulations to all Liverpool fans. Ive been on this forum for many years and know how much you have all suffered waiting for this day to come again.

Thoroughly deserved, great team, great fans, great club. You are the champions.


You are class
So wasted. Love this club .
A wonderful day, isn't it?
The Senator:
A wonderful day, isn't it?

The absolute best !!!! I love you all
The Senator:
A wonderful day, isn't it?
Yesterday was better to be fair 😉
Its been 30 longs hard years with the mancs gloating 20 times 20 times blah blah and rival fans saying you've never won the premier league tho blah blah. Well dry your eyes mate.......WE ARE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 19-20 this is such a great feeling and i am at work till 6am. Just seeing everyone in Liverpool and the world celebrate our rampant charge to the title is truly awesome to watch. Listening to talk sport and Andy Goldstein having to listen to all the pool fans ram it down his manc throat is excellent listening too. Watching King Kenny celebrate with a glass of champagne and his phone going ten to the dozen with txts was brilliant to watch. Cant wait to see Stevie G's reaction too. YNWA.
