Author Topic: Chasing the Title  (Read 784229 times)

Re: Chasing the Title
So.

Celebrating it. Trophy lift etc

Hows it going to work ?

Theyre talking about fans possibly let into the FA cup final Aug 1st.

If it goes ahead Around that time we could have fans in Anfield for a proper celebration. Test events in July will take place. Us having fans in there and just cheering for 30 mins seems a perfect drill to me!


PS (Im just gonna add the if we win clause here because god hates me being confident about anything)
Re: Chasing the Title
I'll be getting a t-shirt with that very thing printed on it just as soon as its won just to wind up a couple of manc lads I know. Might even get unbearables printed on the back just for that extra fume.

Asterisk t-shirt you say?

Re: Chasing the Title
I am 67 years old. This may not make sense to many under that age but this League championship will mean more to me than anything LFC has previously achieved in my lifetime. I really mean that. I have seen lots of League titles, lots of domestic cups and lots of European success. But we have waited sooooooooooooo long and we want this sooooooooooooo much that this will top the lot for me. We never kicked on from finishing second in 1991, 2002, 2009 and 2014. Until now. The 2018-19 team has kicked on in an extraordinary way and led from start to finish. We have been ridiculed and reviled since 1990 despite enjoying some decent successes since then. But we WILL be unbearable when we get our hands on this trophy ... and rightly so and this fairly mild-mannered 67-year-old will be more bloody Unbearable than most of you. 
Re: Chasing the Title
Congratulations

Whether its today or in a couple of days

Fully deserved you've played some great football just a shame its not in front of the fans

I'm really pleased you've won the title and can stick it up the arses of both Manchester clubs

Like many I grew up Liverpool being the dominant team and would never have thought it would take 30 years and have to suffer about 20 years of horrible Man Utd success

How will I celebrate , ill ring my Dad a Liverpool fan and give a little toast in memory of the 96.

YNWA  :wave

JFT96
